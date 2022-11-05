Friday Football Fever: Playoff scores and highlights

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It is playoff football time in Kansas! Here are the games KSN is following for the Friday Football Fever playoffs as they come in.

GAMES COVERED:

Bishop Carroll 7

vs. Hutchinson (Game of the Week) 14



Kapaun Mt. Carmel 14

vs. Maize 43



Junction City 27

vs. Wichita Northwest 50



Lawrence 28

vs. Derby 76



Ellsworth 6

vs. Kingman 33



Coffeyville-Field Kinley 6

vs. Circle 34



Great Bend 35

vs. Salina Central 40



Chaparral 14

vs. Southeast of Saline 50



Arkansas City 0

vs. McPherson 35



Valley Center 6

vs. Hays 28

Washburn Rural 34

vs. Garden City 7

