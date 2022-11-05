ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Friday Football Fever: Playoff scores and highlights

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ce6IY_0izRyzti00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It is playoff football time in Kansas! Here are the games KSN is following for the Friday Football Fever playoffs as they come in.

Tune into KSN News at 10 p.m. to see highlights.

GAMES COVERED:

Bishop Carroll 7
vs. Hutchinson (Game of the Week) 14

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 14
vs. Maize 43

Junction City 27
vs. Wichita Northwest 50

Lawrence 28
vs. Derby 76

Ellsworth 6
vs. Kingman 33

Coffeyville-Field Kinley 6
vs. Circle 34

Great Bend 35
vs. Salina Central 40

Chaparral 14
vs. Southeast of Saline 50

Arkansas City 0
vs. McPherson 35

Valley Center 6
vs. Hays 28

Washburn Rural 34
vs. Garden City 7

Click here for other Friday Football Fever scores .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernkansasnews.com

Offense sputters, Conqs drop 3rd straight

EL DORADO–No. 13 Butler suffocated Dodge City’s offense Saturday, keeping them out of the end zone for the second time in a game this season, and slowly pulled away for a 30-3 win at BG Products Veterans Sports Complex. The Grizzlies limited Dodge to just 194 total yards,...
DODGE CITY, KS
KSN News

Friday Football Fever playoff action on Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It is playoff football time for high school football in Kansas, and Thursday night brought some great action. Andale took on Pratt, and rolled to an easy 36-point win. In 3A football, Clay Center Community made the trip to Wichita to play Wichita Collegiate. It was the road team who got […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Ava Jones still plans to play for Iowa

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas prep star who was critically injured in a crash four months ago has announced her plans for after high school. Ava Jones, a star basketball player from Nickerson, says she will sign a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play basketball at the University of Iowa. She made […]
IOWA CITY, IA
Hutch Post

🏈 No. 1 Dragons stifle Pirates

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — No. 1 Hutchinson's defense scored before the offense ever had to take a snap. Independence quarterback Greg Jones dropped back on the first third down of the game and Rodney Green Jr. knocked the ball loose. The ball hit the turf and was reluctantly picked up...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Friday Football Blitz (Regional Round) - 11/4

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Regionals are in the books for the Kansas state football playoffs with a variety of winners moving on from KAKEland. Maize, Hutchinson, Derby, Circle, Andover Central, Northwest, and more are moving on after a rainy night of football across Kansas. KSHSAA Football Championship - All...
WICHITA, KS
Hays Post

Hays defense dominates in playoff win over Valley Center

Hays held Valley Center to under 100 yards of total offense on a cold night at Lewis Field Stadium on the way to a 28-6 win Friday night. The Hays defense forced a punt on the first series of the game, the offense scored five plays later on a Kyreese Groen for a 6-0 lead. The extra point turned into a two-point attempt on a botched snap-hold. It is the eighth consecutive game that the Indians scored on their opening possession.
HAYS, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
thesunflower.com

Voice of the Shockers aims to enjoy every minute of his job

Mike Kennedy got his first basketball and basketball hoop when he was 9 years old. He also got a crystal radio set where he could tune into a few radio stations. “It was just something about the combination of those two things at the same time,” Kennedy said. Kennedy...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Rain provides at least temporary relief for Kansas farmers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The rain that fell over much of Kansas Friday was much-needed to say the least for farmers and producers who have faced months of uncertainty and frustration through extended drought. “We had a wet spring (but then) when the faucet turned off, it got extremely dry,...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Early voting line extends around Sedgwick County Historic Courthouse

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Early in-person voting in Sedgwick County closed at noon, but that isn’t stopping many from casting a vote. The long line wrapped around the Sedgwick County Historic Courthouse in downtown Wichita just before noon on Monday. The Sedgwick County Election Office is inside the historic courthouse. It offered voters one last […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Rain and storms develop in Kansas tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it will be another warm and windy day before a powerful storm system pushes across Kansas tonight and Friday. South winds between 20-30 mph and gusts to 40 will push temperatures into the lower to middle 70s this afternoon despite mostly cloudy conditions.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Multiple gunshots heard early Sunday morning in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities say no injuries reported after several gunshots heard near Kellogg and interstate 235. The shots were heard near the 5500 block of west Kellogg shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers responded and found no injuries and no suspects as of yet. The investigation is...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

One dead, one hospitalized after 2-car rollover in South-Central Kansas

MURDOCK, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is dead while a man was hospitalized after a rollover crash involving two vehicles over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the intersection of SE 60 St. and SE 100 Ave. about 3.5 miles south of Murdock with reports of a crash.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy