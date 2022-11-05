Friday Football Fever: Playoff scores and highlights
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It is playoff football time in Kansas! Here are the games KSN is following for the Friday Football Fever playoffs as they come in.
GAMES COVERED:
Bishop Carroll 7
vs. Hutchinson (Game of the Week) 14
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 14
vs. Maize 43
Junction City 27
vs. Wichita Northwest 50
Lawrence 28
vs. Derby 76
Ellsworth 6
vs. Kingman 33
Coffeyville-Field Kinley 6
vs. Circle 34
Great Bend 35
vs. Salina Central 40
Chaparral 14
vs. Southeast of Saline 50
Arkansas City 0
vs. McPherson 35
Valley Center 6
vs. Hays 28
Washburn Rural 34
vs. Garden City 7
Click here for other Friday Football Fever scores .
