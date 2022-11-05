Read full article on original website
oc-breeze.com
Cypress City Council to hold three public hearings on November 14
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING to consider adoption of the latest 2022 California model Building, Electrical, Plumbing, and Fire Codes with Amendments for the City of Cypress. NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING to consider Conditional Use Permit No. 2022-06 – a request to permit a 1,612 square-foot expansion and the sale of on-site general alcohol for an existing restaurant, located at 5115, 5117 & 5123 Ball Road in the CN Commercial Neighborhood Zone.
oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, November 7, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, November 7, 2022:. A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
oc-breeze.com
OC Bus Service set to resume Monday, delays expected
Bus service in Orange County is anticipated to resume beginning Monday morning and passengers are advised they can expect some service delays following a four-day strike of maintenance employees. Riders should continue checking octa.net for updates. While a deal has yet to be reached, labor negotiations are ongoing between OCTA...
oc-breeze.com
Friends of Los Alamitos Rossmoor Library to hold Book Sale on Nov. 17 and Nov. 19
Don’t miss the Los Alamitos Rossmoor Friends of the Library Book Sale Thursday, November 17, and Saturday, November 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Library Community Front Porch, 12000 Montecito Road, Seal Beach. Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, and New Years are just around the corner and we have a...
oc-breeze.com
Save Our Beach beach cleanup to take place Saturday, November 12
You’re invited to the Beach Cleanup in Seal Beach on Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1st St. Parking Lot (15 First Street) Seal Beach, CA 90740. SaveOurBeach will provide: garden gloves, pickers, bags, and free parking (please ask!) VANS certificate contest is on! Remember to fill out your ticket for a chance to win a VANS certificate!!
oc-breeze.com
Local veterans honored and IVC Veterans Service Center receives $2.5 million
In honor of Veterans Day, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris hosted the fourth annual Veterans of the Year ceremony, recognizing six veterans for their outstanding military service and contributions to fellow veterans and the broader community. “It was truly an honor to recognize each of these incredible veterans, men and women, who...
oc-breeze.com
Army aviator to speak about Sea Cadets in Garden Grove
Join Grampaw Pettibone Squadron on Thursday, November 10, the day before Veterans Day, at 11:30 a.m., at the Garden Grove Elks Lodge located at 11551 Trask Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92843. The subject of the presentation will be different in many ways, as will be the presenter. The speaker will...
oc-breeze.com
In-custody death of inmate from Intake Release Center on Nov. 6
On Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died of complications related to a medical condition. The decedent is Roderick Dunning, 58. He was booked into jail on Feb. 21, 2022, from the Metropolitan State Hospital to have a competency hearing related to a robbery and assault on a peace officer charge.
oc-breeze.com
The Red Cross is looking for volunteers to help install smoke alarms in Lakewood
The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers age 16 or older available on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. New volunteers will work with seasoned American Red Cross staff and other volunteers installing smoke alarms in homes across Lakewood. No experience required. Breakfast and lunch will...
oc-breeze.com
Inmate arrested by Anaheim Police and housed at Men’s Central Jail dies at local hospital
On Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, an inmate housed at the Men’s Central Jail in Santa Ana died at a local hospital. The 59-year-old inmate was booked into jail on Oct. 30, 2021, by the Anaheim Police Department for multiple felony counts of child molestation. The inmate’s name is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.
oc-breeze.com
I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, November 7, 2022
For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
oc-breeze.com
Shooting on East Willow Street in Long Beach under investigation as justifiable homicide
On Nov. 2, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 7400 block of East Willow Street regarding an assault that resulted in the death of a male adult, which is being investigated as a justifiable homicide. Prior to officers’ arrival, the calling party informed dispatchers that a...
oc-breeze.com
Printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the second week of November 2022
We continue a fun addition to our monthly Dining, Arts & Entertainment publication (DARTS) — printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the second week of November 2022!. The last two pages of DARTS give our readers an opportunity to challenge themselves with:. a crossword;. a sudoku;. and a Crypto...
oc-breeze.com
Tractor-trailer overturns on I-405 southbound north of Seal Beach Boulevard
On Friday, November 4, 2022, at approximately 12:39 p.m., California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision involving an overturned tractor trailer combination vehicle in the area of Interstate 405 southbound, north of Seal Beach Boulevard. A 2008 Freightliner, driven by a 32-year-old male from Woodland Hills,...
oc-breeze.com
Seven day local weather forecast for November 06 through November 12
Seven day local weather forecast for November 06 through November 12. Details for seven day local weather forecast for November 06 through November 12. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a...
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach Symphony Expands the meaning of “Classical” with Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninoff, and Enrico Chapela
On Saturday, November 19, Long Beach Symphony, under the direction of Maestro Eckart Preu, is expanding the interpretation of “Classical Music” by delighting audiences with a span of three explosive composers, ranging from the years 1840 to present. The evening starts with contemporary Mexican composer Enrico Chapela’s high-flying...
