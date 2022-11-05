ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Cypress City Council to hold three public hearings on November 14

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING to consider adoption of the latest 2022 California model Building, Electrical, Plumbing, and Fire Codes with Amendments for the City of Cypress. NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING to consider Conditional Use Permit No. 2022-06 – a request to permit a 1,612 square-foot expansion and the sale of on-site general alcohol for an existing restaurant, located at 5115, 5117 & 5123 Ball Road in the CN Commercial Neighborhood Zone.
CYPRESS, CA
OC Bus Service set to resume Monday, delays expected

Bus service in Orange County is anticipated to resume beginning Monday morning and passengers are advised they can expect some service delays following a four-day strike of maintenance employees. Riders should continue checking octa.net for updates. While a deal has yet to be reached, labor negotiations are ongoing between OCTA...
Save Our Beach beach cleanup to take place Saturday, November 12

You’re invited to the Beach Cleanup in Seal Beach on Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1st St. Parking Lot (15 First Street) Seal Beach, CA 90740. SaveOurBeach will provide: garden gloves, pickers, bags, and free parking (please ask!) VANS certificate contest is on! Remember to fill out your ticket for a chance to win a VANS certificate!!
SEAL BEACH, CA
Local veterans honored and IVC Veterans Service Center receives $2.5 million

In honor of Veterans Day, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris hosted the fourth annual Veterans of the Year ceremony, recognizing six veterans for their outstanding military service and contributions to fellow veterans and the broader community. “It was truly an honor to recognize each of these incredible veterans, men and women, who...
IRVINE, CA
Army aviator to speak about Sea Cadets in Garden Grove

Join Grampaw Pettibone Squadron on Thursday, November 10, the day before Veterans Day, at 11:30 a.m., at the Garden Grove Elks Lodge located at 11551 Trask Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92843. The subject of the presentation will be different in many ways, as will be the presenter. The speaker will...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
In-custody death of inmate from Intake Release Center on Nov. 6

On Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died of complications related to a medical condition. The decedent is Roderick Dunning, 58. He was booked into jail on Feb. 21, 2022, from the Metropolitan State Hospital to have a competency hearing related to a robbery and assault on a peace officer charge.
SANTA ANA, CA
I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, November 7, 2022

For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
COSTA MESA, CA
Tractor-trailer overturns on I-405 southbound north of Seal Beach Boulevard

On Friday, November 4, 2022, at approximately 12:39 p.m., California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision involving an overturned tractor trailer combination vehicle in the area of Interstate 405 southbound, north of Seal Beach Boulevard. A 2008 Freightliner, driven by a 32-year-old male from Woodland Hills,...
SEAL BEACH, CA
Seven day local weather forecast for November 06 through November 12

Seven day local weather forecast for November 06 through November 12. Details for seven day local weather forecast for November 06 through November 12. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Long Beach Symphony Expands the meaning of “Classical” with Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninoff, and Enrico Chapela

On Saturday, November 19, Long Beach Symphony, under the direction of Maestro Eckart Preu, is expanding the interpretation of “Classical Music” by delighting audiences with a span of three explosive composers, ranging from the years 1840 to present. The evening starts with contemporary Mexican composer Enrico Chapela’s high-flying...
LONG BEACH, CA

