NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING to consider adoption of the latest 2022 California model Building, Electrical, Plumbing, and Fire Codes with Amendments for the City of Cypress. NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING to consider Conditional Use Permit No. 2022-06 – a request to permit a 1,612 square-foot expansion and the sale of on-site general alcohol for an existing restaurant, located at 5115, 5117 & 5123 Ball Road in the CN Commercial Neighborhood Zone.

CYPRESS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO