Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Out For This New Phone Scam
There is a new phone scam that has been targeting New Yorkers, so make sure you're on the lookout to keep yourself protected. The New York City Department of Consumer Affairs sent out an alert warning of a new cell phone scam that is targeting New Yorkers of Chinese descent.
Latest Gift Card Scam Uses Fake Barcodes — How to Protect Yourself
As the holidays get closure, you may plan on buying gift cards for friends and family members, but beware! There is a gift card scam out there that fraudsters are using to dupe you out of money. Article continues below advertisement. The gift cards you see in stores usually don’t...
‘Absolutely terrified’: A growing scam could have real consequences for cell phone customers
SIM swapping is a growing scam where criminals take over your cell service without ever touching your phone. “I am absolutely terrified.” Emotionally drained after scammers stole thousands of dollars from her, Jenna doesn’t want to share her last name. “It’s such a violation, and I just feel...
Local residents warned about a new voicemail scam
Modern technology can be both a blessing and a curse because conartists are always looking for new methods to enrich themselves by preying on others. Scammers become more sophisticated as time goes by so it's important to pay attention and not become a victim. WDBJ 7 is warning local residents to be on the lookout for a new voicemail scam that is causing problems for business owners as well as consumers. Thieves can steal your money by posing as representatives from a legitimate company and cost that establishment potential business and income.
Banks are reminding customers to keep account secure as several see similar fraudulent charges
Arvest Bank is reminding you to keep your bank account secure after some on social media are speaking out about their debit accounts being hacked.
How to Identify a Scammer: 8 Red Flags to Watch Out For
Whether you’re shopping online or searching for love on a dating app, it bears keeping in mind: Online scams, ranging from bank scams to romance scams to crypto scams, are on the rise. More than 2.8 million people in the United States reported being victims of fraud in 2021, resulting in a combined $5.8 billion in losses, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Learning to practice better online security, including learning how to identify a scammer, will only become more important in the years to come.
NBC News
Americans anxiously wait to apply for student loan forgiveness, but scammers are taking advantage
President Biden unveiled his $400 billion Student Loan Forgiveness Plan back in August, but the plan has seen a sluggish rollout, creating a perfect storm for scammers. NBC News’ Steve Patterson speaks with Kevin Roundy, who has been studying these scams, including false ads online. He advises borrowers to never give out their personal information like FSA logins, credit card numbers and birthdates. Experts say the only safe place is the official studentaid.gov, where applications are now live.Oct. 30, 2022.
How to protect yourself from scammers impersonating government workers
Here's a quick tip on how to beware of the government imposter scam. It typically starts with a call, text, or email that can ultimately end up in a devastating financial loss.
Comments / 0