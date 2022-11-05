ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Mamma B
2d ago

Twitter didn’t care when they banned people from the platform, people who had businesses, so F them, they are getting exactly what they deserve!

Carpet Muncher
2d ago

California has At Will employment. meaning the employer can get rid of you for any reason or no reason at all. it needs to be done. because those people that currently work there are sick in the head liberals that have done nothing but mute conservative voices. that's why they were locked out of their computers and other systems so they couldn't sabotage anything. it's a smart move it's called cleaning house. get over it and get going. and not to worry Popeyes McDonald's Wendy's are always hiring

Robert Schroeder
2d ago

What was it Twitter employees told the 11,000 Keystone XL pipeline workers on 1-20-20 when they all lost their jobs...? Oh, yeah, Find a new one...0 f's given.

