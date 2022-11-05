Avs 6, Blue Jackets 3: Mikko Rantanen has grand homecoming as Colorado wins big in Finland

Avs 6, Blue Jackets 3

WHAT HAPPENED: The Avs got out to a quick start, scoring in the first 2 minutes and taking command in the third period to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 in the first of a pair of games in Tampere, Finland, as part of the NHL Global Series. Goals came from Mikko Rantanen (3), Cale Makar, J.T. Compher and Logan O'Connor.

STAR OF THE GAME: Rantanen had a grand homecoming, scoring a hat trick in his home country. The crowd chanted his name as time expired.

BETWEEN THE PIPES: Alexandar Georgiev made 36 saves for the Avs. And a nod to the teammate of the day, Nathan MacKinnon, who had four assists and unselfishly set up Rantanen to complete Rantanen's hat trick.

WHAT'S NEXT: Avs vs. Blues Jackets (at Nokia Arena) on Saturday (Noon, Altitude TV).