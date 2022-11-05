ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avs 6, Blue Jackets 3: Mikko Rantanen has grand homecoming as Colorado wins big in Finland

By By Danielle Allentuck
Avs 6, Blue Jackets 3

WHAT HAPPENED: The Avs got out to a quick start, scoring in the first 2 minutes and taking command in the third period to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 in the first of a pair of games in Tampere, Finland, as part of the NHL Global Series. Goals came from Mikko Rantanen (3), Cale Makar, J.T. Compher and Logan O'Connor.

STAR OF THE GAME: Rantanen had a grand homecoming, scoring a hat trick in his home country. The crowd chanted his name as time expired.

BETWEEN THE PIPES: Alexandar Georgiev made 36 saves for the Avs. And a nod to the teammate of the day, Nathan MacKinnon, who had four assists and unselfishly set up Rantanen to complete Rantanen's hat trick.

WHAT'S NEXT: Avs vs. Blues Jackets (at Nokia Arena) on Saturday (Noon, Altitude TV).

Avalanche dominant NHL Global Series, sweep Blue Jackets in Finland

Avs 5, Blues Jackets 1 WHAT HAPPENED: The Avalanche took their talents to the world stage, dominating the NHL Global Series in Finland. They swept the Blue Jackets, taking the second game 5-1 Saturday. Goals came from five players, with Artturi Lehkonen, Martin Kaut, Logan O'Connor, Devon Toews and Alex Newhook all finding the back of the net. STAR OF THE GAME: Nathan MacKinnon had nine assists before boarding a...
* In front of a sellout crowd in their home country, Mikko Rantanen netted a hat trick and Patrik Laine posted a multi-point game as the Avalanche claimed victory in the first of two contests in Finland for the 2022 NHL Global Series. Colorado and Columbus will face off in the final match today.
Kiitos, Finland: The Avalanche Reflect on Global Series in Tampere

The Colorado Avalanche have returned to Denver after an incredible week-long trip spent between Helsinki and Tampere, Finland and having collected all four points possible between their two games against the Columbus Blue Jackets. It was a lengthy trip for the group who had spent seven days in New York...
MacKinnon Named NHL's Second Star of the Week

SECOND STAR - NATHAN MacKINNON, C, COLORADO AVALANCHE. MacKinnon recorded a League-high seven assists in two outings (0-7-7) to propel the Avalanche (6-4-1, 13 points) to a sweep of their two-game series against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Tampere, Finland, as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series. MacKinnon established a record for helpers in a regular-season NHL game played outside North America with four assists (including three in the third period) in a 6-3 win Nov. 4. He added three more helpers in a 5-1 victory Nov. 5 to become the League's all-time leader in both assists (7) and points (8) in contests staged outside North America (4 GP) as well as the first Avalanche player with seven or more apples over a two-game span since Peter Forsberg from Feb. 19-23, 1996 (3-7-10). The 27-year-old MacKinnon has skated in 11 total contests this season, placing among the top performers in assists (t-1st; 16), points (6th; 19) and shots on goal (6th; 55).
