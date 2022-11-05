ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

No. 5 Clemson wins ACC Atlantic, back in title game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — No. 5 Clemson has clinched the ACC Atlantic Division and will return to the league’s championship game on Dec. 3. The Tigers won the division for a sixth time in eight seasons when No. 22 Syracuse fell at Pittsburgh 19-9 earlier Saturday. That defeat leaves Clemson, 6-0 in ACC play, two […]
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Clemson Will Be Without Star Player vs. Notre Dame

The Clemson Tigers will reportedly once again be without one of their key pass rushers off the edge for Saturday night's game vs. Notre Dame. Per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, "Can confirm Clemson will be without defensive end Xavier Thomas (foot) tonight against Notre Dame." Adding, "Thomas missed the first portion of the season with the foot injury but had played in the last three games."
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Marcus Freeman sees Notre Dame football send message with Clemson upset

Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame football upset Clemson 35-14 Saturday, a victory that brings the Fighting Irish to 6-3 with three straight wins. After early-season struggles, Freeman sees Notre Dame coming to form. "It's tough because you have some moments in your office when you're by yourself that you got...
CLEMSON, SC
thecomeback.com

Clemson gets disappointing news before big game

The Clemson Tigers are entering Saturday night’s game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish undefeated and ranked No. 4 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. But when they take on the Fighting Irish on the road on Saturday night, it looks like Dabo Swinney’s squad will be without one of its top playmakers on defense.
CLEMSON, SC
wspa.com

HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone - Week 12 - Part 1

HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone – Week 12 – Part …. HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone - Week 12 - Part 1. Sounds of honor and admiration echoed throughout Fluor Field as residents of the Upstate paid tribute to their hometown veterans. 7Weather Forecast. Sunday Forecast. More gloomy...
SPARTANBURG, SC
wpde.com

Counterfeit snacks, candy laced with THC seized from Asheville-area stores

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall said her office has swept nearly $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed by counterfeited brands off store shelves in North Carolina, including from some businesses in the mountains. “It’s not surprising,” Marshall said. “The criminal mind...
ASHEVILLE, NC
gsabizwire.com

Audacy Welcomes Lovely Big O To The Block In Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC – Audacy announces the addition of Lovely Big O to its weekend lineup on The Block (WFBC-HD2) in Greenville. “The Lovely Big O Show” can be heard Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET. “The response to Lovely Big O joining The...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy