No. 5 Clemson wins ACC Atlantic, back in title game
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — No. 5 Clemson has clinched the ACC Atlantic Division and will return to the league’s championship game on Dec. 3. The Tigers won the division for a sixth time in eight seasons when No. 22 Syracuse fell at Pittsburgh 19-9 earlier Saturday. That defeat leaves Clemson, 6-0 in ACC play, two […]
Alabama, Clemson upsets will make history for College Football Playoff rankings
It has been a while since Alabama and Clemson were not top-four teams in a College Football Playoff rankings. We need to prepare ourselves to live in a world where Alabama and Clemson are probably not going to make the College Football Playoff. Since the postseason format’s inception during the...
Tigers tumble in coaches poll
The new USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 10 of the season. Clemson (8-1, 6-0 ACC) is now ranked No. 12 in the latest coaches poll. The Tigers were previously (...)
Clemson benches DJ Uiagalelei for Cade Klubnik yet again
Clemson is having some major issues at the quarterback position. For the second game in a row, the Tigers benched DJ Uiagalelei for freshman Cade Klubnik while hoping for a spark in a game they were trailing. Two weeks ago, Clemson was losing to Syracuse in the third quarter when...
Swinney: 'This was an ass kicking, period'
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney didn't mince words following the fourth-ranked Tigers' 35-14 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium. "This was an ass kicking, period," he said. (...)
ESPN analyst: Sneaky game for Clemson
One member of the ESPN GameDay crew thinks the Clemson offense needs to figure things out this week or the Tigers could be in trouble. Pat McAfee thinks Will Shipley could be the key for Clemson. "No. 4 (...)
Howard thinks Clemson is Vulnerable against Irish
No. 4 Clemson may be vulnerable Saturday night when they battle Notre Dame at 7:30 on NBC according to one member of the GameDay crew. Desmond Howard make that prediction on ESPN wondering if the QB (...)
Clemson Will Be Without Star Player vs. Notre Dame
The Clemson Tigers will reportedly once again be without one of their key pass rushers off the edge for Saturday night's game vs. Notre Dame. Per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, "Can confirm Clemson will be without defensive end Xavier Thomas (foot) tonight against Notre Dame." Adding, "Thomas missed the first portion of the season with the foot injury but had played in the last three games."
Marcus Freeman sees Notre Dame football send message with Clemson upset
Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame football upset Clemson 35-14 Saturday, a victory that brings the Fighting Irish to 6-3 with three straight wins. After early-season struggles, Freeman sees Notre Dame coming to form. "It's tough because you have some moments in your office when you're by yourself that you got...
Clemson gets disappointing news before big game
The Clemson Tigers are entering Saturday night’s game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish undefeated and ranked No. 4 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. But when they take on the Fighting Irish on the road on Saturday night, it looks like Dabo Swinney’s squad will be without one of its top playmakers on defense.
2 Upstate high school football players involved in crash
The crash happened Friday morning when the two players were headed to school from a team breakfast, according to a statement released by the District Five Schools of Spartanburg County.
Winthrop’s Association of Black Journalists shares opinion on Gentrification in South Carolina
According to PBS, gentrification is a general term for “the arrival of wealthier people in an existing urban district, a related increase in rents and property values and changes in the district’s character and culture.”. Gentrification has been a problem that the United States has faced for centuries....
10,000 sandwiches made in honor of Duke’s founder in Greenville
In honor of one of Duke's Mayonnaise founders, 10,000 sandwiches were made Thursday morning in Greenville.
HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone - Week 12 - Part 1
HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone – Week 12 – Part …. HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone - Week 12 - Part 1. Sounds of honor and admiration echoed throughout Fluor Field as residents of the Upstate paid tribute to their hometown veterans. 7Weather Forecast. Sunday Forecast. More gloomy...
Let’s Eat at Flock Shop in Spartanburg
It's a restaurant specializing in chicken plates and sandwiches flavored to your liking.
Counterfeit snacks, candy laced with THC seized from Asheville-area stores
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall said her office has swept nearly $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed by counterfeited brands off store shelves in North Carolina, including from some businesses in the mountains. “It’s not surprising,” Marshall said. “The criminal mind...
Audacy Welcomes Lovely Big O To The Block In Greenville
GREENVILLE, SC – Audacy announces the addition of Lovely Big O to its weekend lineup on The Block (WFBC-HD2) in Greenville. “The Lovely Big O Show” can be heard Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET. “The response to Lovely Big O joining The...
1 person, 12 pets exposed to rabid goat in South Carolina
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – State health officials said one person along with twelve pets were exposed to a rabid goat Friday in Anderson County. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said the goat was found near Roper Road and Moore Road in Piedmont. DHEC said the goat was submitted for […]
1 dead, 1 injured in Anderson shooting
One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting Thursday evening in Anderson.
New trail segment connecting Rail Trail to Barnet Park opening soon in downtown Spartanburg
A new trail segment that connects to the Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail is opening soon in downtown Spartanburg.
