ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

HS Football Top 20 for Nov. 6: Rankings reshaped following state tournament upsets

What more could Randolph or even Aidan Flowers himself possibly want from the senior after he already orchestrated his Mike Groh moment so splendidly?. One supposes that won’t be fully answered until the newest member of the NJ.com Top 20 squares off against top-seeded and 12th-ranked North Hunterdon Friday in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament North 2, Group 4 final.
NJ.com

Football: Weequahic reaches North2G1 final behind Marshall, Spates, others

Second-seeded Weequahic downed third-seeded Butler, 45-28, in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 playoffs at Untermann Field in Newark. With the win, the Indians (9-1) will meet fourth-seeded Cedar Grove in the sectional final next week at home. Butler’s Bobby Battipede completed a 2-yard...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers women’s basketball starts Coquese Washington era with win over Hofstra

Rutgers women’s basketball ushered in the Coquese Washington coaching era with a 73-68 win over Hofstra on Monday afternoon at Jersey Mike’s Arena. A loud and rowdy group of Timothy Christian School elementary students cheered on the Scarlet Knights during the “Recess Day” game. Washington surprised students last week to share the news they’d be special guests at Monday’s season opener. They erupted in cheer when Washington’s visit was played on the Jumbotron.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy