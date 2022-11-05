Read full article on original website
Boys Soccer: Waldwick defeats Wallington, wins second consecutive N1G1 title
Waldwick and Wallington clashed in a defensive slug fest in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 finals, but it was Waldwick who emerged victorious with a 1-0 victory thanks to a goal from senior Alex Manziano and an eight-save shutout from sophomore goalkeeper Axel da Silva. Waldwick and...
HS Football Top 20 for Nov. 6: Rankings reshaped following state tournament upsets
What more could Randolph or even Aidan Flowers himself possibly want from the senior after he already orchestrated his Mike Groh moment so splendidly?. One supposes that won’t be fully answered until the newest member of the NJ.com Top 20 squares off against top-seeded and 12th-ranked North Hunterdon Friday in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament North 2, Group 4 final.
Football: Weequahic reaches North2G1 final behind Marshall, Spates, others
Second-seeded Weequahic downed third-seeded Butler, 45-28, in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 playoffs at Untermann Field in Newark. With the win, the Indians (9-1) will meet fourth-seeded Cedar Grove in the sectional final next week at home. Butler’s Bobby Battipede completed a 2-yard...
Boys Soccer: South Jersey, Non-Public A semifinals roundup, Nov. 5
Jaiden Reid tallied the game’s only goal as third-seeded St. Peter’s Prep defeated seventh-seeded Paul VI in overtime in the semifinals of the South Jersey, Non-Public A tournament in Jersey City. The Marauders (13-5-2) were able to slow down Paul VI’s high-powered offense as it came into the...
Football: Delbarton takes over early to roll past St. Joe’s in Non-Public A opener
Ryan Trafford rushed in a pair of touchdowns as sixth-seeded Delbarton rolled to a 42-6 win over 11th-seeded St. Joseph (Met.) in the first round of the NJSIAA Rothman/Orthopaedics Non-Public A playoffs, in Morristown. Delbarton (5-5) will travel to face third-seeded and No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep in the quarterfinals...
Football: Ridgewood honors Chuck Johnson with pregame tribute for 300th win (WATCH)
While it may not have been as ‘standard’ as he would have hoped, Ridgewood co-head coach Chuck Johnson picked up his 300 and 301st career wins with last week’s forfeit victories over Montclair. One overruled the Maroons’ 17-10 loss to the Mounties in Week 7 of the...
Football: Cedar Grove upsets Wood-Ridge on late touchdown to reach N2G1 final
Fourth-seeded Cedar Grove (9-2) punched its ticket to the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 sectional final with a thrilling 17-10 upset victory over top seeded Wood-Ridge (8-2) on Friday night. Senior Edmund Dakar scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 68-yard pass from sophomore Stephen Paradiso with 43...
Rutgers women’s basketball starts Coquese Washington era with win over Hofstra
Rutgers women’s basketball ushered in the Coquese Washington coaching era with a 73-68 win over Hofstra on Monday afternoon at Jersey Mike’s Arena. A loud and rowdy group of Timothy Christian School elementary students cheered on the Scarlet Knights during the “Recess Day” game. Washington surprised students last week to share the news they’d be special guests at Monday’s season opener. They erupted in cheer when Washington’s visit was played on the Jumbotron.
Football: Rutherford’s offense dominates early in North 1, Group 2 semis win over Dumont
Van Weber threw three touchdown passes as top-seeded Rutherford rolled to a 39-13 victory over fourth-seeded Dumont in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 playoffs in Rutherford. Rutherford (10-0) entered the game with one of the most potent offenses in North Jersey (averaging 38.7...
Meet Rutgers’ Cam Spencer: a competitive ‘animal’ eager to make B1G jump with Scarlet Knights
Talk to just about anyone who knows Cam Spencer well enough, from his family to his coaches and teammates, and the same comment comes up eventually: the guy is as competitive as they come. But ask for a specific moment or memory or story that stands out about his win-at-all-costs mentality and no one can pinpoint one singular instance.
Stephanie Yakoff of Fort Lee is the NJ.com girls tennis Player of the Year, 2022
By this point, Fort Lee’s Stephanie Yakoff is used to winning. She’s also acquired a ton of awards and accolades inside and outside of high school. And for the third time, Yakoff is the NJ.com Girls Tennis Player of the Year for 2022.
Football: Newton rolls past Glen Rock, books spot in N2G2 title game
Running the ball and playing strong defense has long been a trademark for teams that succeed in the postseason. But for Newton, this isn’t a formula just for late-October and November. It is what the program has preached since the start of offseason workouts. It has brought more than...
Football: West Orange gets first-ever sectional title bid with overtime win (PHOTOS)
Darnell Grant gets emotional when he thinks about Ron Bligh, West Orange’s now retired athletic director who hired him as head coach in 2019. He promised Bligh four years until the Mountaineers would play for a sectional championship. On Friday, they clinched a spot on that stage for the first time in program history.
Ramapo comes up with stop when necessary to halt Ridge comeback and advance to North 1, Group 4 final
Ramapo senior linebacker Christian Stettner may have been dealing with a shoulder that had popped out while trying to contain the pounding Ridge running attack, but that did not take anything away from his football IQ. After showing off his toughness by staying in and playing through some pain, Stettner...
Phillipsburg football shuts down Paterson Eastside to move to NJSIAA North 2 Group 5 final
All that separated the Phillipsburg football team from a return to a sectional championship game was Paterson Eastside, a defensive force that had held five of its last six opponents to 10 points or less.
Harrison boys soccer scores early to capture first sectional title since 2016
Being a part of a program that holds the national record for most state championships can come with some daunting expectations. The Harrison boys soccer team has 25 state championships to its name, but hadn’t captured a sectional title since 2016.
No. 15 Caldwell keeps streak going and moves to finals with N2G2 semis win over Ramsey
Harry Boland scored rushing, receiving and defensive touchdowns as top-seeded and No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20 Caldwell took a 42-7 win over fourth-seeded Ramsey in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 playoffs, in West Caldwell. The Chiefs (10-0) will be making its...
Rutgers offered prolific North Jersey QB, Harvard commit Jack Grusser on Saturday | Here’s why, how
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano offered Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.) senior quarterback Jack Grusser, a 6-2, 185-pound Harvard commit, a scholarship on Saturday in his office before the start of the Michigan game which Jack attended alongside his brother, Patrick, a class of 2024 passer for DePaul (Wayne, N.J.). Fired Rutgers...
Is the Rutgers basketball game on TV tonight? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Rutgers’ season opener vs. Columbia
Columbia faces Rutgers in an NCAA men’s college basketball game on Monday, November 7, 2022 (11/7/2022) at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey. Fans can watch the game via a subscription to Big Ten Plus. Here’s what you need to know:. What: NCAA men’s basketball.
With season set to start, injuries are depleting Seton Hall’s frontcourt
With the new season set to start on Wednesday, Injuries to two players will deplete Seton Hall’s frontcourt. Graduate student forward Alexis Yetna (knee) and redshirt senior Abdou Ndiaye (knee) are both out indefinitely, as is freshman guard JaQuan Harris (knee), who may end up red-shirting.
