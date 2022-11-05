Read full article on original website
whbc.com
Playoff Locations: Massillon, Lake, Canton South, West Branch & Our Coverage
Here are the days, times and locations for the area high school football teams still alive in the OHSAA Playoffs. Division II – all games Friday, 7 p.m. 1 Massillon (10-1) vs. 5 Sunbury Big Walnut (10-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field LISTEN @WHBCSPORTS.COM. 2 Lake (11-1) vs. 3...
Morning Journal
High school football: Local teams facing big challenges in regional semifinal pairings
Week 13 of the season is here. There are four area teams remaining in the tournament. Two are paired up against each other and the other two have big challenges. Elyria Catholic has a monster challenge against Glenville, which entered the Division IV state tournament as the AP poll champion.
Glenville clamps down on Bellevue in D-IV quarterfinal, 43-6, behind Deonte Rucker’s 5 TDs
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Top-seeded Glenville paired timely turnovers with a quick-strike offense as it defeated eighth-seeded Bellevue, 43-6, in a Division IV, Region 14 quarterfinal at the Collinwood High School Athletic Complex Friday. Glenville (11-0) advances to face No. 4 Elyria Catholic (10-2) in a regional semifinal next Saturday...
Knox Pages
Nelsonville-York narrowly edges Loudonville in tight triumph
Nelsonville-York poked just enough holes in Loudonville's defense to garner a taut, 14-7 victory at Nelsonville-York High on November 4 in Ohio football action. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.
Knox Pages
Mansfield blanks Defiance
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Mansfield followed in snuffing Defiance's offense 16-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Mansfield struck in front of Defiance 16-0 to begin the final quarter.
St. Ignatius football has improbable comeback to defeat Cleveland Heights 50-49 in OHSAA Division I regional quarterfinals
Trailing 42-14 at the half, the Wildcats outscored Cleveland Heights 36-7 in the second half
OHSAA second-round football playoff scores for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the first-round scores in the OHSAA state football playoff for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Sunbury Big Walnut 35, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 21. Chagrin Falls Kenston 31, Youngs. Chaney High School 7. Chardon 35, Geneva 7. Youngs. Ursuline 45, Tallmadge 28. Region 10=. Regional Quarterfinal=. Mansfield...
Knox Pages
Glenville triggers avalanche over Bellevue
Glenville gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Bellevue 43-6 on November 4 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave Glenville a 12-6 lead over Bellevue.
Knox Pages
Storm warning: West Holmes unleashes full fury on St. Marys
West Holmes recorded a big victory over St. Marys 56-21 on November 4 in Ohio football action. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.
Knox Pages
Off and running: Danville could not be caught in racing past Hillsdale
Danville made a quick edge stand up in a 42-41 victory against Hillsdale on November 4 in Ohio football. Danville jumped in front of Hillsdale 13-0 to begin the second quarter.
4 Places To Get Steaks in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this article is by no means comprehensive!). Located in Northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant serves delicious steaks in a gorgeously decorated building. Patrons love their filet mignon and dry aged Delmonico, both tender steaks that offer a lot of flavor. The steaks are great by themselves, but you can also have your steak served with peppercorn sauce, shallot and mustard sauce, creamy horseradish sauce, toasted garlic and chilies, chimichurri, sauce béarnaise, truffle butter, and/or garlic-chive butter. Customers particularly enjoy the peppercorn sauce, sauce béarnaise, and truffle butter.
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area
Are you in the mood for some delicious fried fish?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local restaurants. Located on the westside, this restaurant offers fantastic fish fry on Fridays, when they offer perfectly fried yellow perch from Lake Erie. But if you don't come here on a Friday, you can always get their beer-battered cod sandwich. The batter is made with Corona beer, and the sandwich comes on a toasted hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce.
Knox Pages
Clear Fork releases list of honor roll students
BELLVILLE -- Clear Fork High School has released its list of academic honorees for the 2022-2023 school year's first nine weeks.
Knox Pages
Area Agency on Aging will have caregiver appreciation event Nov. 18 at Richland Academy
ONTARIO -- The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. in collaboration with Richland Academy of Arts will host a free Caregiver Appreciation Event on Nov. 18, 2022 at the Richland Academy of Arts, located at 75 N Walnut St, Mansfield, Ohio. The day will be dedicated to caregivers...
This Massive Antique Mall in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for a great deal too!
Knox Pages
Mohican 5K returns for 15th year
LOUDONVILLE — Over 100 runners and walkers young and old took to the Loudonville-Mohican bike path early Saturday morning for the 15th annual Mohican 5K. Every year, organizers put on the event to raise money to maintain the bike path, race director Kent Schaffer said.
Knox Pages
Then & Now: The distinctive Chambers house of Brandon
BRANDON -- Whenever I drive around Knox County, I see buildings that catch my attention and make me want to know a little of the history of said structures. Of course, most of the time, it’s a passing fantasy that slips away in the busy hustle and bustle of research for future History Knox columns. But once in a while, I luck out.
Fishing guide Andy Emrisko almost does it again: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was almost fishing deja vu all over again as legendary Litchfield fishing guide Andy Emrisko took his friend, Mike Rosby of Brooklyn Heights, fishing for Lake Erie walleye on Wednesday off the coast of Bratenahl, just east of downtown Cleveland. Rosby hauled in a jumbo...
Worst of the worst: Northeast Ohio restaurants with the most health violations. Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A restaurant in North Royalton was cited for 36 critical health violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year. We’re talking about the most-cited restaurants in Greater Cleveland, from mouse poop to gnats, on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news...
cleveland19.com
I-71 northbound crash blocks 2 lanes near Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: As of 12:57 p.m., the crash appears to be cleared. A crash on I-71 Northbound has the right two lanes blocked beyond Fulton Road and West 25th Street, according to ODOT. Several cars appear to be involved in the crash, with took place around 10...
