FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WTVQ
Flightline wins 2022 Breeder’s Cup Classic
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Unbeaten Flightline posted another dominating run, overtaking Life Is Good entering the top of the stretch and pulling away to an 8¼ -length victory in the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland. all but locking up honors as Horse of the Year.
WTVQ
Greyline Station prepares for Breeders Cup watch party
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Watch parties for the Breeders Cup World Championships continued in Lexington for the big race. At Greyline Station, people were tuned in to big screens to watch the live racing. The venue brought in big yard games for some family fun. There were also homemade burgers, a...
WTVQ
Kentucky escapes Missouri with win over Tigers
COLUMBIA, Mo. (UK Athletics) – Will Levis passed for three touchdowns, including what turned out to be the game winner in the fourth quarter, as No. 24 Kentucky held off Missouri 21-17 on Saturday at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium. Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed 29 times for 112 yards in the...
WTVQ
Kentucky Lottery gives away free Powerball tickets in Frankfort
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The largest prize in lottery history, a hefty amount that continues to climb and some in Central Kentucky are excited to see what their chances are at hitting the jackpot. “Get out there, get that Powerball ticket, drawing is Saturday night at 10:59pm,” says Mary...
WTVQ
Masterson Equestrian Trust raises money for park improvements
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Hundreds of horse riders and jockeys from around the Commonwealth and beyond were at Masterson Station Park Sunday raising money for a good cause. Sunday marked the Masterson Equestrian Trust’s annual Benefit Hunter Pace. The trust is a non-profit made up people dedicated to preserving the park for equestrian use.
WTVQ
Over 250,000 Kentuckians vote early ahead of Election Day
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Many key races still weigh in the balance ahead of Election Day. In Fayette County alone, voters are deciding on more than 60 races, on top of the two constitutional amendments at the end of the ballot. Secretary of State Michael Adams 253,018 voters across...
WTVQ
Volunteers spend Saturday morning renovating Kenawood Park
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- For the second year in a row, volunteers that work for a Lexington residential development company put money and time into improving an important community asset. “We take a project that we think around the city that needs done. And we come out and we care,” said...
WTVQ
North Lexington YMCA hosts inaugural Fall Fit Fest
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The North Lexington YMCA invited the general public in Saturday morning for the inaugural Fall Fit Fest. Organizers it was an opportunity for the Y to showcase group fitness and the importance of healthy living. There were different stations, including water fitness, cycling, hip hop step, and...
WTVQ
New board game pays tribute to Lexington city workers
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A brand new board game launched Sunday in Lexington all thanks to CivicLex. It’s called “The Living City” and creators say the goal is to highlight the hard work that Lexington’s Environmental Quality and Public Works Department workers do daily. It was created...
WTVQ
Annual 5K raises money for veterans and their families
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- July 8th, 2008 is a day Kentucky-native Trampus Miller remembers well while stationed in Iraq. “About 9 0’clock one morning, we were rolling down a road and hit 500 pounds of 155 shells buried in the road,” said Miller. The explosion killed or severely injured...
WTVQ
Police assisting man ‘in crisis’ with gun, traffic delays expected near Crosby Drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police say traffic delays and road closures near Crosby Drive are to assist a man “in crisis” with a gun at an apartment complex. According to Lexington police, officers were dispatched to the Racquet Club Apartments Monday afternoon for a report of a man in crisis with a gun outside in the apartment complex’s parking lot. The man is now inside his apartment, and police are working on making the scene safe and trying to talk with him.
WTVQ
2 who died in house fire in Madison County identified
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two people died Sunday in a house fire in Madison County. According to the Berea Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a fire in the 1500 block of Paint Lick Road. During a search of the home, two people were found dead. The cause of death and what started the fire are under investigation.
WTVQ
LIHEAP opens for one-time heating payment assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Applications can now be submitted for the state’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program — known as LIHEAP. The subsidy enrollment now open at Community Action Agencies offers a one-time heating payment assistance to households who qualify. Applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served...
WTVQ
UK student who was seen in video assaulting another student pleads not guilty
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A University of Kentucky student who was seen in a video physically assaulting and hurling racial slurs at another UK student pleaded not guilty in court Monday. Sophia Rosing appeared in court via Zoom from the Fayette County Jail. After pleading not guilty, a judge...
