ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carey, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Knox Pages

Mansfield blanks Defiance

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Mansfield followed in snuffing Defiance's offense 16-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Mansfield struck in front of Defiance 16-0 to begin the final quarter.
MANSFIELD, OH
Knox Pages

Elyria Catholic smashes through Clear Fork

Elyria Catholic earned a convincing 42-14 win over Clear Fork in Ohio high school football on November 4. Elyria Catholic stormed in front of Clear Fork 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
ELYRIA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy