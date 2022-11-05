Read full article on original website
Knox Pages
Danville tangles with familiar foe Lucas at Bellville regional semifinal
DANVILLE — A familiar postseason opponent awaits Danville in Saturday night's regional semifinals. The Blue Devils will tangle with Lucas in a Division VII, Region 25 semifinal at 7 p.m. Saturday at Clear Fork’s Colt Corral.
Knox Pages
Mansfield blanks Defiance
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Mansfield followed in snuffing Defiance's offense 16-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Mansfield struck in front of Defiance 16-0 to begin the final quarter.
Knox Pages
Elyria Catholic smashes through Clear Fork
Elyria Catholic earned a convincing 42-14 win over Clear Fork in Ohio high school football on November 4. Elyria Catholic stormed in front of Clear Fork 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
Knox Pages
Area Agency on Aging will have caregiver appreciation event Nov. 18 at Richland Academy
ONTARIO -- The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. in collaboration with Richland Academy of Arts will host a free Caregiver Appreciation Event on Nov. 18, 2022 at the Richland Academy of Arts, located at 75 N Walnut St, Mansfield, Ohio. The day will be dedicated to caregivers...
Knox Pages
Clear Fork releases list of honor roll students
BELLVILLE -- Clear Fork High School has released its list of academic honorees for the 2022-2023 school year's first nine weeks.
