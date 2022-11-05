ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomball, TX

Klein Cain rolls past Tomball 49-3, wins District 15-6A title

By Andrew McCulloch
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TY1uz_0izRwV6y00

The Klein Cain Hurricanes rumbled to a 49-3 road win over Tomball on Friday to finish the regular season at 9-1 and clinch the District 15-6A championship

TOMBALL, Texas — Midway through the second quarter of their regular-season finale, the Klein Cain Hurricanes were looking to prevent the Tomball Cougars from clawing their way back into a pivotal district matchup.

Klein Cain, the No. 39 team in SBLive's Texas Top 50 football power rankings, and Tomball entered Week 11 locked in a three-way tie for first place with Klein Collins atop the District 15-6A standings.

After a slow start, the Cougars took over near their own 20-yard line looking for their first touchdown drive of the night offensively.

But instead on a third-and-long opportunity, senior defensive back Patrick Baptiste jumped on an overthrown pass toward the sideline for an interception.

He sidestepped a diving defender, brushed off a would-be tackler and rumbled down the sideline for a 26-yard interception return touchdown to give the Hurricanes a commanding 28-3 first-half lead.

Baptiste's pick-six crystalized Klein Cain's explosive performance during a dominant first-half, which helped the Hurricanes rumble to a 49-3 road win against Tomball on Friday night at Tomball ISD Stadium.

Cain improves to 9-1 overall and clinches the District 15-6A title with the victory. The Hurricanes finish the regular season tied for first with Klein Collins in the district standings, but beat the Tigers 25-21 in a head-to-head matchup during Week 9 of the season.

More from SBLive Texas:

Klein Cain (9-1, 6-1) clinches District 15-6A's No. 1 seed heading into the UIL Class 6A Division I playoffs.

The Hurricanes will face Cypress Bridgeland (6-4, 5-2) in the bi-district round of the 6A DI Texas high school football playoffs at a to-be-determined time, date and location next week.

Tomball (6-4, 5-2), meanwhile, has locked up District 15-6A's top seed entering the UIL Class 6A Division II playoffs.

The Cougars will square off against either the Cypress Falls Eagles (6-3, 4-2) or the Cypress Woods Wildcats (6-3, 4-2) in the bi-district round of the 6A DII Texas high school football playoffs next week.

Check out SBLive's exclusive photo gallery from the game:

PHOTO GALLERY — KLEIN CAIN 49, TOMBALL 3

All photos by Dana Strange

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16e2Sc_0izRwV6y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BQtt8_0izRwV6y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DZFeW_0izRwV6y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UtVgT_0izRwV6y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RQ2Hp_0izRwV6y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kMmAz_0izRwV6y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IwIXn_0izRwV6y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NibPc_0izRwV6y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zw2F0_0izRwV6y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xHOL8_0izRwV6y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a4za8_0izRwV6y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0axqB4_0izRwV6y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2utgUn_0izRwV6y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fptmZ_0izRwV6y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F2uzS_0izRwV6y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EMRST_0izRwV6y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GpV0B_0izRwV6y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kqGYp_0izRwV6y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f1vC9_0izRwV6y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nSmNc_0izRwV6y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HIdEp_0izRwV6y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZHVru_0izRwV6y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KZ4SM_0izRwV6y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nnflj_0izRwV6y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4295Up_0izRwV6y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QC0A5_0izRwV6y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sXjre_0izRwV6y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gDtRw_0izRwV6y00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ashton Funk, elite 2024 OT out of Texas, announces SEC commitment

Ashton Funk, an elite offensive tackle out of Katy, Texas (Tompkins), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Funk, who is listed at 6-foot-7 and 285 pounds, is a 3-star prospect and committed to play for Texas A&M. He has a reported 30 offers and was recruited to the Aggies by Steve Addazio and Elijah Robinson. He’s rated the No. 32 offensive tackle by the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 65 player in the state of Texas.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Astros will have a three-mile championship parade on Monday in Houston beginning at noon. To give students the chance to experience the celebration in person, Houston ISD and other Houston-area school districts announced all classes were canceled on Monday. International Leadership of Texas...
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Here is All The Info You Need To know About The Astros' Victory Parade.

Several school districts, local colleges, and universities are canceling classes today for the Astros World Series victory parade. Houston ISD and the school districts of Alief, Fort Bend, and Lamar announced on Sunday that classes would not be held and all district offices would be closed today. The Aldine ISD and YES Prep Public Schools are canceling classes today.
HOUSTON, TX
KIII TV3

H-Town held it down and are the 2022 World Champions!

HOUSTON — -The play that changed the entire night for them Astros is from former Corpus Christi Hook, Yordan Alvarez who hits that ball to the moon! 450 feet out of here for the three-run-homerun! This would put the Astros in the lead. -An RBI would follow that. -Your...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston ISD announces schools closed to celebrate World Series championship

HOUSTON - Looks like some students will not have to worry about missing school on Monday to celebrate the Houston Astros big win. After a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series, the Astros became the World Series Champions for the second time in franchise history and second time in the last six seasons.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

2 students arrested after making threats against Clear Creek ISD for not closing schools for Astros parade, district officials say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Two students have been arrested and charged after making social media threats against Clear Creek Independent School District, officials announced Monday. The accused were reportedly angry that CCISD did not close campuses so students and staff could enjoy the Astros World Series parade. Several other...
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy