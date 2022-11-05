Klein Cain rolls past Tomball 49-3, wins District 15-6A title
The Klein Cain Hurricanes rumbled to a 49-3 road win over Tomball on Friday to finish the regular season at 9-1 and clinch the District 15-6A championship
TOMBALL, Texas — Midway through the second quarter of their regular-season finale, the Klein Cain Hurricanes were looking to prevent the Tomball Cougars from clawing their way back into a pivotal district matchup.
Klein Cain, the No. 39 team in SBLive's Texas Top 50 football power rankings, and Tomball entered Week 11 locked in a three-way tie for first place with Klein Collins atop the District 15-6A standings.
After a slow start, the Cougars took over near their own 20-yard line looking for their first touchdown drive of the night offensively.
But instead on a third-and-long opportunity, senior defensive back Patrick Baptiste jumped on an overthrown pass toward the sideline for an interception.
He sidestepped a diving defender, brushed off a would-be tackler and rumbled down the sideline for a 26-yard interception return touchdown to give the Hurricanes a commanding 28-3 first-half lead.
Baptiste's pick-six crystalized Klein Cain's explosive performance during a dominant first-half, which helped the Hurricanes rumble to a 49-3 road win against Tomball on Friday night at Tomball ISD Stadium.
Cain improves to 9-1 overall and clinches the District 15-6A title with the victory. The Hurricanes finish the regular season tied for first with Klein Collins in the district standings, but beat the Tigers 25-21 in a head-to-head matchup during Week 9 of the season.
Klein Cain (9-1, 6-1) clinches District 15-6A's No. 1 seed heading into the UIL Class 6A Division I playoffs.
The Hurricanes will face Cypress Bridgeland (6-4, 5-2) in the bi-district round of the 6A DI Texas high school football playoffs at a to-be-determined time, date and location next week.
Tomball (6-4, 5-2), meanwhile, has locked up District 15-6A's top seed entering the UIL Class 6A Division II playoffs.
The Cougars will square off against either the Cypress Falls Eagles (6-3, 4-2) or the Cypress Woods Wildcats (6-3, 4-2) in the bi-district round of the 6A DII Texas high school football playoffs next week.
