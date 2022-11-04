Crypto exchange Binance is all set to acquire rival FTX. The acquisition does not include the American branches of either company. Following Binance’s announcement that it will acquire FTX, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong went to Twitter to address customers’ worries about the exchange’s impact on his company. Armstrong began by expressing his empathy for everyone affected by the present FTX issue. In a series of Twitter threads, Armstrong cleared out a few things. The CEO stated Coinbase does not have any material exposure to FTX, FTT token, or even Alameda Research.

8 HOURS AGO