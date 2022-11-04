Read full article on original website
Related
Crypto Billionaire Bankman-Fried Loses Entire Fortune in One Day
This day of Nov. 8, Sam Bankman-Fried will never forget it. The young 30-year-old billionaire was just before that day considered the tutelary figure of the crypto sphere. A sort of godfather to turn to when things go wrong. He owed this image to his tour de force during the...
thenewscrypto.com
Among Top Exchanges, MEXC Ranks First in Crypto Futures Liquidity
Liquidity in a cryptocurrency exchange is essential for fair price discovery. It further signifies confidence that the exchange commands amongst its users. MEXC has consistently performed well in this aspect. Even during the worst month in 2022, according to crypto trading volumes, MEXC has outperformed its competitors by huge margins.
thenewscrypto.com
Binance CEO CZ Reveals Exchange Still Holds Terra Classic (LUNC)
CZ clarified that the $585M transaction of FTT tokens was initiated by the exchange. In April, Binance’s LUNC holdings were valued at almost $1.6 billion. Changpeng Zhao (CZ), CEO of Binance, said yesterday in a tweet that the exchange is still holding Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) in its inventory. He mentioned this while suggesting that the firm was uninterested in Alameda Research’s offer. To swap its FTT holdings over the counter at a premium price.
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Aims to Sell All of Its FTX Holdings, SBF Remains Silent
Binance CEO CZ decided to sell off all FTX’s FTT tokens. Binance holds around 23 million FTX tokens. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao also known as CZ announced his decision to sell all FTT tokens. FTT is a native currency of the most prominent crypto exchange FTX. Binance is world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by daily trading volume and it holds around 23 million FTX tokens, valued at about $517 million at the current price.
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Sell-off Announcement Keeps Driving FTT Surges
Approximately $292 million worth of stablecoins has departed FTX during the past week. The market turbulence has also affected Binance’s BNB cryptocurrency. As the digital asset market continues to grapple with the scandal surrounding trading firm Alameda Research’s balance sheet, traders in Asia rose to a market that was partially in the red. As a result of a public dispute between Binance CEO Changpeng CZ Zhao and Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison over the sale of Binance’s FTT holdings, FTX’s FTT exchange token, which accounts for a sizeable portion of Alameda’s assets, is down 5% on the day.
thenewscrypto.com
Bitcoin Worth $3.15B Transferred to Exchanges in Last 24 Hours
Bitcoin (BTC) surpassed the $20,000 barrier last week. The latest FTX-Binance crisis has also caused increased concern among investors. Volatility has returned to the crypto markets. Coinglass reports that in the last 24 hours, $3.15 billion worth of Bitcoin (BTC) has been sent to exchanges, that is 152,000 Bitcoins. Now,...
thenewscrypto.com
Bitcoin Mining Firm Iris Energy Receives $103M Default Notice
The company’s average mining hash rate in October was 3.9 EH/s. As it stands, the company looks to have fallen on hard times due to a confluence of factors. Bitcoin (BTC) miner Iris Energy reports it has received a default notice from mining equipment maker Bitmain Technologies, according to a new filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday.
thenewscrypto.com
Brazil’s BTC & Crypto Users Soars Above 1.5M!
BTC and Crypto users on rise in Brazil. Crypto and BTC users crosses over 1.5 million users. USDT declared to be the most traded and holded. Though not a fully developed economical country, with the current progress with its crypto ecosystem, Brazil is all set to soar high in the coming years. Yes, true to the fact the Brazilian Tax Authority known as the Receita Federal do Brasil (RFB) reveals the status of the country’s crypto, and Bitcoin (BTC) users.
thenewscrypto.com
Ambire x swappin.gifts Partnership Offers Crypto Users Real World Goods & Services
The swappin.gifts app is now accessible directly through the Ambire Wallet dApp Catalog as part of the newest plug-in integration and collaboration that Ambire Wallet has developed. With its primary emphasis on enhancing the cryptocurrency user experience, Ambire is the first open-source, self-custodial smart contract wallet. There will be a...
thenewscrypto.com
G2 Honors Crypto Newswire Service Chainwire With Nine Excellency Badges
G2, a software marketplace, has awarded nine badges to Chainwire, a crypto press release distribution service. Based on the feedback from actual users included in its quarterly review form, the badges were assigned in G2’s Fall 2022 report. High Performer, Most Likely to Be Recommended by Users, and Highest...
thenewscrypto.com
Solana Price Drops Amid Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX Scandal
The total Solana liquidated recorded $12.45 million in the last 24 hours. Solana (SOL) is down by 93% from its all-time high. The current scandal over Sam Bankman Fried’s crypto exchange FTX and his trading company Alameda Research resulted in a huge loss on Solana’s SOL token. The worst-case scenario is SBF’s Alameda Research holdings a significant amount of Solana ecosystem tokens.
thenewscrypto.com
Choise.com Invites Investors to Become Crypto Company Co-Owners
Crypto-banking innovator Choise.com is preparing a major assault on the $250B crypto earnings sector and is opening its equity book for those who want to be part of the journey. Via the Seedrs crowdinvesting platform, Choise.com is offering a limited supply of equity to Seedrs and its own platform users.
thenewscrypto.com
FTX’s FTT Token Price Drops 10% Post Mass Dump by Binance
Binance has dumped 23 million FTX tokens valued $584 million. Binance was an early investor in FTX and last year made a $2.1 billion exit last year. Following recent developments, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao declared over the weekend that the exchange will sell off all of its FTT holdings. After the announcement, the price of FTT dropped dramatically, losing about 10% of its value in a single day.
thenewscrypto.com
BitMEX Announces Official Launch Date of Native Token BMEX
The crypto exchange hopes to restore market dominance in the derivatives market. Trade in the BMEX/USDT pair on the spot market will begin at 8 AM SGT on Nov 11. The cryptocurrency trading platform BitMEX announced on Tuesday that its native BMEX coin would begin trading on November 11. Members who hold and stake BMEX tokens on the BitMEX platform will get access to discounted trading fees, staking awards, fee-free withdrawals, and other premium features. With the debut of BMEX trading, the struggling crypto exchange hopes to restore market dominance in the derivatives market.
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Taking Over FTX – Biggest Acquisition of All Times
Binance becomes the rescuer of FTX.com from the “liquidity crunch.”. The Binance-FTX acquisition is being closely monitored by US CFTC. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao confirmed the largest exchange’s move to “fully acquire” its rival FTX on Twitter on Tuesday, putting an end to all the speculations. Binance signing a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) with FTX.com marked the initiation of the bailout.
thenewscrypto.com
MarketAcross Picked As Global Media Partner For Future Of Crypto Summit
MarketAcross is a global media partner for Benzinga’s Future of Crypto conference. Bored Ape Yacht Club members joined a unique panel to advance their brand. Benzinga which seeks to spotlight the wider cryptocurrency sector, including DeFi and NFTs hosted the Future of Crypto conference. The leading blockchain public relations (PR) and marketing agency, MarketAcross, is the official global media partner for the conference.
thenewscrypto.com
Coinbase CEO Claims No Exposure to FTX, FTT Token and Alameda
Crypto exchange Binance is all set to acquire rival FTX. The acquisition does not include the American branches of either company. Following Binance’s announcement that it will acquire FTX, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong went to Twitter to address customers’ worries about the exchange’s impact on his company. Armstrong began by expressing his empathy for everyone affected by the present FTX issue. In a series of Twitter threads, Armstrong cleared out a few things. The CEO stated Coinbase does not have any material exposure to FTX, FTT token, or even Alameda Research.
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Added Nigerian Naira (NGN) In Its Trading Gateway
Nigerian users can now able to deposit and withdraw NGN in Binance. Nigeria and Binance are seeking to create a blockchain-based digital economic zone. Binance the world’s most prominent cryptocurrency exchange announced that once again it has added a fiat gateway for the Nigerian Naira (NGN). Binance making more effort to extend cryptocurrency use and accessibility for the general public. As part of this Nigerian users can now able to deposit and withdraw NGN to and from their Binance wallets.
thenewscrypto.com
Chain (XCN) Price Prediction 2022 – Will XCN Hit $0.1 Soon?
Bullish XCN price prediction for 2022 is $0.07271 to $0.15833. The XCN price will also reach $0.1 soon. Bearish XCN price prediction for 2022 is $0.04783. In Chain (XCN) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about XCN to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
thenewscrypto.com
KuCoin lists AirDAO’s $AMB token with a $USDT pair
Lausanne, Switzerland, 9th November, 2022, Chainwire. KuCoin has announced it will list AirDAO’s $AMB token with a USDT pair on November 9th. The announcement gives KuCoin’s 25 million global users the opportunity to participate in AirDAO’s up-and-coming DeFi ecosystem, boosting its rapidly growing international community and marking another exciting exchange listing for AirDAO. KuCoin is running a Net Holding competition as part of the events surrounding the listing, with $30,000 in $AMB tokens up for grabs for participants. Also, KuCoin will launch a Twitter airdrop and a participation reward campaign to promote the listing.
Comments / 0