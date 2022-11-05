ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, OH

Mansfield blanks Defiance

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Mansfield followed in snuffing Defiance's offense 16-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Mansfield struck in front of Defiance 16-0 to begin the final quarter.
MANSFIELD, OH
Elyria Catholic smashes through Clear Fork

Elyria Catholic earned a convincing 42-14 win over Clear Fork in Ohio high school football on November 4. Elyria Catholic stormed in front of Clear Fork 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
ELYRIA, OH
Colonel Crawford stops Carey in snug affair

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Colonel Crawford had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Carey 21-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Colonel Crawford a 7-0 lead over Carey.
CAREY, OH
Mohican 5K returns for 15th year

LOUDONVILLE — Over 100 runners and walkers young and old took to the Loudonville-Mohican bike path early Saturday morning for the 15th annual Mohican 5K. Every year, organizers put on the event to raise money to maintain the bike path, race director Kent Schaffer said.
LOUDONVILLE, OH

