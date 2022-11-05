Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Knox Pages
Mansfield blanks Defiance
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Mansfield followed in snuffing Defiance's offense 16-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Mansfield struck in front of Defiance 16-0 to begin the final quarter.
Knox Pages
Elyria Catholic smashes through Clear Fork
Elyria Catholic earned a convincing 42-14 win over Clear Fork in Ohio high school football on November 4. Elyria Catholic stormed in front of Clear Fork 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
Knox Pages
Danville tangles with familiar foe Lucas at Bellville regional semifinal
DANVILLE — A familiar postseason opponent awaits Danville in Saturday night's regional semifinals. The Blue Devils will tangle with Lucas in a Division VII, Region 25 semifinal at 7 p.m. Saturday at Clear Fork’s Colt Corral.
Knox Pages
Colonel Crawford stops Carey in snug affair
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Colonel Crawford had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Carey 21-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Colonel Crawford a 7-0 lead over Carey.
Knox Pages
Loudonville's upset bid falls just short in defensive duel at Nelsonville-York
NELSONVILLE -- Loudonville's stout spirit and brilliant defense were on full display, but the Redbirds fell just short of a big upset in a 14-7 loss at Nelsonville-York on Friday night in the second round of the Ohio High School football playoffs. The seventh-seeded 'Birds (7-5) stunned the hosts early...
Knox Pages
Mohican 5K returns for 15th year
LOUDONVILLE — Over 100 runners and walkers young and old took to the Loudonville-Mohican bike path early Saturday morning for the 15th annual Mohican 5K. Every year, organizers put on the event to raise money to maintain the bike path, race director Kent Schaffer said.
Knox Pages
Area Agency on Aging will have caregiver appreciation event Nov. 18 at Richland Academy
ONTARIO -- The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. in collaboration with Richland Academy of Arts will host a free Caregiver Appreciation Event on Nov. 18, 2022 at the Richland Academy of Arts, located at 75 N Walnut St, Mansfield, Ohio. The day will be dedicated to caregivers...
Knox Pages
Clear Fork releases list of honor roll students
BELLVILLE -- Clear Fork High School has released its list of academic honorees for the 2022-2023 school year's first nine weeks.
Comments / 0