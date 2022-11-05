Read full article on original website
Related
Does Kevin Atwater Get Fired on ‘Chicago P.D?’ LaRoyce Hawkins Gives Us the Scoop! (Exclusive)
As the sole Black officer in the Intelligence Unit on Chicago P.D., LaRoyce Hawkin’s character, Officer Kevin Atwater, has become one of the central figures when the show addresses issues of policing, and tonight’s episode is no different. At the head of the episode, Atwater talks to the...
‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10: Is Kevin Atwater Leaving After Episode 6?
Kevin Atwater finds himself in trouble in 'Chicago P.D.' Season 10 Episode 6. Is actor LaRoyce Hawkins leaving the show? Here's what we know.
‘The Amazing Race’: Derek and Claire Accidentally Asked a Local for Drugs in Jordan
Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss shared a hilarious unseen moment on 'The Amazing Race' where they accidentally asked for drugs in Amman, Jordan.
Where Is ‘Chicago Med’ Filmed? Fans Will Appreciate the Answer
Legions of Chicago Med fans will be relieved to learn that their favorite TV show is filmed in Chicago — for real — instead of just pretending to take place there. Specifically, where is Chicago Med filmed? From the hospital exterior shots to the interior high-drama scenes to Molly’s Pub, we have the 911, er, 411 on exactly where the cast films the series that we’re addicted to.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Brings Michael Damian Home as Danny
When Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) teased at the beginning of the week that we would be getting another surprise return to The Young and the Restless, that immediately set fans (and us) off on a speculation frenzy. Fortunately, it didn’t take long for us to find out just who it would be — and it’s someone fans have been hoping to see for a long time.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives
In this week’s Days of Our Lives spoiler video, things heat up for Eric and Nicole behind the camera, and Xander’s asked to kidnap Susan. In today’s recap, Ava discovers EJ’s weakness, Xander makes an impulsive decision, and Alex gets the goods. They say revenge is...
Comments / 0