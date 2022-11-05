ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelsonville, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Knox Pages

Elyria Catholic smashes through Clear Fork

Elyria Catholic earned a convincing 42-14 win over Clear Fork in Ohio high school football on November 4. Elyria Catholic stormed in front of Clear Fork 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
ELYRIA, OH
Knox Pages

Glenville triggers avalanche over Bellevue

Glenville gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Bellevue 43-6 on November 4 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave Glenville a 12-6 lead over Bellevue.
BELLEVUE, OH
Knox Pages

Then & Now: The distinctive Chambers house of Brandon

BRANDON -- Whenever I drive around Knox County, I see buildings that catch my attention and make me want to know a little of the history of said structures. Of course, most of the time, it’s a passing fantasy that slips away in the busy hustle and bustle of research for future History Knox columns. But once in a while, I luck out.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Knox Career Center receives $5,000 donation for building trades program

MOUNT VERNON -- The Indiana/Kentucky/Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters (IKORCC) recently visited Knox County Career Center (KCCC) and donated $5,000 to the Building Trades program. The money donated is designated to be used to buy building materials, tools or equipment for the program to assist with preparing students for the...
KNOX COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy