Knox Pages
Danville tangles with familiar foe Lucas at Bellville regional semifinal
DANVILLE — A familiar postseason opponent awaits Danville in Saturday night's regional semifinals. The Blue Devils will tangle with Lucas in a Division VII, Region 25 semifinal at 7 p.m. Saturday at Clear Fork’s Colt Corral.
Knox Pages
Loudonville's upset bid falls just short in defensive duel at Nelsonville-York
NELSONVILLE -- Loudonville's stout spirit and brilliant defense were on full display, but the Redbirds fell just short of a big upset in a 14-7 loss at Nelsonville-York on Friday night in the second round of the Ohio High School football playoffs. The seventh-seeded 'Birds (7-5) stunned the hosts early...
Knox Pages
Elyria Catholic smashes through Clear Fork
Elyria Catholic earned a convincing 42-14 win over Clear Fork in Ohio high school football on November 4. Elyria Catholic stormed in front of Clear Fork 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
Knox Pages
Glenville triggers avalanche over Bellevue
Glenville gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Bellevue 43-6 on November 4 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave Glenville a 12-6 lead over Bellevue.
Knox Pages
Storm warning: West Holmes unleashes full fury on St. Marys
West Holmes recorded a big victory over St. Marys 56-21 on November 4 in Ohio football action. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.
Knox Pages
Off and running: Danville could not be caught in racing past Hillsdale
Danville made a quick edge stand up in a 42-41 victory against Hillsdale on November 4 in Ohio football. Danville jumped in front of Hillsdale 13-0 to begin the second quarter.
Knox Pages
'What we have is special': Danville withstands ferocious Hillsdale rally to reach Sweet 16
DANVILLE -- Max Payne could barely walk by the end of the third quarter Friday. His hamstrings and calves had tightened into balls, the cost of playing nearly every down against a formidable foe on an unseasonably warm, 65-degree November night.
Knox Pages
Clear Fork releases list of honor roll students
BELLVILLE -- Clear Fork High School has released its list of academic honorees for the 2022-2023 school year's first nine weeks.
Knox Pages
Area Agency on Aging will have caregiver appreciation event Nov. 18 at Richland Academy
ONTARIO -- The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. in collaboration with Richland Academy of Arts will host a free Caregiver Appreciation Event on Nov. 18, 2022 at the Richland Academy of Arts, located at 75 N Walnut St, Mansfield, Ohio. The day will be dedicated to caregivers...
Knox Pages
Then & Now: The distinctive Chambers house of Brandon
BRANDON -- Whenever I drive around Knox County, I see buildings that catch my attention and make me want to know a little of the history of said structures. Of course, most of the time, it’s a passing fantasy that slips away in the busy hustle and bustle of research for future History Knox columns. But once in a while, I luck out.
Knox Pages
Knox Career Center receives $5,000 donation for building trades program
MOUNT VERNON -- The Indiana/Kentucky/Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters (IKORCC) recently visited Knox County Career Center (KCCC) and donated $5,000 to the Building Trades program. The money donated is designated to be used to buy building materials, tools or equipment for the program to assist with preparing students for the...
Knox Pages
Knox County Sheriff's reports Nov. 6 & 7
MOUNT VERNON -- The Knox County Sheriff's deputies filed the following reports from their respective shifts.
