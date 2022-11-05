ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, OH

Knox Pages

Mansfield blanks Defiance

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Mansfield followed in snuffing Defiance's offense 16-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Mansfield struck in front of Defiance 16-0 to begin the final quarter.
MANSFIELD, OH
Knox Pages

Wabash’s air attack overshadows Kenyon

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. -- The Kenyon College football team’s receiving corps continued to shine Saturday, but its effort alone could not counter a relentless Wabash College passing game that propelled the host Little Giants to a 49-25 conference win over the Owls. Senior receiver Finn Murray was the focal point...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Knox Pages

Elyria Catholic smashes through Clear Fork

Elyria Catholic earned a convincing 42-14 win over Clear Fork in Ohio high school football on November 4. Elyria Catholic stormed in front of Clear Fork 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
ELYRIA, OH
Knox Pages

Mohican 5K returns for 15th year

LOUDONVILLE — Over 100 runners and walkers young and old took to the Loudonville-Mohican bike path early Saturday morning for the 15th annual Mohican 5K. Every year, organizers put on the event to raise money to maintain the bike path, race director Kent Schaffer said.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
Knox Pages

Then & Now: The distinctive Chambers house of Brandon

BRANDON -- Whenever I drive around Knox County, I see buildings that catch my attention and make me want to know a little of the history of said structures. Of course, most of the time, it’s a passing fantasy that slips away in the busy hustle and bustle of research for future History Knox columns. But once in a while, I luck out.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Knox Career Center receives $5,000 donation for building trades program

MOUNT VERNON -- The Indiana/Kentucky/Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters (IKORCC) recently visited Knox County Career Center (KCCC) and donated $5,000 to the Building Trades program. The money donated is designated to be used to buy building materials, tools or equipment for the program to assist with preparing students for the...
KNOX COUNTY, OH

