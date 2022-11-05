Read full article on original website
Playoff Locations: Massillon, Lake, Canton South, West Branch & Our Coverage
Here are the days, times and locations for the area high school football teams still alive in the OHSAA Playoffs. Division II – all games Friday, 7 p.m. 1 Massillon (10-1) vs. 5 Sunbury Big Walnut (10-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field LISTEN @WHBCSPORTS.COM. 2 Lake (11-1) vs. 3...
Playoff pairings & neutral sites announced for 7 remaining local high school football teams
Canfield, Ursuline, West Branch, South Range, Cardinal Mooney, Warren JFK and Southern Local will all compete in Week 13
Forget the 40-yard dash time: Crestview's Hayden Kuhn is just fine at 97 yards
ASHLAND -- Crestview senior Hayden Kuhn doesn't know his time in the 40. "Not very good," he said. Photos from Crestview's 31-22 win over Hamler Patrick Henry in the second round of the Division VI state football playoffs on Friday night at CHS. The gallery includes photos of the Crestview Marching Band.
Fitch’s season ends to St. Vincent-St. Mary
The winner of #5 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (7-3) and #4 Austintown Fitch (10-1) will take on the winner of #8 Barberton (7-4) and #1 Akron Hoban (10-1) in round three.
Davidson & Oliver keep YSU playoff hopes alive as Penguins stun ISU
With less than 10 seconds left in the game, Youngstown State's Mitch Davidson found Bryce Oliver in the end zone.
Penguins win again in dramatic fashion
NORMAL, ILLINOIS -- For the second time in three weeks the Youngstown State football team pulled victory out of the hands of defeat. Mitch Davidson hit Bryce Oliver from 12 yards out with :5 seconds remaining for a 19-17 win. The victory gives the Penguins a 6-3 record and 4-2 in the conference.
Missing: Alazsa Underwood
FOX 8 and Amanda Berry need your help to find the missing and bring them safely home.
2 car accident sends people to hospital in Youngstown
A car accident in Youngstown temporarily blocked traffic near St. Elizabeth hospital on Sunday.
Train derails in Ohio as crews clean up scene in Ohio River
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News reporter Baylee Martin is on the scene of a train derailment in Jefferson County, Ohio near Costonia between Steubenville and Toronto. Several train cars can be seen smashed off the tracks that run alongside State Route 7. The cars dumped garbage in and near the Ohio River. Crews are […]
3 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these barbecue joints in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). For decades, this local favorite has been serving great barbecue. Their special sauce is made with a recipe that has gone unchanged for over a century. You can't go wrong with their signature barbecue chicken, ribs, or pulled pork. They also have a loaded baked potato that's aptly named "Big Bertha." The standard Big Bertha comes with plenty of sour cream, butter, bacon, cheese, and chives, but you could also add delicious meat like pulled pork or brisket to it.
City getting payback for McKelvey Lake
The city of Youngstown is taking steps to recoup money that was spent purchasing McKelvey Lake.
Car, semi-truck collide on Route 14 in Mahoning Co.
A crash hurt one man around 7:30 p.m. Friday near North Benton.
New Youngstown parks director shares vision for city
The new parks and recreation director in the city of Youngstown says he has great things planned and he is grateful for the opportunity to serve the city.
Train derails along Ohio River in Jefferson County
Rob Herrington, Jefferson County Deputy Director of EMA and 911 Director said that authorities received a call around 7 a.m.
New roundabout to go in major Boardman intersection
A Boardman intersection could soon throw you for a loop.
20 Federal Place tenant finds new home; grand opening set
Top Notch Meals was located inside 20 W. Federal Place, but due to work being done on the building had to relocate, along with a dozen other businesses.
Man cited after crash on busy Youngstown interstate
Two vehicles got in a wreck just after 1 a.m. near the Belle Vista exit.
New restaurant to open in Poland Library
According to a press release by the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County (PLYMC), Village Farmacy will open at the Poland Library Café, located on the first floor of the Poland Library.
Victim flown from crash; traffic causes other accident in Columbiana County
Someone was flown to the hospital after a one vehicle accident that temporarily closed a major road Friday evening.
