Penguins win again in dramatic fashion

NORMAL, ILLINOIS -- For the second time in three weeks the Youngstown State football team pulled victory out of the hands of defeat. Mitch Davidson hit Bryce Oliver from 12 yards out with :5 seconds remaining for a 19-17 win. The victory gives the Penguins a 6-3 record and 4-2 in the conference.
3 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these barbecue joints in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). For decades, this local favorite has been serving great barbecue. Their special sauce is made with a recipe that has gone unchanged for over a century. You can't go wrong with their signature barbecue chicken, ribs, or pulled pork. They also have a loaded baked potato that's aptly named "Big Bertha." The standard Big Bertha comes with plenty of sour cream, butter, bacon, cheese, and chives, but you could also add delicious meat like pulled pork or brisket to it.
New restaurant to open in Poland Library

According to a press release by the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County (PLYMC), Village Farmacy will open at the Poland Library Café, located on the first floor of the Poland Library.
