Professional Six-Day Racer, Minneapolis Bicyclist Leona "Dottie" Farnsworth (c. 1873 - 1902)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - An explosion in popularity of bicycling followed the introduction of the "safety" bicycle in the mid-1880s. It was intoxicating to travel as far as your wheels would take you, and soon a large portion of society was riding a bicycle. There were also social benefits. Bicycles played a crucial role in the drive for better public roads during this time, as well as being a driving force behind the women's emancipation movement of the era.
