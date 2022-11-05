Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
70-year-old Woman Beaten to Death, Demented Husband, Prime Suspectjustpene50Rosedale, NY
New York City will spend $18.5 million to purchase 51 electric school busesB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNewark, NJ
Related
No One Wants Kyrie Irving Except The Lakers, Confirms Western Conference Executive
The Lakers are the only team interested in Kyrie Irving
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Says The End Is Near For Kyrie Irving And The Brooklyn Nets
Since arriving in Brooklyn, it has been one story after another for Kyrie Irving and his co-star, Kevin Durant. From the ugly James Harden experiment to this summer's trade fiasco, the Nets have been mired in chaos and dysfunction for years on end. All of it has led up to...
NBA’s Kyrie Irving Apologizes for Antisemitic Post After Brooklyn Nets Issue Suspension: Everything to Know
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has found himself at the center of another controversy after he shared a link to a documentary that espouses antisemitic views. The NBA star made headlines after he tweeted a link to the movie Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America on October 27 without comment. The film, based […]
NBC Sports
Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving; LeBron says Irving caused ‘harm to a lot of people’
Troubles keep piling up for Kyrie Irving. suspended five games by the Nets for a Tweet promoting an antisemitic movie (then his refusal to apologize for it until after the suspension), Nike has suspended its working relationship with Irving, the company announced late on Friday. Here is the full statement from Nike:
Wichita Eagle
Mavs vs. Nets GAMEDAY: Luka Doncic Duels Kevin Durant; Ben Simmons Will Play
The Dallas Mavericks wrap up their five-game homestand on Monday night against the Brooklyn Nets, who will be without star point guard Kyrie Irving due to a suspension. The Mavs hope to extend their win streak to four games at American Airlines Center. They’re coming off an exciting 111-110 win over the the Toronto Raptors, where Luka Doncic dissected a plethoras of different defensive schemes that were thrown at him. The Nets hope to make it a third consecutive win after victories over the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards in their last two outings.
hotnewhiphop.com
Adam Silver Responds To Kyrie Irving
Adam Silver releases a statement addressing the controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving has angered many Jewish fans over the last week or so due to his recent sharing of a questionable documentary. This documentary accuses the Jewish community of a lot, and many are offended by the content that was allowed to wind up on Amazon’s platform.
Report: Nets, ADL Ask Amazon to Remove Antisemetic Film Kyrie Irving Shared
Brooklyn’s guard was suspended without pay for at least five games on Thursday night.
Wichita Eagle
Doc Rivers Reveals Early Recovery Process for James Harden
After a healthy offseason, Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden looked forward to putting his past injury issues behind him and getting a fresh start during his first full season with the Sixers. Through nine games, Harden looked fresh as he averaged 22 points, ten assists, and seven rebounds while shooting...
Wichita Eagle
Exploring the Celtics’ Options with the Disabled Player Exception Granted to Them for Losing Danilo Gallinari
Danilo Gallinari's ACL tear, which will likely keep him out for the season, cost the Celtics a career 15.6-points-per-game scorer who would've been able to come off the bench and make an impact for them. View the original article to see embedded media. How he scores also fits perfectly with...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Is Russell Westbrook, Three-Point Ace, Here To Stay?
Los Angeles Lakers sixth man Russell Westbrook has become, dare we say, a reliable option from long range during his brief tenure as a reserve. Can it possibly last as the season continues?. In his five games since being moved to the bench, Westbrook is connecting on 45.5% of his...
CJ McCollum Strongly Condemns Anti-Semitism Amid Kyrie Irving Controversy
The veteran Pelicans star also outlined that it was vital that Kyrie Irving issued an apology.
LeBron James criticizes Kyrie Irving for antisemtic post
LeBron James and Kyrie Irving once coalesced their on-court basketball genius to take the Cleveland Cavaliers to NBA glory in 2015, so there will always be love there. But King James indicated resolutely that he refuses to side with Irving regarding his antisemitic posts that caused a national uproar. After...
Wichita Eagle
Lack Of a True Center Hurting Oklahoma City Early On
Over the past two seasons, Oklahoma City’s frontcourt has been severely outmanned. They’ve tried plenty of rotations and players, and still have young, talented forwards with potential, but Oklahoma City’s lack of a true big man is clearly something holding the team back. Of course, the Thunder...
Wichita Eagle
How To Watch The Portland Trail Blazers At Miami Heat, Betting Lines Etc
View the original article to see embedded media. VITALS: : The Heat and Trail Blazers meet for the second and final time this regular season after Miami recorded a, 119-98, win in Portland on 10/26. This matchup will also mark as the quickest the two teams have completed their season series. The Heat have won four straight against the Blazers, just one short of tying the longest winning streak of five consecutive games against Portland in team history (1/7/05 – 2/13/07). The Heat are 27-41 all-time versus the Trail Blazers during the regular season, including 12-21 in home games and 15-20 in road games. For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (hip), Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out and Tyler Herro (ankle) is questionable. For the Blazers, Damian Lillard (calf) is questionable.
Comments / 0