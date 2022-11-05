ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Wichita Eagle

Mavs vs. Nets GAMEDAY: Luka Doncic Duels Kevin Durant; Ben Simmons Will Play

The Dallas Mavericks wrap up their five-game homestand on Monday night against the Brooklyn Nets, who will be without star point guard Kyrie Irving due to a suspension. The Mavs hope to extend their win streak to four games at American Airlines Center. They’re coming off an exciting 111-110 win over the the Toronto Raptors, where Luka Doncic dissected a plethoras of different defensive schemes that were thrown at him. The Nets hope to make it a third consecutive win after victories over the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards in their last two outings.
DALLAS, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Adam Silver Responds To Kyrie Irving

Adam Silver releases a statement addressing the controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving has angered many Jewish fans over the last week or so due to his recent sharing of a questionable documentary. This documentary accuses the Jewish community of a lot, and many are offended by the content that was allowed to wind up on Amazon’s platform.
Wichita Eagle

Doc Rivers Reveals Early Recovery Process for James Harden

After a healthy offseason, Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden looked forward to putting his past injury issues behind him and getting a fresh start during his first full season with the Sixers. Through nine games, Harden looked fresh as he averaged 22 points, ten assists, and seven rebounds while shooting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Is Russell Westbrook, Three-Point Ace, Here To Stay?

Los Angeles Lakers sixth man Russell Westbrook has become, dare we say, a reliable option from long range during his brief tenure as a reserve. Can it possibly last as the season continues?. In his five games since being moved to the bench, Westbrook is connecting on 45.5% of his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
rolling out

LeBron James criticizes Kyrie Irving for antisemtic post

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving once coalesced their on-court basketball genius to take the Cleveland Cavaliers to NBA glory in 2015, so there will always be love there. But King James indicated resolutely that he refuses to side with Irving regarding his antisemitic posts that caused a national uproar. After...
Wichita Eagle

Lack Of a True Center Hurting Oklahoma City Early On

Over the past two seasons, Oklahoma City’s frontcourt has been severely outmanned. They’ve tried plenty of rotations and players, and still have young, talented forwards with potential, but Oklahoma City’s lack of a true big man is clearly something holding the team back. Of course, the Thunder...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wichita Eagle

How To Watch The Portland Trail Blazers At Miami Heat, Betting Lines Etc

View the original article to see embedded media. VITALS: : The Heat and Trail Blazers meet for the second and final time this regular season after Miami recorded a, 119-98, win in Portland on 10/26. This matchup will also mark as the quickest the two teams have completed their season series. The Heat have won four straight against the Blazers, just one short of tying the longest winning streak of five consecutive games against Portland in team history (1/7/05 – 2/13/07). The Heat are 27-41 all-time versus the Trail Blazers during the regular season, including 12-21 in home games and 15-20 in road games. For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (hip), Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out and Tyler Herro (ankle) is questionable. For the Blazers, Damian Lillard (calf) is questionable.
PORTLAND, OR

