Mansfield, OH

Glenville triggers avalanche over Bellevue

Glenville gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Bellevue 43-6 on November 4 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave Glenville a 12-6 lead over Bellevue.
BELLEVUE, OH
Colonel Crawford stops Carey in snug affair

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Colonel Crawford had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Carey 21-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Colonel Crawford a 7-0 lead over Carey.
CAREY, OH
Wabash’s air attack overshadows Kenyon

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. -- The Kenyon College football team’s receiving corps continued to shine Saturday, but its effort alone could not counter a relentless Wabash College passing game that propelled the host Little Giants to a 49-25 conference win over the Owls. Senior receiver Finn Murray was the focal point...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Then & Now: The distinctive Chambers house of Brandon

BRANDON -- Whenever I drive around Knox County, I see buildings that catch my attention and make me want to know a little of the history of said structures. Of course, most of the time, it’s a passing fantasy that slips away in the busy hustle and bustle of research for future History Knox columns. But once in a while, I luck out.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Knox Career Center receives $5,000 donation for building trades program

MOUNT VERNON -- The Indiana/Kentucky/Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters (IKORCC) recently visited Knox County Career Center (KCCC) and donated $5,000 to the Building Trades program. The money donated is designated to be used to buy building materials, tools or equipment for the program to assist with preparing students for the...
KNOX COUNTY, OH

