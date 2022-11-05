ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ESPN

Cleveland plays Los Angeles on 8-game win streak

Cleveland Cavaliers (8-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (5-5, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland is looking to continue its eight-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles. Los Angeles went 42-40 overall a season ago while going 25-16 at home. The Clippers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WVNews

Cleveland 114, L.A. Lakers 100

CLEVELAND (114) E.Mobley 2-7 1-2 5, LeVert 5-10 1-2 12, Allen 5-13 6-6 16, Garland 7-18 7-7 24, Mitchell 10-17 12-13 33, Osman 3-5 2-2 9, Love 4-10 0-0 10, Wade 1-3 0-0 2, Okoro 0-1 0-0 0, Lopez 0-0 3-4 3. Totals 37-84 32-36 114.
FanSided

Cavs Top 3: Kevin Love leads the way with rare double-double in win over the Detroit Pistons

The Cleveland Cavaliers took down the Detroit Pistons in dominating fashion. The Cleveland Cavaliers would not be denied on Friday night, as they dominated the Detroit Pistons soundly, 112-88. The Cavs were able to do this without their two best scorers in Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, who were out for the game. Instead of trying to replace the missing offense, Cavs’ head coach decided to go with a defensive mindset with his starting five, putting Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade in the starting rotation.
DETROIT, MI
WVNews

Memphis 103, Washington 97

WASHINGTON (97) Avdija 2-12 0-0 4, Kuzma 5-14 0-0 12, Porzingis 3-13 3-4 10, Kispert 3-6 0-1 6, Morris 7-12 2-2 18, Gibson 1-2 0-0 2, Gill 0-0 0-0 0, Hachimura 7-12 0-1 15, Gafford 4-6 1-1 9, Barton 5-12 1-1 12, Goodwin 4-7 0-0 9. Totals 41-96 7-10 97.
WASHINGTON STATE
WVNews

Toronto 113, Chicago 104

CHICAGO (104) DeRozan 7-9 6-6 20, Williams 5-16 0-0 13, Vucevic 8-13 0-0 18, Caruso 1-11 2-2 4, Dosunmu 6-15 0-0 15, Jones Jr. 1-5 2-4 4, Terry 2-2 0-0 4, Green 4-7 1-1 10, Dragic 6-10 0-0 16. Totals 40-88 11-13 104.
WVNews

Utah 110, L.A. Clippers 102

UTAH (110) Beasley 3-8 2-2 10, Markkanen 5-9 7-7 18, Olynyk 2-4 4-4 9, Clarkson 8-15 1-1 23, Conley 7-13 1-1 17, Gay 1-4 0-0 2, Kessler 2-2 0-0 4, Alexander-Walker 0-2 0-0 0, Horton-Tucker 1-5 2-2 5, Sexton 6-13 8-9 22. Totals 35-75 25-26 110.
UTAH STATE
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Clippers

There’s only one team in the NBA hotter than the Cavaliers heading into tonight’s full NBA slate – and that’s the undefeated Bucks. Milwaukee travels to Atlanta on Monday night, while the Wine & Gold look to run their win streak to nine and complete a Tinseltown sweep when they take on the Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102

LOS ANGELES -- — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday night. The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing in the third and fourth quarters. “Finding ways...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WVNews

Ward, Teller practice as Browns get healthier from bye

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns came back from their bye healthier than they've been in weeks. Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward and Pro Bowl right guard Wyatt Teller returned to practice Monday as Cleveland ended its extended break, which signaled the unofficial halfway point of the 2022 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
WVNews

Panthers fire 2 coaches after embarrassing loss to Bengals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks fired two of his assistant coaches Monday, less than 24 hours after the team’s embarrassing 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in which they allowed a franchise-record 35 points in the first half. Wilks fired cornerbacks coach Evan...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ESPN

Love, Allen lead short-handed Cavaliers to rout of Pistons

DETROIT -- — Kevin Love had 21 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds as the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Detroit Pistons 112-88 on Friday night for their seventh straight win. Jarrett Allen scored 22 points and Cedi Osman added 15 as the Cavaliers had a 54-21 edge in...
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99

INDIANAPOLIS -- — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double. Tyler Herro had...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

