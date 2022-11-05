ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buddy Hield shoots well, Chris Duarte suffers injury as Pacers beat Heat

By Wilson Moore, Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS -- A hot first half was enough for the Pacers to overcome a sluggish second half and survive the Miami Heat 101-99. Here are three observations as the Pacers moved back to within a game of .500.

Chris Duarte leaves with injury

Duarte limped to the locker room with help from a pair of teammates after an awkward landing on Heat guard Kyle Lowry in the first quarter. With Aaron Nesmith already out with a foot injury, the Pacers became even thinner on the wing. Bennedict Mathurin replaced Duarte, but T.J. McConnell came in minutes later for Jalen Smith. Mathurin slid over to power forward as Indiana played with two point guards.

Indiana also played with three point guards simultaneously. It was the first time McConnell, Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard had all played together, and at least two were on the court for much of the game. The results were mixed. There were moments when the benefits of three pass-first guards were clear, like when Nembhard wrapped a pass around a Heat player to find a cutting McConnell through traffic for a layup. There was also the obvious size disparity: Neither McConnell nor Nembhard is taller than 6-3. Duarte and Nesmith are both 6-5. Miami guard Tyler Herro was able to shoot over Nembhard multiple times.

"More than anything, I think it's just three high-level IQ guys that know how to make the right play," Haliburton said. "Those two understand when I'm on the floor that I want to bring it up, and that's what they're accustomed to doing, and they're figuring out how to play off the ball, and I'm understanding that they know how to bring up the ball, so I'm more comfortable coming off it."

Nembhard had one of his best games, providing a steady presence both at the point and off the ball. He moved the ball, didn't force any shots and finished with six assists, including a difficult lob to Isaiah Jackson in a crowd under the basket in the fourth quarter. He finished plus-13 in 28 minutes with only 4 points.

After the game, coach Rick Carlisle was unsure of the severity of what team officially called a left ankle sprain for Duarte, but said the guard likely wouldn't play against New Orleans on Monday.

Buddy Hield was on fire early

Through four games, Hield, who has made a career specializing in shooting 3-pointers, was 12-for-33 from beyond the arc. Since then, he's topped 20 points four times and made 25 of his 54 attempts from deep, including 5-for-12 against Miami for 25 points. One of his makes was a heat-check 3-pointer in the second quarter. He had already made jumpers on the two previous possessions when he pulled up from 31 feet. He paused, gathered himself and swished his third of four 3s in the first half.

"My teammates finding me the ball," he said. "Just being active, running. Just find openings. Ball was moving, ball was popping, and great to see."

How Hield figures into Pacers' plan isn't clear. His age and contract status (expired after 2024) make him a potential trade candidate, and his name has come up in the long-rumored potential deal sending Myles Turner to the Lakers, the same trade Turner openly discussed on a podcast last week. In the short term, Hield has added a dimension to Indiana's offense, stretching the floor and preventing defenders from overplaying Mathurin's drives.

Pacers go cold, have to stave off Heat

The bricks rained down from the perimeter in the second half. Hield, who hadn't been able to miss a quarter earlier, missed three of his four attempts after halftime. Mathurin missed open looks in the third quarter he had canned earlier, even as he finished with 25. What would have been one of the few crucial makes was waved off when the referees determined Haliburton hadn't released the ball until after a Dwayne Dedmon foul.

The Pacers were 5-for-19 from beyond the arc in the second half, just enough to survive. Hield's lone make was in the last 5 minutes, and Mathurin hit one that briefly swung the momentum after a Jackson block.

Lacking the offensive production they've had in the first part of the season, the Pacers put together their best defensive performance of the year, swarming on the perimeter, rotating and closing out overcome the Heat's rapid ball movement.

Nembhard helped seal it in the final seconds, staying on Herro on the perimeter and forcing a contested 3-pointer for the win that fell short, capping his strong game.

"Just plays a very sensible, old-school, all-around game," Carlisle said. "He's tough. When you put a rookie on Tyler Herro on the last play of the game with a pretty good idea the ball's gonna go to him, and he makes that kind of a defensive stand and makes him shoot a falling-away, contested, difficult 3-point shot. He does it without fouling. That's strong. That's strong for a guy who was picked in the second round. We view him as a first-round pick."

Pacers 101, Heat 99

MIAMI (99) : Martin 3-5 0-0 6, Strus 6-13 2-2 17, Adebayo 7-14 4-4 18, Herro 8-20 9-9 29, Lowry 1-9 7-7 10, Highsmith 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-7 0-0 0, Dedmon 0-2 4-4 4, Vincent 6-10 0-0 15. Totals 31-81 26-26 99.

INDIANA (101) : Duarte 0-2 0-0 0, J.Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Turner 7-9 1-3 16, Haliburton 9-16 1-4 22, Hield 10-18 0-0 25, Jackson 2-5 2-2 6, Mathurin 5-11 10-12 23, Nembhard 2-8 0-0 4, Brissett 0-2 1-2 1, McConnell 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 37-80 15-23 101.

Miami 29 21 27 22 — 99

Indiana 28 34 18 21 — 101

3-Point Goals—Miami 11-39 (Herro 4-10, Vincent 3-6, Strus 3-7, Lowry 1-6, Adebayo 0-1, Dedmon 0-1, Highsmith 0-1, Martin 0-1, Robinson 0-6), Indiana 12-39 (Hield 5-12, Mathurin 3-7, Haliburton 3-8, Turner 1-2, Duarte 0-1, McConnell 0-1, Brissett 0-2, J.Smith 0-2, Nembhard 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 42 (Adebayo 10), Indiana 42 (Haliburton, Hield 9). Assists_Miami 17 (Herro 5), Indiana 28 (Haliburton 9). Total Fouls_Miami 22, Indiana 19. A_13,141 (20,000)

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Buddy Hield shoots well, Chris Duarte suffers injury as Pacers beat Heat

