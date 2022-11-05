Indiana high school football playoffs schedule: IHSAA 2022 regional matchups
Sectional champions have been crowned, come see who's still standing for next week's IHSAA football regional matchups.
Indiana high school football scores:Statewide IHSAA sectional finals winners
CLASS 6A
Carroll (11-0) vs. Lafayette Jeff (9-2)
Westfield (7-3) at Hamilton Southeastern (11-0)
Cathedral (9-1) at Brownsburg (10-1)
Warren Central (6-5) at Center Grove (9-2)
CLASS 5A
Merrillville (9-2) at Valparaiso (8-3)
Fort Wayne Snider (10-1) at Mishawaka (10-1)
Plainfield (6-5) at Whiteland (10-1)
Bloomington South (9-1) at Castle (7-4)
CLASS 4A
Northridge (8-4) at New Prairie (11-1)
Kokomo (11-1) at Columbia City (11-1)
New Palestine (12-0) at Roncalli (11-1)
East Central (10-2) at Evansville Memorial (9-3)
CLASS 3A
West Lafayette (12-0) at Knox (9-3)
Yorktown (9-3) at Bishop Chatard (8-4)
Monrovia (5-7) at Owen Valley (12-0)
Lawrenceburg (11-1) vs. Southridge (11-1)
CLASS 2A
Lafayette Central Catholic (9-3) at Andrean (8-3)
Bluffton (8-4) at Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (7-5)
Lapel (7-5) at Linton-Stockton (12-0)
Evansville Mater Dei (9-3) at Triton Central (10-2)
CLASS A
North Judson (11-1) at Park Tudor (9-3)
Carroll (11-1) at Adams Central (12-0)
North Decatur (12-0) at Sheridan (11-1)
Providence (9-2) at Lutheran (12-0)
