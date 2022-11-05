ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana high school football playoffs schedule: IHSAA 2022 regional matchups

By Matthew Glenesk, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago
Sectional champions have been crowned, come see who's still standing for next week's IHSAA football regional matchups.

Indiana high school football scores:Statewide IHSAA sectional finals winners

CLASS 6A

Carroll (11-0) vs. Lafayette Jeff (9-2)

Westfield (7-3) at Hamilton Southeastern (11-0)

Cathedral (9-1) at Brownsburg (10-1)

Warren Central (6-5) at Center Grove (9-2)

CLASS 5A

Merrillville (9-2) at Valparaiso (8-3)

Fort Wayne Snider (10-1) at Mishawaka (10-1)

Plainfield (6-5) at Whiteland (10-1)

Bloomington South (9-1) at Castle (7-4)

CLASS 4A

Northridge (8-4) at New Prairie (11-1)

Kokomo (11-1) at Columbia City (11-1)

New Palestine (12-0) at Roncalli (11-1)

East Central (10-2) at Evansville Memorial (9-3)

CLASS 3A

West Lafayette (12-0) at Knox (9-3)

Yorktown (9-3) at Bishop Chatard (8-4)

Monrovia (5-7) at Owen Valley (12-0)

Lawrenceburg (11-1) vs. Southridge (11-1)

CLASS 2A

Lafayette Central Catholic (9-3) at Andrean (8-3)

Bluffton (8-4) at Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (7-5)

Lapel (7-5) at Linton-Stockton (12-0)

Evansville Mater Dei (9-3) at Triton Central (10-2)

CLASS A

North Judson (11-1) at Park Tudor (9-3)

Carroll (11-1) at Adams Central (12-0)

North Decatur (12-0) at Sheridan (11-1)

Providence (9-2) at Lutheran (12-0)

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

