Wichita's Keeper of the Plains winter hours begin Sunday

The Keeper of the Plains Ring of Fire operations hours will adjust to winter hours on Sunday, November 6. Hours for the Ring of Fire adjust each fall when Daylight Saving Time ends and again in the spring when Daylight Saving Time begins.

The Ring of Fire will be lit from 7-7:15 p.m. nightly beginning November 6 until the spring. The Keeper of the Plains Ring of Fire burns nightly for 15 minutes. For public safety, the Ring of Fire is operated manually.

The Ring of Fire will not be turned on during high winds, rain or other inclement weather, if the river level is too high, or if a person (or goose) is too close to the burners.