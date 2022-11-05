ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita's Keeper of the Plains winter hours begin Sunday

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rV36D_0izRvcNO00

The Keeper of the Plains Ring of Fire operations hours will adjust to winter hours on Sunday, November 6. Hours for the Ring of Fire adjust each fall when Daylight Saving Time ends and again in the spring when Daylight Saving Time begins.

The Ring of Fire will be lit from 7-7:15 p.m. nightly beginning November 6 until the spring.  The Keeper of the Plains Ring of Fire burns nightly for 15 minutes. For public safety, the Ring of Fire is operated manually.

The Ring of Fire will not be turned on during high winds, rain or other inclement weather, if the river level is too high, or if a person (or goose) is too close to the burners.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWCH.com

Weak weather maker tonight into Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a milder start our Monday with wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Later today, despite an increase in cloud cover, highs will top-out in the lower 60s which is near normal for early November. A weak weather maker will...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Overnight snow but history by Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The latest storm system to track across the Plains isn’t quite finished yet, as a batch of rain and snow will change to a few hours of all snow. Accumulations will be limited to grassy areas (due to ground temperatures remaining above freezing), but a T-2″ looks likely before the snow pushes away to the east.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Gorditas Rodeo

The last two restaurants at 3090 W. 13th St. have been Mexican restaurants, so let’s hope the third time is the charm with the latest opening. Gorditas Rodeo has taken over the former Marina’s Mexican Seafood and Tacos La Catrina space. ===========. 3090 W 13th St., Wichita, KS...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Annual Wichita Toy Run kicks off

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Motorcyclists with toys rode to Hartman Arena in Park City for the 43rd annual Wichita Toy Run on Sunday. Local motorcycle enthusiasts have been gathering since 1980 to collect toy donations for children at Christmas. The event benefits the local Salvation Army, the U.S. Marine Corps,...
PARK CITY, KS
KAKE TV

Multiple gunshots heard early Sunday morning in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities say no injuries reported after several gunshots heard near Kellogg and interstate 235. The shots were heard near the 5500 block of west Kellogg shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers responded and found no injuries and no suspects as of yet. The investigation is...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Areas of heavy rain to start the day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a stormy start to our Friday. Expect heavy rain and gusty winds to continue through midday, before we see scattered, light rain showers through the afternoon and evening. Out the door temperatures in the 50s and 60s will tumble into...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

The first stop on the Taste of Wichita: The Artichoke Sandwich Bar

Junior League of Wichita’s Taste of Wichita is officially underway and for our first stop, we swung by The Artichoke Sandwich Bar. From November 4 to 13, diners can experience different restaurants around Wichita with meals at a set price of $15 or $30. I needed to get some lunch and decided to stop by the old, trusty Artichoke.
WICHITA, KS
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
576K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy