In court, opponents of Cochise County hand count raise legal concerns as backers seek to allay fears

Cochise County officials spent all day arguing in court Friday over whether two Republican supervisors could order a hand count of approximately 40,000 ballots and whether such an impromptu count is even logistically possible.

The judge won't have a decision until Monday, the day before the election.

The Secretary of State's Office filed a brief in the case raising the prospect that any unusual delay in Cochise County could affect Arizona's other 14 counties and the state's ability to certify the election on the scheduled dictated by law. Lawyers for hand count opponents echoed that worry.

"If the canvass hasn’t been complete, recounts (required by law in close races) can’t happen and people who have been elected can’t even be seated," attorney Lali Madduri said.

Opponents of the count raised several legal concerns, including what they said is an unlawful transfer of the ballots to the county recorder to haul the ballots to an undetermined location to count them after they're tallied by a machine.

Supporters of the count said the effort was getting blown out of proportion and was a simple extension of the small hand count required by law that would be painless and not delay the state's election canvass.

The effort would ease some voters' concerns that elections are vulnerable, they said, while opponents argued a haphazard count proposed days before Election Day not only is illegal but could further fuel baseless conspiracy theories about the security of elections.

Lawyers for those supporting the hand count said those with concerns could participate in the hand count if they wish to alleviate their fears.

Bryan Blehm, an attorney representing hand count proponents, said the effort would help address distrust of elections.

He said the small county was being thwarted by opponents who "come in here and say, 'No, you can’t have a full audit of your election.'"

"Why not? Why cannot the people of Cochise, pursuant to Arizona law, audit all of their ballots?" said Blehm, who also was involved in the 2021 ballot review in Maricopa County run by a company called Cyber Ninjas.

"Wouldn’t that go a long way if they were allowed to do that, your honor, to dispel conspiracy? To ease people’s minds?"

Winding path to the courtroom

The parties ended up in Cochise County Superior Court in Bisbee after a whirlwind October where county supervisors proposed, backed off, then approved the full recount amid threats of legal action and possibly even a loss of state funding.

After the supervisors ultimately decided to conduct the full hand count, the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans and a voter from the county sued, asking the court to stop the full hand count and calling it "unlawful, chaotic, time consuming and unnecessary."

"Hand counting all early ballots is not permitted under Arizona law, which prescribes the exclusive procedures by which election officials must audit election results," the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit asserts that the county can only conduct a hand count of 5,000 early ballots and only increase that number if initial recounts conflict.

But this was contested by the county recorder, who supports the full hand count and said the state Elections Procedures Manual allows counties to audit more ballots at their discretion.

Opponents of the full count said that part of the manual conflicts with state law, which supersedes the document.

County preparing hand count

County Recorder David Stevens said preparations already are underway, from lining up volunteers to securing tables, chairs and a venue, and that the process should be simple and not delay the official election canvass.

Stevens testified that he thought the supervisors had the authority to conduct the audit and that he was considering four sites in Sierra Vista for the actual work.

He said he expects the count to include about 30,000 early ballots as well as about 10,000 ballots cast Nov. 8 at polling sites.

“This starts the day after the election," he said of preparations for a hand count, though actual counting would not begin until volunteers were trained, potentially days later. "The board was concerned it needs to be done by the day of the canvass. Statute says 10 business days. So there is plenty of time to do this.”

The plan, Stevens said, is to count four races on the ballot, one statewide, one legislative, one federal and one ballot measure.

He said he expects to have 60 counting tables and that volunteers could count 100 ballots an hour at each table. He plans to use three-person teams where one person at the table would read the results and the other two would write their tallies. Should they match at the end of each batch of 25 they would move on, and if they don't match, that batch gets recounted.

"It seems very doable," Stevens said.

While the effort sounds reminiscent of the Maricopa County election review that dragged on for months, the number of ballots in this situation would perhaps fill two carloads, not the trucks required for 2.1 million ballots in Phoenix last year.

Stevens said he's reached out to groups such as the Knights of Columbus and his own church to supply tables and chairs and expects no problems there.

While he said the hand count could possibly be done in one day, he said the count would require hauling the ballots from a vault at his office to the counting location and then back to the vault at night until counting was done.

A lawyer for the plaintiffs asked if Stevens had written procedures for the count. He said he was developing them, and that he would provide the plaintiffs a copy.

He confirmed the majority of the 300 volunteers so far are Republicans and that he has not started the process to verify that all volunteers are registered voters as required for a legal count. He said he has 55 volunteers who are Democrats and another 40-50 who are Libertarians.

He also confirmed that these people would begin training the day after the election.

Lawyer questions plan's legality

An attorney for the plaintiffs questioned Stevens, suggesting some of the procedures for the hand count would not follow state law.

Regarding the start of counting, she suggested that since counting wouldn’t start the day after the election, it would not comply with the statute for such a recount of early ballots. Stevens said it would comply because volunteers would start training the day after the election, meaning the process was underway.

Stevens said he did not intend to violate any procedure from the elections manual or state or federal law.

Blehm suggested there was little difference between what is described in the Elections Procedure Manual and what the county is planning.

"The only difference then is the number of ballots to be counted, is that correct?” he asked Stevens, who said yes.

Attorney Alexander Kolodin, who represented the recorder and who also was involved in the Maricopa County election review last year, posed questions to Stevens aimed at downplaying concerns the count would be unusual.

Kolodin asked Stevens the purpose of taking a random sample when recounting a fraction of ballots. Stevens said it was to avoid bias in which ballots are recounted.

"Is there any possibility of bias if 100% of the ballots are counted?" Kolodin said.

Stevens replied, "If you are selecting them all there is no bias involved."

Heated questions for elections director

Blehm aggressively questioned Cochise County Elections Director Lisa Marra, who opposes the hand count. He asked if she was "upset" that the two supervisors supporting the count directed the county recorder to do it rather than Marra.

“I’m not upset. I’m concerned we have legal issues," Marra responded.

Among the concerns Marra shared was that she could not perform the legally required recount mandated for close races if the ballots were transferred to the recorder for the extra hand count.

Blehm asked whether allowing the recount could alleviate public concern over elections.

“I don’t think it’s going to alleviate that,” Marra said.

Kolodin asked Marra if she would conduct the hand count if the supervisors backtracked and delegated it to her office rather than the recorder.

"I don't believe it's legal," she responded.

While questioning two witnesses, Blehm asked how many people handle ballots when they are mailed to voters through the U.S. Postal Service. It appeared he was attempting to draw an equivalency between handling ballots before they are filled out, and allowing additional people to handle ballots for a hand count after they are marked.

“So we have the county giving your ballot to the United States Post Office, is that correct?" he said. "Well that’s someone outside the county that now has possession of your ballot, correct?"

Supervisors debated count for weeks

The hand count has raised legal questions since the idea was initially proposed in early October.

Supervisor Peggy Judd, a Republican, proposed it just before early voting began in the state.

While she called the county's elections "an already perfect system," Judd said many voters distrust the elections process and machine counts in particular. A hand count would calm those fears, she said, characterizing such a move as "more of an audit of what the election machines are than to determine the outcome of the election."

Later that month, during a four-hour meeting, the supervisors voted for the count despite warnings from attorneys and others it would result in a lawsuit and a potential loss of state funding.

Republican supervisors Tom Crosby and Judd voted for the measure. Supervisor Ann English, a Democrat, voted against it. State Elections Services Director Kori Lorick said the board would face a lawsuit from the Secretary of State's Office if they moved forward. A state lawmaker also warned the board that he would request that the attorney general investigate, which could result in the withholding of state funds.

The next day, the Secretary of State's Office said it had "serious concerns" about the board's intentions "particularly considering the lack of any details" and "the fact that the election is just two weeks away."

The supervisors responded Oct. 26 that they only intended to hand count every ballot cast at the polls on Nov. 8 , meaning the majority of ballots would not get a hand count, as most county voters cast their ballots by mail.

But two days later the supervisors said the full count was back on, including all early and mail-in ballots.

The supervisors said they had an opinion from Attorney General Mark Brnovich that OK'd the plan.

That prompted the lawsuit from the Arizona Alliance of Retired Americans . County Attorney Brian McIntyre said the expanded hand count is illegal and has recused himself from the case, requiring the supervisors to hire private attorneys.

Reach reporter Ryan Randazzo at ryan. randazzo @arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-4331. Follow him on Twitter @UtilityReporter.

