LeBron James And Anthony Davis' Finalized Status For Jazz-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

LeBron James and Anthony Davis will both be available for Friday's game between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers.

On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Utah Jazz in California, and for the game they will have two of their best players available (via ESPN's Dave McMenamin).

McMenamin: "Lakers say that both LeBron James and Anthony Davis are available tonight."

This is massive news for the Lakers because they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak, so having both James and Davis in the lineup will help keep the momentum going.

James is currently averaging 25.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.4 assists per contest.

Meanwhile, Davis is averaging 23.2 points and 11.5 rebounds per contest.

He's also been excellent on defense averaging 2.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per contest.

Over the last two games, the former Kentucky star had 23 points and 15 rebounds against the Denver Nuggets and 20 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Davis and James led the Lakers to the 2020 NBA Championship in their first season playing together, but since then, they have been on a downward trajectory.

In 2021, they lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, and last season they missed the postseason.

The health of Davis will be significant because over the last two seasons, he has missed a combined 88 regular season games (clearly, the team did not play well with him missing so much time).

As for the Jazz, they enter the night with a 6-3 record in their first nine games of the season.

The Jazz are 2-3 on the road, while the Lakers are 2-2 at home.

