Houma, LA

Houma 18-year-old charged with murder in September shooting, authorities say

By Colin Campo, The Courier
 2 days ago
An 18-year-old from Houma was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree murder in connection with a shooting in Gray, authorities said.

Brandt Bennett is in the Terrebonne Parish jail with bail set at $1.5 million, according to the Sheriff's Office.

He is suspected of shooting 42-year-old Larry Durain Mayo Jr. on Sept. 26 in the 200 block of Willowdale Drive, the Sheriff's Office said.

Detectives received information about 4:30 p.m. Friday that Bennett was at an East Street address, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release. After obtaining a search warrant, the Terrebonne Parish SWAT team entered the home and took Bennett into custody.

More local news:3 arrested in Lafourche teens' overdoses, including 1 death, from suspected fentanyl pills

For subscribers:Local students' racist videos tarnish community, Terrebonne NAACP members say

"Bennett was later questioned in reference to the investigation, where he admitted to being responsible for the death of the victim," the Sheriff's Office said in the release.

Two others were arrested earlier this week after the Sheriff's Office said detectives found evidence they had helped Bennett elude police. Niana Lynn Hayes, 20, of Gray, and Rasheem Robertson, 22, of Gibson, are charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and remain in the Terrebonne jail on bail of $250,000 each.

"This incident is still considered an active investigation, and I believe that additional arrests in this case are likely, for those who assisted the suspect to evade capture,' Sheriff Tim Soignet said Friday. "I am proud of the efforts of our detectives and SWAT Team, who ensured that our parish is a safer place tonight, as a result of the arrest."

The Courier

The Courier

