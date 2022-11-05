ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan high school football playoffs: Scores, results from district finals

By Associated Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago

Saturday

11-player

Division 1

Detroit Cass Tech 25, Southfield A&T 14

8-player

Division 1

Martin 56, Lenawee Christian 14

Division 2

Morrice 26, AuGres-Sims 16

Division 5

Gladwin 59, Kingsford 25

Division 6

Grand Rapids West Catholic 50, Constantine 24

Negaunee 44, Menominee 0

Friday

11-Player

Division 1

Belleville 62, Saline 44

Caledonia 14, Rockford 13 (2OT)

Clarkston 49, Davison 40

Grand Ledge 21, Holt 20

Macomb Dakota 17, Romeo 0

Novi Detroit Catholic Central 69, Northville 14

Rochester Adams 28, Rochester 14

MICK McCABE: How Clarkston's Ethan Clark uses his brain to run through record books and into Ivy League

Division 2

Birmingham Groves 26, Birmingham Seaholm 12

Dexter 24, South Lyon 7

East Lansing 34, Portage Northern 24

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 33, Muskegon Mona Shores 21

Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 49, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 7

Livonia Franklin 27, Bedford 7

Midland 41, Waterford Mott 34

Warren De La Salle 37, Roseville 7

Division 3

Birmingham Brother Rice 30, Walled Lake Western 22

DeWitt 56, Mount Pleasant 49 (3OT)

Detroit King 46, Allen Park 15

Linden 35, Fenton 7

Mason 34, Jackson 12

Muskegon 40, Coopersville 14

Trenton 17, Gibraltar Carlson 7

Zeeland West 36, St. Joseph 18

OFF THE FIELD: Belleville suspends football coach Jermain Crowell

Division 4

Dearborn Divine Child 30, Livonia Clarenceville 24 (2OT)

Edwardsburg 24, Niles 17

Goodrich 10, Freeland 9

Grand Rapids South Christian 35, Hudsonville Unity Christian 20

Hastings 23, Charlotte 13

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 35, Madison Heights Lamphere 0

Riverview 53, Tecumseh 30

Whitehall 51, Fruitport 26

Division 5

Birmingham Detroit Country Day 35, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 19

Flat Rock 29, Romulus Summit Academy North 28

Frankenmuth 31, Saginaw Swan Valley 0

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 42, Berrien Springs 0

Oakridge High School 30, Belding 8

Portland 34, Corunna 28

Division 6

Clinton 52, Ecorse 8

Gladstone 36, Manistee 14

Lansing Catholic 20, Ovid-Elsie 0

Millington 14, Standish-Sterling Central 12

Reed City 36, Muskegon Catholic Central 7

Warren Michigan Collegiate 14, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 0

Division 7

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 28, Montrose 14

Jackson Lumen Christi 35, Hudson 0

Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 36, Detroit Central 28

Napoleon 42, Manchester 13

New Lothrop 28, Pewamo-Westphalia 7

Traverse City St. Francis 34, Benzie Central 18

Division 8

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 42, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 21

Evart 35, East Jordan 7

Fowler 28, Beal City 27

Iron Mountain 32, Bark River-Harris 16

Ubly 49, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 14

White Pigeon 34, Reading 20

Whiteford 56, Riverview Richard 19

Friday

Division 1

Brown City 52, Deckerville 6

Merrill 68, Breckenridge 28

Munising 36, Newberry 22

Division 2

Marion 14, Gaylord St. Mary 0

Mendon 46, Colon 44

North Central 45, Lake Linden-Hubbell 6

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan high school football playoffs: Scores, results from district finals

