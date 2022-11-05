Michigan high school football playoffs: Scores, results from district finals
Saturday
11-player
Division 1
Detroit Cass Tech 25, Southfield A&T 14
8-player
Division 1
Martin 56, Lenawee Christian 14
Division 2
Morrice 26, AuGres-Sims 16
Division 5
Gladwin 59, Kingsford 25
Division 6
Grand Rapids West Catholic 50, Constantine 24
Negaunee 44, Menominee 0
Friday
11-Player
Division 1
Belleville 62, Saline 44
Caledonia 14, Rockford 13 (2OT)
Clarkston 49, Davison 40
Novi Detroit Catholic Central 69, Northville 14
Rochester Adams 28, Rochester 14
Division 2
Birmingham Groves 26, Birmingham Seaholm 12
Dexter 24, South Lyon 7
East Lansing 34, Portage Northern 24
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 33, Muskegon Mona Shores 21
Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 49, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 7
Livonia Franklin 27, Bedford 7
Midland 41, Waterford Mott 34
Warren De La Salle 37, Roseville 7
Division 3
Birmingham Brother Rice 30, Walled Lake Western 22
DeWitt 56, Mount Pleasant 49 (3OT)
Detroit King 46, Allen Park 15
Linden 35, Fenton 7
Muskegon 40, Coopersville 14
Trenton 17, Gibraltar Carlson 7
Zeeland West 36, St. Joseph 18
Division 4
Dearborn Divine Child 30, Livonia Clarenceville 24 (2OT)
Edwardsburg 24, Niles 17
Goodrich 10, Freeland 9
Grand Rapids South Christian 35, Hudsonville Unity Christian 20
Hastings 23, Charlotte 13
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 35, Madison Heights Lamphere 0
Riverview 53, Tecumseh 30
Whitehall 51, Fruitport 26
Division 5
Birmingham Detroit Country Day 35, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 19
Flat Rock 29, Romulus Summit Academy North 28
Frankenmuth 31, Saginaw Swan Valley 0
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 42, Berrien Springs 0
Oakridge High School 30, Belding 8
Portland 34, Corunna 28
Division 6
Clinton 52, Ecorse 8
Gladstone 36, Manistee 14
Lansing Catholic 20, Ovid-Elsie 0
Millington 14, Standish-Sterling Central 12
Reed City 36, Muskegon Catholic Central 7
Warren Michigan Collegiate 14, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 0
Division 7
Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 28, Montrose 14
Jackson Lumen Christi 35, Hudson 0
Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 36, Detroit Central 28
Napoleon 42, Manchester 13
New Lothrop 28, Pewamo-Westphalia 7
Traverse City St. Francis 34, Benzie Central 18
Division 8
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 42, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 21
Evart 35, East Jordan 7
Fowler 28, Beal City 27
Iron Mountain 32, Bark River-Harris 16
Ubly 49, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 14
White Pigeon 34, Reading 20
Whiteford 56, Riverview Richard 19
Friday
Division 1
Brown City 52, Deckerville 6
Merrill 68, Breckenridge 28
Munising 36, Newberry 22
Division 2
Marion 14, Gaylord St. Mary 0
North Central 45, Lake Linden-Hubbell 6
