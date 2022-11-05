Grand Ledge football makes most of second chance, tops rival for Holt district crown

HOLT − Joe Brya knows second chances don’t come often.

And the Grand Ledge football coach made that known to his team this week ahead of their latest opportunity against rival Holt.

“We said very rarely in life do you get second chances, and when you do you’ve got to capitalize on them,” Brya said.

The Comets did just that.

Grand Ledge got some big defensive plays, including a late stop with 1:40 to play while hanging on for a 21-20 victory over Holt in a Division 1 district final Friday between the CAAC Blue co-champions. The win gave the Comets their first district championship since 2015.

The Comets, who was knocked out of the playoffs by Holt in 2020, also avenged a 14-6 loss from Week 3 to the Rams.

"It means a lot to us," Grand Ledge senor Andrew Konieczny said. "The past two years they've beat us in the playoffs. We finally got another chance to take it home (and we did)."

Shawn Foster and Konieczny each had a hand in big defensive plays that helped the Grand Ledge (9-2) advance to next week's regional. Foster had a game-sealing play, getting a pass break-up on Holt's fourth-down pass play in the closing minutes.

Konieczny had the big play early, returning a fumble 65 yards for a touchdown to give the Comets momentum after their opening offensive drive ended with an interception in the end zone.

"It was huge," Konieczny said. "We always talk about being the hammer and not the nail. That was a big part of it.

"I got lucky and (the ball) bounced right in my hands. I didn't know what to do with it. I just started running."

More: Mason football makes school history with district final win over Jackson

Foster had a 16-yard touchdown run just before halftime and Mason Stocker added a 6-yard rushing score in the third quarter for Grand Ledge, which will face Caledonia in next week's regional.

Isaiah Foster had a pair of touchdown runs and a receiving touchdown for Holt, which closes the season 7-4. JJ Moore and Conner Crepeau added interceptions for the Rams.

Isaiah Foster's touchdown reception with 8:49 left in the fourth quarter and the following 2-point conversion reception from Jaiden Thompson pulled Holt within one at 21-20.

After getting a defensive stop, the Rams took over in the middle stages of the fourth quarter with a chance to take the lead. But Grand Ledge's defense came through with Shawn Foster getting a stop on a pass intended for Isaiah Foster.

"I knew I was on Isaiah and I know that's their favorite player," Shawn Foster said. "I was, like, be ready for a pass, they are going to throw it to him. Once he broke out that corner, I saw Seneca's eyes go straight to him so I just knew to break on it right away."

More: Late defensive stop helps Portland football win district title over Corunna

More: Football roundup: DeWitt prevails in triple overtime, Fowler rallies to advance

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Grand Ledge football makes most of second chance, tops rival for Holt district crown