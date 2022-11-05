Read full article on original website
Copper supplies are dangerously low and can only cover less than 5 days of global demand, top commodities trader says
Global inventories of copper could shrink further, covering 2.7 days of demand by year-end from 4.9 days now, according to Trafigura.
Oil Pipeline Infrastructure Market 2022: Industry Size & Share, Business Strategies, Growth Analysis, Regional Demand By 2028
The latest research study on the Oil Pipeline Infrastructure market offers a valuable review of opportunities and other crucial factors for businesses hoping to generate significant profits throughout the anticipated timeframe of 2022–2028. Additionally, it aims to offer precise solutions to complex questions in an effort to lessen their effects, thereby simplifying the process of decision-making.
Global Physical Security Services Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 6% in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027
The ‘Global Physical Security Services Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global physical security services market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like services, end uses, and major regions. The report studies...
Report: Modular Bridges Market Size Projected to Reach 16B by 2030
New York – A recent report by Straits Research indicates that the modular bridges market size is projected to reach $16.46 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%. Modular bridges offer a solution during emergencies, such as natural disasters, and help to quickly fix transportation lifelines and enable rapid post-disaster reconstruction.
Aniseed Oil Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-2027: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups
The latest report titled “Aniseed Oil Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Aniseed Oil. Report Features Details. Process Included Aniseed Oil Production Cost Reports. Segments Covered. Manufacturing Process: Process Flow,...
Arabian Drilling Co Shares Up 18% on Market Debut
Shares of Arabian Drilling Company , a Saudi oilfield services firm, were up 18% above its listing price on its market debut in Riyadh on Monday, in a sign that investors still have appetite for local flotations despite a gloomy outlook for the world economy. The shares traded at 118...
Sandoz announces further investment in key manufacturing facility in Austria, to support increased global demand for essential antibiotics
EUR 50m planned investment to support increased manufacturing capacity for finished dosage form penicillins, the leading class of antibiotics worldwide. New project brings total planned investment into Sandoz antibiotics network across Europe to over EUR 250 million. Technology upgrades at Kundl site will help to meet increasing global penicillins demand...
Oil stable below $100 per barrel as market balances Chinese data
Oil prices were stable on Monday, hovering close to $100 a barrel as support from a weaker dollar and recovering Chinese crude imports met renewed demand concerns linked to China's stringent Covid containment approach. Brent crude futures fell 7 cents, or 0.05% to $98.52 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate...
Lithium frenzy sees China ceramics hub refocus on battery metals
Here's another sign of the world's lithium frenzy: Chinese factories that typically make ceramics for bathroom tiles are switching to supply the electric-vehicle battery material instead. Lithium has become super-expensive this year as car and battery manufacturers scour the planet for scarce supplies, and as the industry has hit limits...
Talesun and ARTSolar begin operations on 325MW PV manufacturing facility in South Africa
Talesun, the Chinese-headquartered solar manufacturer, and South African company ARTSolar have commenced operations at a 325MW PV module manufacturing facility. Located in South Africa, the facility is a collaboration between Talesun Solar and ARTSolar, and comes as the country has begun to focus more intently on deploying renewable energy. In...
