Prince Harry Would Be 'Absolutely Devastated' If King Charles Decides To Cut Inactive Royals From Counsellors Of State Position
Though Prince Harry is no longer a senior member of the royal family, he will be upset if his father, King Charles, decides to cut inactive royals such as himself and Prince Andrew from the Counsellors of State position. Article continues below advertisement. According to British journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti, the...
My Black skin got me sacked from British TV. That’s why I spend my life fighting racism | Barbara Blake-Hannah
It was a struggle for Black Britons to make headway 50 years ago, and it still is now – but it is important to fight on, says anti-racism activist and former broadcaster Barbara Blake-Hannah
Mary, Queen of Scoffs: jailed monarch ate only the best, papers reveal
She was executed as a Roman Catholic threat to the English throne, but during her long years of imprisonment by her Protestant cousin, Elizabeth I, Mary, Queen of Scots was still treated as a queen, previously unpublished documents reveal. The British Library has acquired official financial accounts for the 1580s...
On Guy Fawkes Night, Remember That Bitcoin Is A Modern Vendetta Against The Establishment
This is an opinion editorial by Alex Lielacher, founder and CEO of Rise Up Media, a content marketing firm for Bitcoin startups. The Guy Fawkes mask — popularized by the movie “V For Vendetta” — has become a symbol of resistance against the State, worn by anti-government protesters of all factions. Bitcoiners have also picked up the mask, highlighting Bitcoin’s own struggle against the powers that be who control and benefit from the corrupt fiat currency monetary system.
Famous historical celebrities who betrayed their own people: Mir Jafar, Antony Johnson, Maurice Papon
If there is anybody to be blamed for the gruesome history we know today, then we can all agree on one word: traitors. Throughout the past and across cultures, some people were hypocrites of the worst kind. They never feel uncomfortable selling out their people in exchange for money and fame. Let’s have a look at three of such cowards from history.
High-ranking Church of England officials endorse gay marriage: 'Rank heresy'
Multiple bishops in the Church of England, including the high-ranking Bishop of Oxford Steven Croft, affirmed gay marriage and called on the institution to bless such unions.
European Landmarks Spotted in Queer Romance Flick 'My Policeman' — Was It Filmed There?
Oh to be caught in a love triangle with androgynous pop music superstar Harry Styles. Michael Grandage's romance film My Policeman stars the "Watermelon Sugar" singer as policeman Tom Burgess, who falls for schoolteacher Marion (Emma Corrin) in 1950s England. All is well and heteronormative until Tom begins to fancy museum curator and art historian Patrick (David Dawson), and the two inevitably start an affair. It's important to note that homosexuality was illegal at this time.
Ninety years on, what can we learn from reading Evelyn Waugh's troubling satire Black Mischief?
Ninety years ago, in October 1932, the English satirist Evelyn Waugh published his third novel Black Mischief. He’d had a hit two years prior with Vile Bodies, a novel that made famous (even as it mocked) the slang and habits of the aristocratic Bright Young Things and propelled Waugh to literary stardom. The success of that novel and his later classic Brideshead Revisited (1945) meant Waugh would forever be associated with the hedonism of 1920s aesthetes and party-goers. Waugh thought Black Mischief would be even more successful, particularly across the Atlantic. The novel wasn’t a failure, although it did not...
