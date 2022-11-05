ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Mary, Queen of Scoffs: jailed monarch ate only the best, papers reveal

She was executed as a Roman Catholic threat to the English throne, but during her long years of imprisonment by her Protestant cousin, Elizabeth I, Mary, Queen of Scots was still treated as a queen, previously unpublished documents reveal. The British Library has acquired official financial accounts for the 1580s...
bitcoinmagazine.com

On Guy Fawkes Night, Remember That Bitcoin Is A Modern Vendetta Against The Establishment

This is an opinion editorial by Alex Lielacher, founder and CEO of Rise Up Media, a content marketing firm for Bitcoin startups. The Guy Fawkes mask — popularized by the movie “V For Vendetta” — has become a symbol of resistance against the State, worn by anti-government protesters of all factions. Bitcoiners have also picked up the mask, highlighting Bitcoin’s own struggle against the powers that be who control and benefit from the corrupt fiat currency monetary system.
European Landmarks Spotted in Queer Romance Flick 'My Policeman' — Was It Filmed There?

Oh to be caught in a love triangle with androgynous pop music superstar Harry Styles. Michael Grandage's romance film My Policeman stars the "Watermelon Sugar" singer as policeman Tom Burgess, who falls for schoolteacher Marion (Emma Corrin) in 1950s England. All is well and heteronormative until Tom begins to fancy museum curator and art historian Patrick (David Dawson), and the two inevitably start an affair. It's important to note that homosexuality was illegal at this time.
TheConversationAU

Ninety years on, what can we learn from reading Evelyn Waugh's troubling satire Black Mischief?

Ninety years ago, in October 1932, the English satirist Evelyn Waugh published his third novel Black Mischief. He’d had a hit two years prior with Vile Bodies, a novel that made famous (even as it mocked) the slang and habits of the aristocratic Bright Young Things and propelled Waugh to literary stardom. The success of that novel and his later classic Brideshead Revisited (1945) meant Waugh would forever be associated with the hedonism of 1920s aesthetes and party-goers. Waugh thought Black Mischief would be even more successful, particularly across the Atlantic. The novel wasn’t a failure, although it did not...
