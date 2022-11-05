ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kait 8

Police officer injured in suspected DUI crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro police officer suffered serious injuries when investigators said a suspected drunk driver slammed head-on into her cruiser. According to the initial incident report, the crash happened at 10:42 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the intersection of Aggie Road and Wolf Den Drive. Officer Sadie...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

1 killed, another injured in crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One man died and another man suffered injuries early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 12 a.m. Nov. 4 on Mississippi County Road 286 near Blytheville. Christopher Anderson, 40, of Cooter was westbound when his 2013 Ford F-150...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Nursing home resident arrested for stabbing another resident

SENATH, Mo. (KAIT) – A Missouri nursing home resident was arrested after stabbing a fellow resident. The Senath Police Department said Rachel Massey was charged with first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon following the incident at the Senath South Health Care Center on Thursday, Nov. 3. The...
SENATH, MO
Kait 8

Police search for possible suspect in stolen debit card investigation

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) – Brookland police need your help finding a possible suspect said to have used a debit card that was stolen during a vehicle break-in. Detective Dustin Norwood said on Thursday, Sept. 1, officers were sent to Brookland Dental on Highway 49N for a break-in that had already occurred.
BROOKLAND, AR
neareport.com

Suspect arrested in October 3 murder

The Jonesboro Police Department put out a request for the public’s help finding a murder suspect last month and on November 4, they found him.. Dennis Robert Williams, 28, was arrested on Friday in Little Rock. Detectives developed Williams as a suspect in the October 3 murder of Larry D. Jones on Irby Street in Jonesboro, police said. A warrant was issued for Williams’ arrest.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Video: Burglar steals state championship rings from school

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are searching for the person who broke into Brookland High School and stole six state championship rings worth $2,400. According to the initial incident report, the burglary happened around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2. Surveillance video showed a white male dressed in black breaking out...
BROOKLAND, AR
Kait 8

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A suspect in the murder of a 29-year-old Jonesboro man has been arrested. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, on Friday, Nov. 4 detectives arrested 21-year-old Jataylon McClellan Jones in connection to the shooting death of Diamond Kyriek McDuffy. The initial incident report said officers responded...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Former teacher allegedly caught on camera abusing students in Hayti

HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman has been arrested in a case of child abuse, according to a statement from the Hayti Police Department. Staff at the Early Learning Center (DAEOC) reported seeing a teacher, 23-year-old Gladys Johnson of Caruthersville, abusing students on video. The center terminated Johnson after discovering...
HAYTI, MO
neareport.com

Woman arrested on felony charge for alleged stabbing

Jonesboro, Ark. – A Jonesboro woman finds herself charged with first degree battery after an altercation this week. It happened between 6:05 PM and 6:20 PM Wednesday at a unit at 94 N. Rogers in Jonesboro. The incident report says the alleged victim was waiting for the suspect to get out of her car and when she did, they began fighting.
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

West Memphis operation targets domestic violence

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Community outrage following the murders of three West Memphis women in October has led to the creation of “Operation Save Our Sisters.” There was a law enforcement show of force Friday in West Memphis as “Operation Save Our Sisters” was unveiled. “The City of West Memphis has experienced a series of […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Kait 8

Suspected burglar caught on camera rummaging through home

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man is being held on a $30,000 bond after police say he was caught on camera rummaging through a family’s home. Rodney Brandon Gregg, 40, is charged with residential burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, and theft of property. According to court documents, a woman...
BATESVILLE, AR
Kait 8

One hurt in Pemiscot County shooting, suspect arrested

STEELE, Mo. (KAIT) – A 50-year-old Steele man is behind bars after police said he shot another man. According to Police Chief Billy Stanfield, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, officers responded to a home on North Locust Street about someone being shot. He said they found the 33-year-old victim, also...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

New website to reduce time, manpower for sheriff’s office

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new website will allow the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office to not only save money, but it will reduce the time for inmate transportation. CourtSign will allow inmates to sign court documents without being present in person. Sheriff Marty Boyd said the move will cut...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Jonesboro man arrested for pointing gun at traffic

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A 43-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested in Poinsett County after deputies said he was pointing a gun at people driving past him on the highway. Spencer Jones was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 29 for several charges including aggravated assault, and drug and firearm possession.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Railroad crossing in Jonesboro temporarily closed

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We have a traffic alert that could impact your morning commute. According to Jonesboro Police dispatch, Union Pacific is doing work on the railroad crossing on Highland Dr., east of Watt St. The crossing will be closed until 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4.
JONESBORO, AR

