Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is ClosingDianna CarneyAbington, MA
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Related
fallriverreporter.com
54-year-old Middleboro woman killed in crash; driver charged after fleeing from State Police
A 34-year-old Medford man is being criminally charged tonight in connection with Monday afternoon’s fatal crash on Kingman Road in Taunton which claimed the life of a 54-year-old Middleboro woman. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Hector Fernando Bannister-Sanchez is being charged with Manslaughter,...
Woman killed in Taunton crash after suspect flees State Police
TAUNTON - A woman was killed when her car was struck by a man who was being investigated by State Police. At about 2 p.m. in Middleboro Monday, members of a State Police narcotics task force attempted to stop a Toyota Highlander being driven by 34-year-old Hector Bannister-Sanchez of Medford. The suspect, the target of an ongoing investigation, allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed. State Police say members of the task force were in unmarked cruisers and did not chase the suspect. Several minutes later, Bannister-Sanchez's SUV crashed into a Ford Fusion being driven by 54-year-old Lori Ann Medeiros on...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police Trooper injured after car slams into cruiser on highway
A Massachusetts man has been arrested after slamming into a police cruiser and injuring a State Trooper. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just after 7:15 p.m. yesterday a Massachusetts State Trooper was in his cruiser, stopped in the breakdown lane on Route 93 north in Randolph, when the cruiser was struck from behind by a drunk driver. The Trooper, a 35-year-old male, was injured and was conscious and alert when transported to Boston Medical Center.
Fall River Police Arrest ATV-Riding Juvenile in Connection With Hit-and-Run of Officer
FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — A juvenile who was allegedly riding an ATV illegally on the street has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run of a Fall River police officer. The officer, a 17-year veteran of the force, was struck by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop...
Suspect accused of killing driver while evading police was out on bail, officials say
A 34-year-old who was attempting to evade police during a drug investigation Monday and crashed into a car, killing the driver, was arraigned Tuesday on a manslaughter charge, officials said. Hector Fernando Bannister-Sanchez, 34, of Norton and Medford, was arraigned Tuesday in Taunton District Court on charges of manslaughter, reckless...
liveboston617.org
PEDESTRIAN Left With Life Threatening Injuries After Being Struck on Melnea Cass Blvd.
On Monday, October 31, 2022, at approximately 22:00 hours, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers responded to a 911 call reporting that a pedestrian was struck on Melnea Cass Boulevard near the intersection of Harrison Avenue. The caller reported that the person struck was in bad shape. Upon arrival, first...
ABC6.com
Firefighters rescue elderly woman, dog from New Bedford fire
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Firefighters rescued an elderly woman and her dog from a fire at a multi-family home in New Bedford Tuesday afternoon. The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. at the three-family home on Union Street. Chief James Fortin said flames were seen coming from...
fallriverreporter.com
22-year-old Massachusetts motorcycle rider killed, another sent to the hospital, after afternoon crash
Officials report that they are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon. According to Chief Thomas Browne and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, at approximately 12:50 p.m., Burlington Police responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection with Blue Sky Drive for a report of a crash. Upon arrival, officers located a motorcycle and sedan that had been involved in a crash.
fallriverreporter.com
State Police arrest two wanted fugitives after fleeing from crash in stolen vehicle on Route 95
Two wanted fugitives have been apprehended by police after a crash in a reported stolen vehicle on Route 95. According to Rhode Island State Police, on Friday, at approximately 11:00 a.m., Troopers out of the Hope Valley Barracks responded to a one-car motor vehicle crash on Route 95 South, just north of the Connecticut State line in the Town of Hopkinton. Troopers learned that the vehicle involved in the crash was recently reported stolen out of New Hampshire.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County man charged in crash death held without bail after being let out on bail on previous charges
A Bristol County man was arraigned this morning in Taunton District Court on charges of Manslaughter, Reckless Motor Vehicle Homicide and Negligent Motor Vehicle Homicide connected to a motor vehicle fatality which occurred Monday afternoon in Taunton. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, a district...
ABC6.com
Utility truck rolls over in New Bedford, driver facing charges
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was arrested after a two-car crash that led to a utility truck rolling over in New Bedford Monday. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. on the ramp from Route 195 east to Route 140 north in New Bedford. An ABC 6...
Driver in deadly Taunton crash held without bail
A Medford man accused of causing a deadly crash in Taunton faced a judge Tuesday morning.
ABC6.com
Crews battle stubborn house fire in Raynham
RAYNHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — Fire crews are on Center Street in Raynham actively fighting a house fire. ABC6 News crews on scene spoke to the homeowner, who tells us his family and pets got out safely. He’s not sure how the fire started. This is a developing story...
fallriverreporter.com
Local police, Massachusetts State Police, Bristol County Sheriff’s Department make arrest on drug, gun, child endangerment charges
DARTMOUTH, MA – On Tuesday at approximately 10:30 a.m., Dartmouth Police detectives, with the assistance of members of the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit of Bristol County and the Bristol County Sheriff’s Department, executed a search warrant on Brock Avenue, New Bedford. During a search of the residence,...
NECN
22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington, Mass.
A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle was involved in a crash in Burlington, officials announced. Police officers responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection of Blue Sky Drive around 12:50 p.m. for a reported crash and found a motorcycle and sedan upon arrival, according to a joint press release from the Burlington Police Department and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.
NBC Connecticut
Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Crash in Mansfield
A man from Bloomfield has died after a vehicle collided with his motorcycle head-on in Mansfield on Saturday. State police said 60-year-old Roy Herzlich, of Bloomfield, was driving a motorcycle westbound on Route 44 in Mansfield around 4 p.m. when a vehicle traveling eastbound on the road hit him head-on.
17-year-old driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Swansea
SWANSEA, Mass. — A 17-year-old driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Swansea late Friday night, according to Chief Marc Haslam. Just before 11:30 p.m., Swansea police received several 911 calls reporting a crash in the area of 171 Marvel Street. Upon arrival, officers located a Ford Fusion...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman wanted on assaulting ambulance personnel out of Fall River, arrested for allegedly assaulting police
TEWKSBURY – Police Chief Ryan Columbus reports that the Tewksbury Police Department arrested and charged a woman who allegedly assaulted several officers who were attempting to arrest her on a warrant. On Thursday, at approximately 9:45 p.m., Tewksbury Police received a call from a woman who reported being lost....
Five juveniles arrested following police pursuit in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — Five juveniles are facing charges after an early morning police pursuit across several towns in Central Massachusetts. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday a Worcester officer was on patrol in the area of Winter St. and Grafton St. when he recognized a White Ford Explorer with the same license plate in connection with an investigation where shots were fired, according to officials.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man seriously injured in motorcycle crash, fundraiser organized
A Fall River man suffered serious injuries after a recent motorcycle crash and a fundraiser has been organized to help the family with expenses. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, on Sunday, Fall River Police personnel responded to the area of Robeson and Delcar Streets in regard to a motorcycle crash with injuries.
Comments / 1