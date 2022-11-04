ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

54-year-old Middleboro woman killed in crash; driver charged after fleeing from State Police

A 34-year-old Medford man is being criminally charged tonight in connection with Monday afternoon’s fatal crash on Kingman Road in Taunton which claimed the life of a 54-year-old Middleboro woman. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Hector Fernando Bannister-Sanchez is being charged with Manslaughter,...
TAUNTON, MA
CBS Boston

Woman killed in Taunton crash after suspect flees State Police

TAUNTON - A woman was killed when her car was struck by a man who was being investigated by State Police. At about 2 p.m. in Middleboro Monday, members of a State Police narcotics task force attempted to stop a Toyota Highlander being driven by 34-year-old Hector Bannister-Sanchez of Medford. The suspect, the target of an ongoing investigation, allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed. State Police say members of the task force were in unmarked cruisers and did not chase the suspect. Several minutes later, Bannister-Sanchez's SUV crashed into a Ford Fusion being driven by 54-year-old Lori Ann Medeiros on...
TAUNTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police Trooper injured after car slams into cruiser on highway

A Massachusetts man has been arrested after slamming into a police cruiser and injuring a State Trooper. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just after 7:15 p.m. yesterday a Massachusetts State Trooper was in his cruiser, stopped in the breakdown lane on Route 93 north in Randolph, when the cruiser was struck from behind by a drunk driver. The Trooper, a 35-year-old male, was injured and was conscious and alert when transported to Boston Medical Center.
RANDOLPH, MA
ABC6.com

Firefighters rescue elderly woman, dog from New Bedford fire

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Firefighters rescued an elderly woman and her dog from a fire at a multi-family home in New Bedford Tuesday afternoon. The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. at the three-family home on Union Street. Chief James Fortin said flames were seen coming from...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

22-year-old Massachusetts motorcycle rider killed, another sent to the hospital, after afternoon crash

Officials report that they are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon. According to Chief Thomas Browne and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, at approximately 12:50 p.m., Burlington Police responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection with Blue Sky Drive for a report of a crash. Upon arrival, officers located a motorcycle and sedan that had been involved in a crash.
BURLINGTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

State Police arrest two wanted fugitives after fleeing from crash in stolen vehicle on Route 95

Two wanted fugitives have been apprehended by police after a crash in a reported stolen vehicle on Route 95. According to Rhode Island State Police, on Friday, at approximately 11:00 a.m., Troopers out of the Hope Valley Barracks responded to a one-car motor vehicle crash on Route 95 South, just north of the Connecticut State line in the Town of Hopkinton. Troopers learned that the vehicle involved in the crash was recently reported stolen out of New Hampshire.
HOPKINTON, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County man charged in crash death held without bail after being let out on bail on previous charges

A Bristol County man was arraigned this morning in Taunton District Court on charges of Manslaughter, Reckless Motor Vehicle Homicide and Negligent Motor Vehicle Homicide connected to a motor vehicle fatality which occurred Monday afternoon in Taunton. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, a district...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
ABC6.com

Crews battle stubborn house fire in Raynham

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — Fire crews are on Center Street in Raynham actively fighting a house fire. ABC6 News crews on scene spoke to the homeowner, who tells us his family and pets got out safely. He’s not sure how the fire started. This is a developing story...
RAYNHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Local police, Massachusetts State Police, Bristol County Sheriff’s Department make arrest on drug, gun, child endangerment charges

DARTMOUTH, MA – On Tuesday at approximately 10:30 a.m., Dartmouth Police detectives, with the assistance of members of the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit of Bristol County and the Bristol County Sheriff’s Department, executed a search warrant on Brock Avenue, New Bedford. During a search of the residence,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
NECN

22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington, Mass.

A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle was involved in a crash in Burlington, officials announced. Police officers responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection of Blue Sky Drive around 12:50 p.m. for a reported crash and found a motorcycle and sedan upon arrival, according to a joint press release from the Burlington Police Department and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.
BURLINGTON, MA
NBC Connecticut

Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Crash in Mansfield

A man from Bloomfield has died after a vehicle collided with his motorcycle head-on in Mansfield on Saturday. State police said 60-year-old Roy Herzlich, of Bloomfield, was driving a motorcycle westbound on Route 44 in Mansfield around 4 p.m. when a vehicle traveling eastbound on the road hit him head-on.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Five juveniles arrested following police pursuit in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Five juveniles are facing charges after an early morning police pursuit across several towns in Central Massachusetts. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday a Worcester officer was on patrol in the area of Winter St. and Grafton St. when he recognized a White Ford Explorer with the same license plate in connection with an investigation where shots were fired, according to officials.
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man seriously injured in motorcycle crash, fundraiser organized

A Fall River man suffered serious injuries after a recent motorcycle crash and a fundraiser has been organized to help the family with expenses. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, on Sunday, Fall River Police personnel responded to the area of Robeson and Delcar Streets in regard to a motorcycle crash with injuries.
FALL RIVER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy