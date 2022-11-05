ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, CA

CBS San Francisco

Gov. Newsom hits the campaign trail – for other candidates

SAN FRANCISCO -- With less than three days before the general election, Democrats are worried about a "red wave" sweeping Republican candidates into office across the country.Instead of campaigning for his own gubernatorial seat, Governor Gavin Newsom volunteered at a phone bank event at Manny's in San Francisco Saturday morning.  He texted registered voters in Southern California to vote for a Democratic candidate running for a house seat."I was in Sacramento this morning. I'll be down in L.A. later this afternoon. Orange County, back through the Central Valley," the governor said.He has also been campaigning outside the state for other...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Gov. Newsom Visits San Francisco Ahead of Midterm Election

Gov. Gavin Newsom was in San Francisco Saturday with a message to get out and vote between now and Tuesday. Newsom came to Manny’s in the city’s Mission District, where volunteers gathered to text and call voters. He even got to work as the countdown is on for the midterm election.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley could ban right turns on red in push for street safety

Berkeley could soon bar drivers from making right turns during red lights. The City Council took an initial step Thursday night toward making that change, which street safety groups say can help reduce the risk of car drivers hitting pedestrians and bicyclists. Berkeley could ultimately prohibit the maneuver along streets where crashes are common, or go further and ban it at all of the 135 intersections in the city that are controlled with stoplights.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Claims of voter suppression in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar posted on Twitter Thursday that he's been notified of a person posing as part of his campaign, going door-to-door and asking residents to hand over their ballots so they can mail them. Mar, who represents District 4, which includes the Sunset District...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WBUR

What happened when Berkeley had to end affirmative action in admissions

About 40% of colleges across the country consider race as one factor in admissions. The Supreme Court heard arguments this week in cases that could change that, overturning decades of precedent. But in a number of states, affirmative action is already outlawed. In California, voters passed a ban called proposition 209 more than 25 years ago.
BERKELEY, CA
KQED

In Pushing Affordable Housing Measures, Local Leaders Ask Voters to Contend With Racist Housing Law

Oakland City Councilmember Carroll Fife wants you to know what Article 34 is. She wants you to face it, in all its historical ugliness, and do something about it. The rule, embedded in the state constitution, requires local governments to turn to their voters for approval if they want to build public housing. Californians voted to add it to the constitution in 1950 and it’s been making it harder to build affordable housing since.
OAKLAND, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

So This Happened…Week of Oct. 31 through Nov. 6, 2022

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 6, 2022) — About 30 people gathered in downtown Concord on Nov. 2 to remember Timothy Charles Lee, who was found hanging near the Concord BART Station in 1985. The group, led by Lee’s cousin, is hoping officials will open a new investigation into...
CONCORD, CA
postnewsgroup.com

OP-ED: Sheng Thao, the Leader Oakland Needs as its Next Mayor

By State Treasurer Fiona Ma, Alameda County Assessor Phong La, and Alameda County Auditor-Controller/Clerk-Recorder Melissa Wilk. We are financial professionals and elected officials who serve Alameda County and the State of California. It is our sworn duty to serve and protect the interests of taxpayers. We are also proud supporters...
OAKLAND, CA
sfarchdiocese.org

Contemplatives of St. Joseph bring monastic spirituality to South San Francisco parish

As the founder of the Contemplatives of St. Joseph, a religious family created to serve the Archdiocese of San Francisco, Father Vito Perrone always imagined creating an urban oasis where people could come and pray. When he moved into the former convent at Mater Dolorosa Parish over a decade ago, he had no idea the parish would become that place. But after being appointed pastor of the church July 1, he’s wasted no time getting to work.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
californiaglobe.com

The Empty Home Tax, Snoops and Snitches

Some city leaders in California are so ravenous for more revenue and the power to redistribute the lucre for subsidized housing boondoggles and homeless camps, that they are pushing to impose double taxation on residents and empowering snoops and snitches to help collect their “Empty Home Tax.”. On November...
BERKELEY, CA
kubaradio.com

CA Twitter Office Closed Ahead Of Layoffs Today

(San Francisco, CA) — Some workers in Northern California are waiting to find out if they still have a job. Twitter CEO Elon Musk is expected to cut about half of the staff today, one week after buying the company for 44-billion dollars. Employees were alerted last night that...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hk-now.com

Memories of Herb Caen and His Hilarious Aptronyms

(November 4, 2022)—Years ago when I lived in San Francisco, I would anxiously await the latest edition of The San Francisco Chronicle to read what humorist and columnist Herb Caen (1916 – 1997) had written. Caen began writing a radio programming column with the Chronicle in 1936. When...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

