Gov. Newsom hits the campaign trail – for other candidates
SAN FRANCISCO -- With less than three days before the general election, Democrats are worried about a "red wave" sweeping Republican candidates into office across the country.Instead of campaigning for his own gubernatorial seat, Governor Gavin Newsom volunteered at a phone bank event at Manny's in San Francisco Saturday morning. He texted registered voters in Southern California to vote for a Democratic candidate running for a house seat."I was in Sacramento this morning. I'll be down in L.A. later this afternoon. Orange County, back through the Central Valley," the governor said.He has also been campaigning outside the state for other...
NBC Bay Area
Gov. Newsom Visits San Francisco Ahead of Midterm Election
Gov. Gavin Newsom was in San Francisco Saturday with a message to get out and vote between now and Tuesday. Newsom came to Manny’s in the city’s Mission District, where volunteers gathered to text and call voters. He even got to work as the countdown is on for the midterm election.
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley could ban right turns on red in push for street safety
Berkeley could soon bar drivers from making right turns during red lights. The City Council took an initial step Thursday night toward making that change, which street safety groups say can help reduce the risk of car drivers hitting pedestrians and bicyclists. Berkeley could ultimately prohibit the maneuver along streets where crashes are common, or go further and ban it at all of the 135 intersections in the city that are controlled with stoplights.
Four attorneys in scorched-earth contest for San Francisco District Attorney
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco voters may have shocked the nation in the spring by recalling self-styled “progressive prosecutor” Chesa Boudin from the office of district attorney, but longtime city politics observers knew better, as the city’s reputation as a left-wing, Democratic bastion sometimes conceals many shades of blue. Boudin won his position in […]
KTVU FOX 2
Claims of voter suppression in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar posted on Twitter Thursday that he's been notified of a person posing as part of his campaign, going door-to-door and asking residents to hand over their ballots so they can mail them. Mar, who represents District 4, which includes the Sunset District...
postnewsgroup.com
As Oakland Rent Strike at 3rd Avenue Building Continues, Management Hires Armed Guards
Since tenants living in the ReNew on Merritt building on 1130 3rd Ave. in Oakland started collectively withholding rent, management has hired armed guards. Rent-striking tenants say they are facing “harassment,” while management has said they hired the armed guards due to “threats” from tenants. Alexandra...
WBUR
What happened when Berkeley had to end affirmative action in admissions
About 40% of colleges across the country consider race as one factor in admissions. The Supreme Court heard arguments this week in cases that could change that, overturning decades of precedent. But in a number of states, affirmative action is already outlawed. In California, voters passed a ban called proposition 209 more than 25 years ago.
KQED
In Pushing Affordable Housing Measures, Local Leaders Ask Voters to Contend With Racist Housing Law
Oakland City Councilmember Carroll Fife wants you to know what Article 34 is. She wants you to face it, in all its historical ugliness, and do something about it. The rule, embedded in the state constitution, requires local governments to turn to their voters for approval if they want to build public housing. Californians voted to add it to the constitution in 1950 and it’s been making it harder to build affordable housing since.
pioneerpublishers.com
So This Happened…Week of Oct. 31 through Nov. 6, 2022
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 6, 2022) — About 30 people gathered in downtown Concord on Nov. 2 to remember Timothy Charles Lee, who was found hanging near the Concord BART Station in 1985. The group, led by Lee’s cousin, is hoping officials will open a new investigation into...
postnewsgroup.com
OP-ED: Sheng Thao, the Leader Oakland Needs as its Next Mayor
By State Treasurer Fiona Ma, Alameda County Assessor Phong La, and Alameda County Auditor-Controller/Clerk-Recorder Melissa Wilk. We are financial professionals and elected officials who serve Alameda County and the State of California. It is our sworn duty to serve and protect the interests of taxpayers. We are also proud supporters...
San Francisco Mayor London Breed offers jobs to fired Twitter employees
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed wants to hire former Tweeps who were laid off today by new Twitter chief Elon Musk. “With talk of layoffs right now, including at companies like Twitter, a reminder that the City and County of San Francisco is hiring,” Breed stated on the platform run by […]
Longtime Bay Area caregiver makes difficult decision as husband's Alzheimer's condition worsens
"It was heartbreaking," she said. After 10 years of caregiving for her husband with Alzheimer's, one woman shares her story on the couple's difficult path with the brain disease.
sfstandard.com
SF To Celebrate First Asian American on U.S. Money. How To Get This Landmark Coin Next Week
A highly anticipated quarter dollar coin featuring Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American actress in Hollywood, is officially in circulation now—making her the first Asian American to appear on U.S. currency. Legendary movie star Wong was born in 1905. The daughter of Los Angeles Chinatown laundry owners, she...
Daily Californian
'Deeply offensive and despicable': Berkeley Law, Zionist students condemn ‘Berkeley Bans Jews’ trucks near campus
Berkeley Law has recently ramped up security in the wake of “Berkeley Bans Jews” billboard trucks that have driven by campus to protest the decision of nine student groups — of which there are more than 100 — to ban Zionist speakers. Accuracy in Media, or...
sfarchdiocese.org
Contemplatives of St. Joseph bring monastic spirituality to South San Francisco parish
As the founder of the Contemplatives of St. Joseph, a religious family created to serve the Archdiocese of San Francisco, Father Vito Perrone always imagined creating an urban oasis where people could come and pray. When he moved into the former convent at Mater Dolorosa Parish over a decade ago, he had no idea the parish would become that place. But after being appointed pastor of the church July 1, he’s wasted no time getting to work.
californiaglobe.com
The Empty Home Tax, Snoops and Snitches
Some city leaders in California are so ravenous for more revenue and the power to redistribute the lucre for subsidized housing boondoggles and homeless camps, that they are pushing to impose double taxation on residents and empowering snoops and snitches to help collect their “Empty Home Tax.”. On November...
kubaradio.com
CA Twitter Office Closed Ahead Of Layoffs Today
(San Francisco, CA) — Some workers in Northern California are waiting to find out if they still have a job. Twitter CEO Elon Musk is expected to cut about half of the staff today, one week after buying the company for 44-billion dollars. Employees were alerted last night that...
sjvsun.com
Calif. cities are breaking the bank to buy water. S.F. gets Yosemite water for $30k. A new bill aims to raise its price.
As California trudges through its second year of intense drought, forcing local communities to raid contingency funds to pay sky-high retail prices for water supplies, Federal lawmakers are revisiting a deal with the City of San Francisco deemed to be “too-good-to-be-true.”. A new bill, introduced by Rep. Connie Conway...
sfstandard.com
Politically Connected Real Estate Mogul Fails To Get Bank Fraud Conviction Tossed, Could Lose License
San Francisco real estate mogul Victor Makras—who found homes for the likes of Willie Brown and Robert Redford—failed in getting his conviction on bank fraud charges thrown out and could now face the loss of his real estate license, according to state regulations. On Thursday, Northern District Court...
hk-now.com
Memories of Herb Caen and His Hilarious Aptronyms
(November 4, 2022)—Years ago when I lived in San Francisco, I would anxiously await the latest edition of The San Francisco Chronicle to read what humorist and columnist Herb Caen (1916 – 1997) had written. Caen began writing a radio programming column with the Chronicle in 1936. When...
