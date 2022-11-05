ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Schenectady PD using virtual reality de-escalation training

By Courtney Ward
 2 days ago

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Schenectady Police Department is turning to technology for de-escalation training. The department is using state funding to buy a virtual reality de-escalation tool.

It was developed by Catapult Games, a Schenectady-based software development studio. It’s part of the department’s police reform efforts in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

Police Chief Eric Clifford said it will allow newer officers to become more comfortable responding to different situations before they go out into the community.

“The ability for officers to learn on a faster scale,” he explained. “They can practice their skills virtually. They can team up with some more seasoned officers or community members to try different scenarios.”

The department will train four sergeants on how to use them. They will then begin training individual officers.

