JSU coach Todd Garvey Matt Reynolds/JSU Photo

Todd Garvey got his 100th win at Jacksonville State's head volleyball coach Friday night, as the Gamecocks swept Lipscomb on the road 25-22, 25-19, 29-27.

JSU closed it out with a victory in a nip-and-tuck third set. Tied 27-27, the Gamecocks benefited from a service error by Lipscomb, and then Sophie Riemersma delivered her 13th kill of the night on match point.