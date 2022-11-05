ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

COVID relief funds could help local childcare groups through state grant

By Jay Powell, The Daily Herald
Columbia Daily Herald
Columbia Daily Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LuoL4_0izRtdBh00

The city is considering applying for a state grant, which would allocate up to $15,000 to local childcare groups as part of a COVID relief program.

The Community Block Grant would be awarded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TDECD) and would be funded using American Rescue Act funds. In a recent meeting among city staff and the Southcentral Tennessee Workforce Development, it was decided that a good use for the funds would be to help expansion of childcare facilities.

"We put information on social media following that meeting, and Little Rascals requested $15,000 to expand their playground facilities and to install a new fence," Assistant City Manager Thad Jablonski said.

Columbia City Council will vote on a resolution later this month, which if approved would allow the city to apply for the grant funds. The grant would also come without a required match from the city.

"It's a 100% grant," Jablonski said.

Councilman Danny Coleman asked if, in the future, more funds could be made available for additional childcare groups to apply for. Jablonski said it would be possible for more funds to become available. However, if there is money left over from the initial grant, other businesses could also apply to use it.

"It's like our recent downtown facade grant program. If all the funds aren't used, we'll have a round two," Jablonski said.

Columbia Main St. to officially partner with city

Since 1984, Columbia Main Street has operated as a nonprofit to promote downtown events like the annual Christmas Parade, fundraisers and other goings on in the city.

However, it never officially partnered with the city in a way that could realize its full potential. One item appearing on the council's November agenda is a request to authorize a memorandum of understanding between Columbia Main Street and the city, which would create a framework between the two parties as far as its goals to help promote downtown Columbia.

This comes a year after the city approved an item to hire a full-time Main Street manager under the supervision of the Tourism & Marketing Department, after the position had previously only been part-time and not as an official city employee.

"Of course we've grown and flourished and it's been incredible," Tourism & Marketing Director Kellye Murphy said. "With this program, we need to take it to the next level."

Murphy added that having a partnership will allow Columbia Main Street to receive things like state accreditation.

Kelli Johnson, Main Street's current manager, spoke about how by officially creating a partnership between Main Street and the city will create greater opportunities for the community they might not have had before.

"Our board sat down and was very quick to make sure a strategic plan was in place when I came on board in March," Johnson said. "Defining what we are willing to help with, and what the Main Street board is willing to help with, is what we wanted to bring it out to make sure it was clear. The memorandum is going to be a huge help moving forward, but we've already started with just making sure this partnership will work."

Some of this work includes beautification projects like pressure washing sidewalks downtown, as well as upcoming events like the Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting, as well as First Fridays.

"We are working to make sure people that are coming into downtown, they see that our events are wonderful to attend and put on with an extra level of care," Johnson said. "And finally, we are making sure communication as a city is going out to all of our downtown merchants and the Main Street community, making sure people understand when things are happening, when street closures are happening."

Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder also pointed out that, if approved, this would be the first official MOU between the city and the downtown district corporation.

"I think this is a great thing, to finally have something in place," Molder said. "As we've gone around to some of the retailers, one of the things the downtown merchants want more than anything is an open line of communication. Hopefully, that will continue and lead to more transparency for the people downtown."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
radio7media.com

Columbia Parks and Recreation earns award

THE CITY OF COLUMBIA IS EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE THAT THE PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT HAS BEEN AWARDED THE TITLE OF A 2022 CHAMPION OF ECONOMIC IMPACT IN SPORTS TOURISM FOR THE PREMIER GIRLS FASTPITCH SUPER SELECT CHAMPIONSHIP HOSTED BY RIDLEY SPORTS COMPLEX DURING MAY AND JUNE. THIS IS THE SECOND YEAR THE COLUMBIA PARKS AND RECREATION HAS BEEN AWARDED THIS TITLE.
COLUMBIA, TN
wilsonpost.com

Multiple financial control issues found again in Tennessee State University audit

(The Center Square) — An audit report once again found that Tennessee State University didn’t show proper financial controls over university finances, leaving hundreds of thousands of dollars unaccounted for or misallocated in school financial documents. The audit also showed that prior bookkeeping issues were not properly corrected,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

7th-grade student charged after school threat made to Lebanon school district

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office investigated a threat against the Lebanon Special School District (LSSD). On Saturday afternoon, the Lebanon Police Department received a notification about a possible threat made at LSSD on Snapchat. Officials were able to identify the...
LEBANON, TN
radio7media.com

I-65 roadwork scheduled in Marshall County

ROAD WORK IN MARSHALL COUNTY CONTINUES THIS WEEK ON INTERSTATE 65. CREWS WILL BE WORKING NIGHTLY FROM 7 PM TO 6 AM ON RESURFACING I-65 FROM MILE MARKER 22 THRU MILE MARKER 35, NORTH OF US 31A TO THE MAURY COUNTY LINE. THERE WILL BE EMERGENCY LANE CLOSURE ON I-65 NORTHBOUND IN MARSHALL COUNTY FOR MILLING AND PAVING OPERATIONS. AT LEAST ONE LANE WILL REMAIN OPEN. FOR QUESTIONS ABOUT ROAD CONDITIONS THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION HAS VALUABLE TOOLS AND RESOURCES TO PROVIDE TENNESSEE TRAVELERS AND COMMUTERS WITH UP-TO-DATE INFORMATION ABOUT TRAVEL CONDITIONS VIA PHONE BY DIALING 511 OR ON THE WEB AT TDOT SMARTWAY.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
The Daily South

How Brad and Kimberly-Williams Paisley Are Serving Their Community Through The Store

After a family trip to Santa Barbara, California, Brad and Kimberly Williams Paisley were inspired to help those facing food insecurity in their local community in the Nashville area. On this trip the couple took their sons to Unity Shoppe, a nonprofit that has served families in the area for over 100 years. Unity Shoppe provides free essential services to those “impacted by temporary conditions of poverty, natural disaster or health crisis,” as stated on their website. They provide to those in need groceries, clothing, essential items, as well as job training to help get folks back on their feet.
NASHVILLE, TN
East Tennessean

Scenic spotlight: Blue Hole

With the cold weather rolling over the hills of Johnson City, many of the beautiful nearby waterfalls will go with little to no visitors until warmth takes another visit to Northeast Tennessee. Destinations such as Blue Hole Falls often go unnoticed during large cold spells, leaving the rich, cold waters flowing through the surrounding mountains in complete solitude. Sitting at just a short 30-minute drive from ETSU’s campus, Blue Hole Falls resides in Manchester, Tennessee, and remains one of the largest waterfall destinations in the Johnson City area.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WSMV

Nashville school closes temporarily to stop spread of flu

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A rash of flu have caused a Nashville high school to shut its doors, according to a worker on the school’s campus. St. Cecilia Academy will remain closed Friday to fight the spread of the flu, that worker said. The private all-girls high school hasn’t...
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

ACLU files lawsuit against Nashville, state leaders after election missteps

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has filed a lawsuit against multiple Nashville defendants on behalf of one of hundreds of voters who cast the wrong ballot in Davidson County. Metro Legal Director Wally Dietz announced the lawsuit shortly after a closed-door meeting with Metro Council....
NASHVILLE, TN
tbinewsroom.com

Now Hiring! TBI Announces Job Openings in Nashville and Jackson

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions. Job Duties: Responsible for receiving forensic evidence into the laboratory from law enforcement officers. Advises submitting agencies on recommended laboratory testing of evidence and notifies submitting agencies or individuals to retrieve completed evidence. Creates case files and enters data, including demographic case data and laboratory test assignments, using the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS). Maintains the location and security of evidence in the vault area and maintains case records. Distributes evidence within the crime laboratory under proper chain of custody, performs basic clerical activities, and testifies in court as required regarding chain of custody. Assists Forensic Scientists with case work. This may include evidence screening, instrumental techniques, and/or other duties as assigned to assist with case work. Performs case folder clerical management duties such as case assignment and case folder filing. Performs basic laboratory quality control duties including reagent preparation, equipment checks, and safety checks. Performs laboratory housekeeping responsibilities including cleaning glassware and management of laboratory supplies.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

CANDLELIGHT TOUR OF HOMES

Sat. (Dec. 10, 2022) 4-8PM Oaklands Mansion's 39th Holiday Tour of Historic Murfreesboro Homes sponsored by FirstBank. Attending the Candlelight Tour of Homes is an annual holiday tradition. The Middle Tennessee State University Raider Express will make the rounds to all of the homes on the tour at no charge to our guests. You are also welcome to drive yourself and park on the streets following at each location. Free parking is also available at Oaklands Mansion (901 N. Maney Ave., Murfreesboro).
MURFREESBORO, TN
wmot.org

Are you one of 438 voters Nashville voters with miscast ballots? Check here.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WMOT) — Officials have announced that Nashville voters who cast ballots in the wrong congressional and state races will be able to submit a provisional ballot on Election Day. The agreement was finalized Friday as threats of lawsuits escalated. The decision comes as election officials have scrambled...
NASHVILLE, TN
Columbia Daily Herald

Columbia Daily Herald

2K+
Followers
906
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in ~city~, ~state~ from ~sitename~.

 http://columbiadailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy