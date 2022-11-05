Ja Morant pulls out his 'Ja-ggles' after behind the back pass to Brandon Clarke

Ja Morant walked past the halfcourt line by himself with a look of amazement on his face after his latest highlight play.

Morant slung a left-handed behind the back pass to Brandon Clarke between two Charlotte Hornets defenders. The highlight caused Morant to raise his hands in a circular form around his eyes for his signature "Ja-ggles" celebration.

At the time of the pass, two Hornets defenders were closer to the rim than Clarke. That play is the latest example of how the game has slowed down for Morant in his fourth season.

The Memphis Grizzlies point guard had a season-high 11 assists through three quarters against the Hornets.

JAREN JACKSON JR. UPDATE:Memphis Grizzlies give new details on Jaren Jackson Jr.’s injury recovery

DEFENSIVE WOES:Unpacking all the problems with the Memphis Grizzlies' defense

THE NEXT STEP:How a new Memphis Grizzlies focal point is unlocking a better version of Ja Morant