Check out this week’s Penn State hype video for Indiana

 2 days ago

Penn State is looking to start off November with a win. To do so, the Nittany Lions will have to take care of business on the road against Indiana. Penn State handled the Hoosiers last season in Happy Valley, but Penn State lost their last visit to Bloomington to open the 2020 season.

After taking a tough loss at home last week, Penn State must find new ways to motivate themselves to get the rebound win against Indiana. Fortunately, there is a hype video for just such an occasion.

As usual, this week’s hype video features some moments from Penn State’s most recent outing against Ohio State and previous matchups with Indiana along with some general workout footage to set the tone.

Check out the video below and warn your neighbors before you go busting through your walls on an adrenaline rush.

Indiana has pitiful attendance ahead of Week 10 Penn State matchup

Indiana is playing host to No. 16 Penn State in Week 10, and Hoosier fans did not show up in droves. Rich Scarcella of Reading Eagle showcased a picture of Memorial Stadium 30 minutes before kickoff. Memorial Stadium has a capacity of over 52,000, and from the picture, it looks to be about a third of the way full.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Basketball Game Notes – Game 1: vs. Morehead State

• Indiana University opens its 123rd season of competition in men's basketball with a matchup against Morehead State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Nov. 7. • The Eagles finished 23-11 and third in the Ohio Valley Conference a season ago under seventh-year...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
