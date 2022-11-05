ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City police locate 77-year-old man missing since Thursday afternoon

By Bill Lukitsch
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

Update: Police said late Friday night that Malcolm Sieggen was found safe.

Kansas City police were asking the public for help on Friday night to find a 77-year-old man reported missing from the Northland near Kansas City International Airport since late Thursday afternoon.

Malcolm S. Sieggen was last seen boarding a southbound KCATA bus from a stop at N.W. 112th Street and Ambassador Drive around 5 p.m. Thursday, police said. He has a health condition that requires medication and is considered possibly endangered, according to police.

Sieggen stands roughly 5-foot-11 and weighs about 160 pounds, according to police. He was wearing a yellow jacket and khaki pants when he was last seen.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information concerning Sieggen’s whereabouts to call 911.

