Obituary: Sandra Fay Horton Culwell

Sandra Fay Horton Culwell, age 81, of Blountsville, passed away Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at her home. She was born Oct. 22, 1941, to Russell and Louise Davis Horton. Sandra was a member of the Pleasant Hill Freewill Baptist Church in Blountsville, an avid Alabama Football Fan…“Roll Tide” and loved being outdoors, traveling and working in her flower beds.

Sandra was preceded in death by her son, David Culwell and parents, Russell and Louise Horton. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, James T. Culwell of Blountsville; sons, Stacey Culwell, Kelley (Christy) Culwell and John Culwell, all of Blountsville; and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Hanceville Funeral Home Chapel with Brother B.W. Rogers officiating the service. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Freewill Baptist Cemetery in Blountsville. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday evening from 5:30-8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Servings as pallbearers will be Ray Atchley, Billy Davis, Bailey Dempsey, Jeff Banks, Wayne Sullins and Casey Culwell.