ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blountsville, AL

Obituary: Sandra Fay Horton Culwell

By Hanceville Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago

Sandra Fay Horton Culwell, age 81, of Blountsville, passed away Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at her home. She was born Oct. 22, 1941, to Russell and Louise Davis Horton. Sandra was a member of the Pleasant Hill Freewill Baptist Church in Blountsville, an avid Alabama Football Fan…“Roll Tide” and loved being outdoors, traveling and working in her flower beds.

Sandra was preceded in death by her son, David Culwell and parents, Russell and Louise Horton. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, James T. Culwell of Blountsville; sons, Stacey Culwell, Kelley (Christy) Culwell and John Culwell, all of Blountsville; and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Hanceville Funeral Home Chapel with Brother B.W. Rogers officiating the service. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Freewill Baptist Cemetery in Blountsville. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday evening from 5:30-8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Servings as pallbearers will be Ray Atchley, Billy Davis, Bailey Dempsey, Jeff Banks, Wayne Sullins and Casey Culwell.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Denise Patton Lovett

Denise Patton Lovett, of Cullman, passed away on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Cullman Regional. She was born Jan. 16, 1964, to Cecil Patton and Lillian Pearl Pitts. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Danny Patton, Carl Clifford Patton, and Micheal Allen; sister, Vickie Kyser; nephew, Jamey Bryant; and niece, Danielle Patton. Survivors include her sons, Andrew (Lakisha) Lovett, Patrick (Hanna) Lovett, and Leslie (Latasha) Lovett; grandchildren, Brindlee Lovett, Lily Lovett, Amelia Lovett, Dawson Lovett, Jackson Lovett, Reese Lovett, Maddie Lovett, Macie Lovett, Makylah Lovett, and Mila Rose Lovett; fiancé, James “Jim” Mitchell; sisters, Charlotte Compton and Diane Keenum; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family request that donations be made to the American Cancer Society. ‘God saw she was getting tired And a cure was not to be. So He put His arms around her And whispered, “Come with Me.” With tearful eyes we watched her suffer And saw her fade away. Although we loved her dearly, We could not make her stay. A golden heart stopped beating, Hard working hands to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best.’ A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Kenneth Allen Underwood

Funeral service for Kenneth Allen Underwood, 80, of Cullman will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8th, 2022, at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Center Grove Baptist Cemetery.  Rev. Delbert Freeman will officiate.  Visitation will be Monday evening at the funeral home from 5-8 p.m. and on Tuesday morning prior to the funeral. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Underwood family. Mr. Underwood passed away Saturday, Nov. 5th, 2022, at his residence.  He was born Aug. 14, 1942, to James Luther and Della Mae Graves Underwood. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Franklin Underwood; sisters, Allie Green, Geneva Hyatt, Betty Fay Wade, Sue Frith, Rosa Lee Underwood. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Charlotte Underwood; son, Wayne (Martha) Underwood; brother, Billy Ray (Pam) Underwood; sister, Arlene (Phillip) Dussault; sister-in-law, Jerry Nell Schnittker; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Arthur Junior Arrington

Arthur Junior Arrington, 78 of Addison, passed away Nov. 5, 2022, at his residence. He was born Feb. 14, 1944, in Jasper Alabama. Arthur was the owner and operator of Arrington RVs for more than 40 years. He loved antique cars, Waffle House, James Dean, and most of all his kids and grandkids as his family was his life. A visitation will be held on Nov. 7, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home – Addison. A funeral service will be held on Nov. 8, 2022, starting at 2 p.m. at Fairview Baptist Church where a burial will follow at the...
ADDISON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Charlene Clark Sibley

Charlene Clark Sibley, age 87 of Haleyville, AL, passed away Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at her residence. Charlene was born on Jan. 9, 1935, in Winston County, Alabama. She married Billy C.D. Sibley on July 3, 1953, and was married for more than 60 years. She loved her family, church (Union Grove Missionary Baptist), gardening, flowers, and getting visits from her grandkids. A visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, from 12-2 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home – Haleyville, where the service will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Hillcrest City Cemetery. Brother Keith Hood will officiate. Charlene...
HALEYVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Pamela Kaye Mann

Pamela Kaye Mann, age 69, of Chelsea, AL passed away on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Kaye was born in Cullman, AL. Kaye is survived by her husband of 51 years, Kenneth Mann; her daughter, Aundrea M. (Eric) Snyder; her sister, Vicki (Mike) Gilbreath; her aunt, Jan Hand; her grandchildren, Sophia, Stella and Oscar Snyder; and her niece, Shona Gilbreath. Kaye was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Sue Smith and her stepfather, Albert Smith. Kaye was an exemplary nurse who was loved by all her patients. Kaye’s favorite duty as a nurse was caring for newborns and working in the nursery. Kaye loved Jesus and her family. Her family loves her,  finds peace, and rejoices knowing they will see her again. A celebration of life visitation for Kaye will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, from 12-1 p.m. at Moss-Service Funeral Home, 1901 Second Ave. N.W., Cullman, AL 35055. Following the celebration of life visitation will be a celebration of life graveside service at 2 p.m. at Hopewell Cemetery, Hanceville, AL 35077.
CHELSEA, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Barbara Jo Hart

Barbara Jo Hart, 74, of Cullman, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 2, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born July 28, 1948, to Doug and Jo Hart who she dearly loved and cared for until their passing. She is survived by her son, David Helms, daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Jason Zinsmeister, and her two grandchildren, Noah and Chloe Zinsmeister. Also surviving are her sisters Dorothy Spruell (Wayne) and Becky Hudson (Michael) and her brother Doug Hart (Ann). A beloved member of the UAB community for 25 years, Barbara was well-known for her creativity, talents in the kitchen, and wry sense of...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Michael B. Wisener

Michael B. Wisener, of Holly Pond, Alabama, passed away on Nov. 1, 2022, at the age of 80. Mike was born in Gadsden, Alabama, on Aug. 12, 1942, to Jewell Dolphus (J.D.) and Nellie Ed Chamblee Wisener.  Mr. Wisener served his country honorably in the United States Airforce, and for thirty-five years Mike served as a Civil Engineer for the Alabama Department of Transportation. As a member of both the Holly Pond Historical Society and the Blountsville Historical Society, Mike’s knowledge of both towns and their history was unmatched. Mike had a passion for Holly Pond and its people. When he...
HOLLY POND, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Danny Ray Nichols

A funeral service for Danny Ray Nichols of Hanceville will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5th at Hanceville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow the service at Laodicea Cemetery in Hanceville. Visitation for the public will be from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4th at Hanceville Funeral Home.  Mr. Nichols was born on Aug. 9, 1958, in Cullman, Alabama to the late Hurchel and Lorene (Harvell) Nichols. He died at the age of 64 on Nov. 2, 2022, at his residence in Hanceville, Alabama.  Survivors include his daughter, Jennifer (James) Haddock; grandchildren, Blake Haddock and Bayleigh Haddock; brother, Gregory (Donna) Nichols; mother of his daughter, Teresa Nichols; and a host of nieces and nephews. 
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Raymond Foster Clarke

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, Raymond Foster Clarke, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away at the age of 84. He was preceded in death by his father, Foster Gates Clarke, and his mother, Nellie Ethel Jones Clarke; his brothers, David Raleigh Clarke and William Franklin Clarke; one sister, Ethel Virginia Clarke Moore; a special nephew, David Charles Willis; and his brother-in-law, Charles Edward Evans. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Mary Anne Evans Clarke; son, Joseph Foster Clarke, granddaughter, Sofie Addelyn Clarke; daughter, Ginger Collette Quick (Chad Eric Quick); grandsons Ian Asa Quick and...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: “Ellen” Jane Holder Benefield

“Ellen” Jane Holder Benefield, age 59 of Haleyville, Alabama, passed away Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at her residence.  Ellen was born on Sept. 6, 1963, in Huntsville, Alabama.  A visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Haleyville, where the service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at 2 p.m.  Ellen is survived by her spouse, Randall Keith Benefield; daughters, Brandi Nicole Phelps (Henry Dewayne Clark), Amanda Kate Benefield (Brian Keith Beasley), and Candice Marie Benefield (Derrick Lamont Larke); grandchildren, Amber Nicole Dial (Matison Cole Dial), Colli Elizebeth Simonson, Randall Cole Simonson, Douglas Terrel Corbin, Tanner Lehonest Corbin, Ellie Mae Kate Corbin, and Landon Xavior Knight; brother, James Holder (Becky); nieces, Paige Thomas, and Claire Rippy; sister, Jessica Danielle Holder; stepsister, Shawna Ferguson; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.  She was preceded in death by her dad, James David Holder; mom, Betty Jane “Janie” Gatlin; grandparents, Harold and Betty Shelt, and Ed and Margret Holder. 
HALEYVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Anita Yap Mangin

Anita Yap Mangin, 80, of Cullman passed from this life on Nov. 2, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family.  Mrs. Mangin was born July 21, 1942, to Ching Go Yap & Leng Hua Lim. No services are planned at this time. 
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Doris C. Holt

Funeral Service for Doris C. Holt, age 91, of Cullman, will be at noon on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Horis A. Ward Fairview Chapel in Stockbridge, Georgia; entombment at Fairview Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-noon prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Holt passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Hanceville Nursing Home. She was born June 13, 1931, in Georgia to William and Eula Coussons. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Bob Holt; son: Michael Adams; brothers: W. T. Coussons and Charlie Coussons; and sisters: Lena Thompson, Alma Nicholson, Mildred Thompson and Ruth Thompson. Survivors include her daughters: Lynda (Ferris) Oakley and Terrie Brown; grandchildren: Paige (Chad) Hart, Scotty (Stephanie) Kinsler, David (Gail) Brown, Blair (Joey) Adams, Brooke (Nate) Wilcox, and Corrie Adams; great-grandchildren: Elizabeth, Emma, Kate, Jameson, Kendall, Kenzie, Joshua, Brayden, McKinley, and William; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Holly Pond’s Leah Tarvin passes at 22

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Leah Tarvin, 22, of Holly Pond, died Friday, Nov. 4, at UAB Hospital, a hospital spokesperson confirmed. Tarvin was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening, Nov. 2, in a crosswalk near the Jacksonville State University (JSU) campus. She was airlifted to UAB from the scene.  The forensic sciences major graduated from Holly Pond High School, where she was drum major, in 2019. Tarvin was also proud trombonist in the JSU Marching Band.  Tarvin was previously employed by Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism (CPRST).   CPRST Athletic Director Ashley Dye shared with The Cullman Tribune, “In the short amount of time...
HOLLY POND, AL
wvtm13.com

Town of Holly Pond hit with two separate tragedies

HOLLY POND, Ala. — The small town of Holly Pond in Cullman County was hit with not one, but two tragedies this week. Jason McCollum spent the past 15 months at UAB Hospital, dealing with complications from COVID-19. He recently underwent a heart and double lung transplant, which resulted in a neurological incident that left him brain dead.
HOLLY POND, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Lamarr Gordon Moore

A private gathering of family and friends to celebrate the life of Lamarr Gordon Moore, 71, of Cullman will be held at a later date. Cullman Funeral Home was honored to handle the arrangements for Mr. Moore. Lamarr passed away Saturday, Oct. 29th, 2022, at his residence.  He was born Aug. 11, 1951, to Bradford Gordon & Della Jane Zollman Moore. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sisters: Carol Davis and Shirley Scott; a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Kendra Leigh Green

Memorial Visitation for Kendra Leigh Green, age 25, of Arab, will be from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Guntersville Senior Center, 1500 Sunset Drive, Guntersville, AL 35976. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Ms. Green passed away on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. She was born March 24, 1997, in Alabama to Kim Story and Michael James Green. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Debra Green. Survivors include her mother: Kim (Paul) Story; father: Michael Green; son: Stephen Walls; sister: Tristen White; brothers: Clay Coltrain, Paul Story II, Andrew Story, Christopher Story, Kaiden Story, and Braxton Green; sister: Ivy Green; stepbrother: Hunter White; stepsister: Brianna White; grandfather: Bobby Green; grandmother: Linda (Johnny) Feemster; and grandfather: Jimmy (Brenda) Selvage. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to her son’s trust fund.
ARAB, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Bobbie Dale Hunt

Bobbie Dale Hunt, 78, of Joppa, passed from this life on Oct. 30, 2022, at his residence.  No services are planned for Mr. Hunt at this time. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hunt family. Mr. Hunt was born Nov. 16, 1943, to Paul & Creado Bell Hunt. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother: Dub; and three sisters: Connie, Bonnie, and Darlene. Mr. Hunt is survived by his son, Bob (Norma) Hunt; his daughter: Sharon (Bryan) Wayne; his granddaughter: Heather Hunt; a great granddaughter, Cora Hunt; his dog: Daisy; and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.
JOPPA, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Hanceville Fire Department receives new truck thanks to Tyson settlement

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – On Tuesday, Nov. 1, community and state leaders unveiled a valuable asset to the Hanceville Fire Department: a new truck to be used for medical response in Cullman County’s growing municipality. The new truck will be vital in faster response times for assisting citizens in need when the department is handling multiple calls. The truck, equipped with an automatic chest compression machine and other critical medical equipment, was provided thanks to funds from the Tyson Foods settlement.  “We only had one rescue truck, and this serves as an additional rescue truck,” Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail said. “Sometimes we...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Sarah Clark Duke

Sarah Clark Duke, of Cullman, Alabama, passed away on Oct. 29, 2022, at the age of 75. Mrs. Duke was born in Cullman County, Alabama, on March 20, 1947, to Earl and Kala Mae Kuykendall Clark. Sarah and her husband, Willie, were members of Oak Level Baptist Church. Mrs. Duke enjoyed gardening. She also loved cooking and food. Sarah enjoyed reruns of Gunsmoke, and she watched them daily.  Mrs. Duke will be missed greatly by her family and friends. Sarah is preceded in death by her parents: Earl and Kala Mae Clark; son: Jeremy Lynn Duke; stepson: Glenn Allen Duke; and brother: Earston Clark. Those surviving Mrs. Duke are husband: Willie Horace Duke; son: Zackery Evan Duke; stepdaughter: Donna Kay Fanning and husband Robert; sister: Charlotte Stidham; granddaughter: Chryssa Fanning and her husband; and four great-grandsons. Funeral services for Mrs. Duke are 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in the Holly Pond Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Etsell Riddle officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Level Cemetery. Friends are invited to join the family for a time of visitation on Wednesday evening, Nov. 2, 2022, at the funeral home, from 5 until 7 p.m. Holly Pond Funeral Home is honored to serve the Duke family.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Legacy Awards honor difference makers

CULLMAN, Ala. – With Cullman’s new event venue Cotton Creek providing the backdrop, The Link of Cullman County hosted its Legacy Awards and Annual Meeting Thursday. Community members browsed and bid on silent auction items during the social hour while enjoying drinks and music provided by The Overtones.  As the evening moved into the dinner hour, guests celebrated many in attendance who received Legacy Awards, which honor the recipients’ dedication to providing service and love to those in need. Legacy Award winners for 2022 include Kris Graves, Julie Hall, Amber McLaughlin, Eric Casey, Steve Townsend, Christian King, Sherry Henry, Jannie Waggoner,...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
647K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy