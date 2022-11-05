ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEW Rampage results: A dream match and Iron Mike at Boardwalk Hall

By Wrestling Junkie Staff
 2 days ago

We’re still a few weeks away from Full Gear, but things are already heating up in AEW. This week’s AEW Rampage is a great example, as it’s coming to us live from legendary Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Orange Cassidy barely made it out of a three-way dance on Dynamite with the AEW All-Atlantic Championship still in his possession, but even though his personality would suggest he’d like to rest this Friday night, it’ll be quite the opposite. That’s because Katsuyori Shibata showed up on Wednesday night and signed a contract to be Cassidy’s dream match opponent, a showdown many fans can’t wait to see.

Jamie Hayter will be in action as well, teaming with her BFF (still, for now) Dr. Britt Baker to face Madison Rayne and Skye Blue. And we’ll hear from Ricky Starks, which is always a good thing.

Plus, Mike Tyson will be in the house. Iron Mike knows A.C. only too well, having fought there 13 times during his legendary boxing career. He’s no stranger to AEW either, and there are rumors that this might not be a one-off appearance.

So that’s a pretty busy hour, or so it would sound. You know the deal: If you can’t watch live on TNT tonight, bookmark us here and we’ll drop in the latest AEW Rampage results as they happen.

