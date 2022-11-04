WWE SmackDown results: Gunther, Rey Mysterio do the darn thing

Much of the WWE roster is already in Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on Saturday. So does that mean there’s no WWE SmackDown this week? Perish the thought!

The show, as it ever does, rolls on, regardless of logistical concerns. WWE solved this particular one by pre-taping this episode the previous Friday, after the usual live show . That means that spoilers are already out there, and if you want a detailed rundown on what went down, you can go seek them out.

We’ve checked out some non-spoiler recaps and can give you a high level look at what to expect. Liv Morgan , now plenty extreme, thank you very much, takes on Sonya Deville again, this time in a No Disqualification bout. Ricochet and LA Knight are going to take their recent beef to the ring. And Rey Mysterio will get an Intercontinental Championship shot against Gunther .

Oh, yes, and we can’t forget there’s likely to be more with Bray Wyatt and the mysterious, spooky figure named Uncle Howdy .

So we’re not going to go blow by blow for this show under the circumstances, but if you need to know what went down this week, read on for full WWE SmackDown results on the night before Crown Jewel.

WWE SmackDown results in 60 seconds: