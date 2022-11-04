ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE SmackDown results: Gunther, Rey Mysterio do the darn thing

By Wrestling Junkie Staff
 2 days ago

Much of the WWE roster is already in Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on Saturday. So does that mean there’s no WWE SmackDown this week? Perish the thought!

The show, as it ever does, rolls on, regardless of logistical concerns. WWE solved this particular one by pre-taping this episode the previous Friday, after the usual live show . That means that spoilers are already out there, and if you want a detailed rundown on what went down, you can go seek them out.

We’ve checked out some non-spoiler recaps and can give you a high level look at what to expect. Liv Morgan , now plenty extreme, thank you very much, takes on Sonya Deville again, this time in a No Disqualification bout. Ricochet and LA Knight are going to take their recent beef to the ring. And Rey Mysterio will get an Intercontinental Championship shot against Gunther .

Oh, yes, and we can’t forget there’s likely to be more with Bray Wyatt and the mysterious, spooky figure named Uncle Howdy .

So we’re not going to go blow by blow for this show under the circumstances, but if you need to know what went down this week, read on for full WWE SmackDown results on the night before Crown Jewel.

WWE SmackDown results in 60 seconds:

  • Liv Morgan def. Sonya Deville by pinfall in a No Disqualification match featuring a truly impressive pile of steel chairs
  • Emma said she had something to prove by accepting Ronda Rousey’s challenge, but it appears Xia Li is going to make her prove more
  • A clip from Impaulsive shows Jake Paul offering to support his brother Logan Paul at Crown Jewel
  • Another video package is shown for the Viking Raiders and Sarah Logan
  • LA Knight def. Ricochet by pinfall
  • Sami Zayn tries to rally the Bloodline but Jey Uso tells him he’s going out to the ring despite Roman Reigns’ wishes, and Jey says it’s not a Bloodline thing: it’s an Uso thing
  • Bray Wyatt isn’t happy about being interrupted when he’s doing something important, and there are flashes of his dark side as he asks a backstage technician to apologize … but Bray manages to push them aside and let the guy go when he says he’s sorry
  • The New Day warn The Usos that if they get past the Brawling Brutes, they’ve got next, then join the Brutes in beating down the Usos until Zayn and Solo Sikoa arrive
  • Shayna Baszler def. Natalya by submission with Ronda Rousey cheering her on, then bloodies Natalya after the bell with a shot to the face
  • Braun Strowman runs through five Local Talent types hand-picked by MVP
  • Legado Del Fantasma intends to make an example out of Shinsuke Nakamura
  • Gunther def. Rey Mysterio to retain the Intercontinental Championship

