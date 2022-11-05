Rossview-Basham apartment concept sent back to planners for more study

At the request of developers, the Clarksville City Council is sending the proposed Highlands apartment community off Rossview Road back to the Regional Planning Commission for more study.

Attorney Larry Rocconi told the council this week that, the project may come with an entranceway off Warfield Boulevard, rather than Rossview Road and Basham Lane, after an additional 16 acres connecting the site to Warfield were acquired.

The proposed rezoning for the estimated $70 million apartment community had already been delayed a month, and now will be revisited likely in December.

Up to now, it's been a 326-unit apartment community in the vicinity of Rossview Road and Basham Lane that developers had sought for rezoning. Residents opposed to the plan say it's not suited for the narrow and winding road network in that vicinity, and despite learning of the possible access point off Warfield, were still asking the council to vote it down Thursday night.

That didn't happen.

Amenities would include a clubhouse, walking trails, pickleball and volleyball courts, and a lot more, surrounded by three-story apartment buildings. On face value, some of the features may sound nice enough.

But location, for many opponents, continues to be the problem.

Concerns include, but aren't limited to, increased traffic congestion along what is already widely-deemed an overburdened road system in that area of Clarksville. Opponents also say the apartments would be in conflict with an established single-family residential neighborhood, and there are questions about wetlands on the site and whether the site is suitable.

Proponents including developer Syd Hedrick say indications that Montgomery County may be on the verge of announcing a new $3 billion industry point to the need for more housing, but the neighborhood isn't accepting that reasoning.

Prior to Thursday night, council members were considering on the first of two readings, the application of George R. Fleming, with Syd Hedrick as agent, for a zone change on about 28 acres, from R-1 Single Family Residential District to PUD Planned Unit Development Residential District.

Rocconi said the zoning request likely won't change after being sent back to planners, and there are no plans for more housing on the additional 16 acres acquired.