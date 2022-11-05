ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monsignor Henry Kriegel, pastor of St. Patrick Church, retires after 52 years

By Baylee DeMuth, Erie Times-News
 2 days ago
Monsignor Henry Kriegel retired on Nov. 1 after serving the Diocese of Erie for 52 years.

Born in St. Marys, Elk County, and raised in nearby Johnsonburg, Kriegel, 79, studied accounting at what was then Gannon College. He told the Erie Times-News in 2011 it was the influence of priests at Gannon that led him to attend seminary.

Kriegel served as the pastor of St. Patrick Parish since 2009. He grew St. Patrick Parish from fewer than 200 families when he arrived to nearly 1,000 today, said Anne-Marie Welsh, director of communications for the Diocese of Erie. The longtime priest also led it through a $1.4 million restoration in 2012.

“It’s been fun and exciting to be part of seeing this grand old lady of St. Patrick’s Church come back to life again,” Kriegel told the Erie Times-News in 2018.

Before St. Patrick, he had served several parishes in the 13-county diocese. He spent 12 years at St. Jude the Apostle in Millcreek Township and many parishioners opposed his transfer from there in 1998. After St. Jude, Kriegel spent less than a year at McKean's St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church before moving to California.

Before leaving Erie, he had spent a decade as editor of the Lake Shore Visitor, the diocesan newspaper.

After becoming ill from exposure to black mold, he spent a decade in California at parishes where movie stars and other famous people went to worship. Kriegel also took part in a 2016 public memorial service for Muhammad Ali.

When he returned to Erie, he filled in at Holy Trinity and Mount Calvary Catholic churches until arriving at St. Hedwig and St. Patrick on Nov. 3, 2009.

Bishop Lawrence Persico has chosen Father Michael DiMartinis as Kriegel's successor as pastor of St. Patrick Parish.

Baylee DeMuth can be reached at 814-450-3425 or bdemuth@timesnews.com. Follow her on Twitter@BayleeDeMuth.

erienewsnow.com

Benefit Dinner Held for Paralyzed Teenager

After an ATV accident in late July, Grady Bonnett lost the use of his legs, but his family and community are hoping a fundraiser will help him heal. The Bonnett family is looking into an experimental surgery that may give their son the use of this legs back. The Bonnetts'...
GIRARD, PA
erienewsnow.com

Veteran's Day Parade Returns to State State

The annual Veteran's Day Parade returned to State Street on Saturday morning. People lined the streets to pay tribute to local veterans. The parade started at 9:30 a.m. at 26th and State near the Veteran's Memorial Stadium and traveled up State Street to Erie's Veteran's Affairs Medical Center. The parade...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Titusville Herald closing its doors after 157 years

A local newspaper company is shutting down its operations after over 150 years of service in the community. The Titusville Herald announced in its Saturday edition that the company will come to an end with the headline, “The Titusville Herald says goodbye, and thank you”. The Herald has been a long-running newspaper in Crawford County […]
TITUSVILLE, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Lake Erie

Lake Erie is of the Five Great Lakes of the United States. It sits on the International Boundary between the US and Canada, with its northern shore located in Ontario and bordered by the states of New York, Ohio, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. It’s the shallowest and smallest of the Five...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Open skate season begins at Flo Fabrizio Ice Center

A local ice center is welcoming Erie residents back to the rink as they open for the season. Flo Fabrizio Ice Center kicked off its season on Friday with its first public skating session and the lesson coordinator of the ice rink said the night was busy. She said this season will only offer one […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Democrats gather on Erie’s east side for ‘Get Out the Vote’ event

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Democrats gathered on Erie’s east side for a ‘Get Out the Vote’ event. The group met with state Representative Malcolm Kenyatta out of Philadelphia, who is traveling to every county to help bolster local campaigns. Kenyatta said his support for local Representative candidate Dan Pastore is just as important as every other seat […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie County public health leader retiring after 40 years

A local public health leader is retiring after decades of serving Erie County. Charlotte Berringer is retiring after a 40 year career as a public nurse with the Erie County Health Department. She’s currently the director of Community Health Services, most recently providing guidance for Erie residents navigating the pandemic. Berringer said she has a […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

LECOM Opens New School of Podiatric Medicine

The Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) has announced a new School of Podiatric Medicine. It'll be the 11th in the country. The four-year program will be located on their main campus in Erie. And offer a unique curricular collaboration with LECOM's College of Medicine. Podiatrists are key healthcare team members in helping remain active and healthy.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Inside look at ongoing renovations at Granite Ridge

Renovations are well underway at Granite Ridge, the former Mercyhurst North East campus. We got an inside look at some of the improvements on Thursday. In about 10 months, the owners of Granite Ridge have implemented dozens of residential units and have plans to use more of the campus, including the chapel. A company called […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
d9and10sports.com

North East Sweeps Corry for First District 10 Volleyball Title

ERIE – North East got huge games from Cadence Jones and Kayla Forsythe at the net as the Pickers earned a 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-23) sweep over Corry to win their first District 10 Class 2A volleyball championship. Jones finished with 18 kills and eight digs, while Forsythe had...
CORRY, PA
YourErie

Take an Active Shooter Preparedness Training class on Nov. 9 and 10

Would you know what to do during an active shooter incident? How to survive? Well Erie County Department of Health and NWPA Medical Reserve Corps want to make sure you do. Two “Active Shooter Preparedness & Stop the Bleeding” training classes will be taking place to train the community in survival best practices when involved […]
ERIE, PA
pioneerpages.net

Cafe Closing but not the Business

Crawford County is full of many good small town shops and restaurants. However, at times all good things come to an end. JC Fresh Start Cafe has been a friendly gathering spot for the past 7 years. The Cafe was run by Regenna Frost and she says, “It is time to spend more time with family and enjoy what we have worked so hard for.”
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Community Shelter Services to Build Tiny Homes for Homeless Families

Community Shelter Services is planning to build tiny homes for families who have nowhere else to go. The organization just received $15,000 to build its first tiny home outside of the West 17th Street shelter. The 10 feet by 14 feet homes are expected to be similar to the ones...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie veterans’ coat drive delayed due to vehicle accident

An effort to keep veterans warm this winter has been delayed. Following the Veterans Parade, a coat giveaway was planned at the Erie VA Medical Center where businesses have donated 2,500 coats. The organizer of the veterans’ parade said the semi-truck carrying the coats was hit while on the way to the medical center. She […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Local Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Assaulting Woman During Domestic Dispute

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars for allegedly assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute in Clarion Borough. According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Jerid Michael Cochran, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on November 1.
CLARION, PA
