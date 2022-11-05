Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Birmingham, ALTerry MansfieldBirmingham, AL
Alabama Power is Raising Rates and Birmingham Water Works Likely Will in 2023 & a Former BWW Employee Comes ForwardZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
wbrc.com
Police: Investigation underway after man shot dead in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Wednesday afternoon, November 9. According to officials, police responded to the 4500 block of Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North just before 2 p.m. to investigate a ShotSpotter alert. As police were responding, a citizen called...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man dies after being shot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Avenue O on Tuesday. Authorities said Jamel Nathan Thomas, 29, of Birmingham, was found shot at 5300 Avenue O at 12:44 a.m. Thomas was taken to UAB Hospital, where he died at 2:11 a.m. from his injuries. The Birmingham...
ABC 33/40 News
Second arrest made in connection to double homicide in Hoover
A second arrest has been made in connection to a double homicide investigation after two women were found dead in a Hoover apartment complex Oct. 1. An'Ton Je'Ho Ram Lewis, 20, has been charged with capital murder. Lewis was apprehended by the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Apprehension Task Force on Nov. 9, at approximately 8:45 a.m. in the 5500 block of Rime Village Drive.
ABC 33/40 News
Arrest made after man shot and killed in Kingston community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — An arrest was made in connection to the shooting death of a man in Birmingham's Kingston community Friday. The Birmingham Police Department said 20-year-old Andrew Ardrecus Bonner, of Bessemer, was charged with capital murder related to the death of 33-year-old Jesse Dewayne Cummings, Sr. Police...
ABC 33/40 News
Firefighter injured while responding to fire in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A firefighter suffered minor injuries while responding to a fire in Birmingham Wednesday morning. Birmingham Fire and Rescue said the incident happened around 5:00 a.m. at Washington Street and Commissary Street. The fire department said the firefighter was taken to a local hospital to be...
Man found dead in bullet hole-ridden car in Jefferson County
PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old man was found dead in a car covered in bullet holes that was overturned on the side of the road in Pinson Sunday night, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies were notified of a car accident near the intersection of Highway 79 and […]
ABC 33/40 News
Arrest made in connection to fire at Birmingham synagogue
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — An arrest was announced Monday in connection to a fire at a synagogue in Birmingham last Friday. The Birmingham Police Department said 45-year-old Gregory Earl Fuller, Jr. was charged with Arson 2nd degree and has a bond of $30,000. Police said he was being held...
ABC 33/40 News
Apparent home invasion suspect shot by homeowner in Birmingham
An apparent home invasion suspect was shot by a homeowner in the 5300 block of Avenue O early Tuesday morning, according to a release from the Birmingham Police Department. The call of a home invasion came in at 12:44 A.M., two minutes later a call reported a man had been shot and was at the Chevron located at 1381 Bessemer Road.
ABC 33/40 News
21-year-old man found dead in crashed car full of bullet holes in Pinson
A 21-year-old man is dead after a wreck Sunday night in Pinson. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a wreck near the intersection of Highway 79 and Cleage Drive. When deputies arrived, they found the man trapped inside an overturned vehicle. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead...
UPDATE: Arrest made in connection to fire at Temple Beth-El
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An arrest was made in connection to a fire at Temple Beth-El on Friday, Nov. 4, around 5:50 a.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Gregory Earl Fuller Jr., 45, of Birmingham, was arrested and charged with arson second degree and has a bond of $30,000. “The […]
Man killed in Birmingham shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man shot and killed Friday evening in Birmingham has been identified. Jesse Dewayne Cummings, 33, was shot during a reported assault in the 800 block of 45th Place North around 5:47 p.m., according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Cumings was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:12 p.m. The […]
wbrc.com
JCSO: Man found dead in wrecked vehicle riddled with bullet holes
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night, Nov. 6, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car accident near the intersection of Highway 79 and Cleage Drive in Pinson. Police say upon arrival, deputies discovered a man identified as 21-year-old Kendall Jarrod Thornton Jr. trapped...
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-65 at Green Springs Avenue in Birmingham
A pedestrian was struck and killed early Sunday on Interstate 65 in Birmingham. The crash happened at 5:30 a.m. on I-65 at Green Springs Avenue South, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said 42-year-old Martin Michael Cruse was walking in a travel lane...
Brush fire on Trussville Clay Road has closed roadway
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A small brush fire between Happy Hallow and Green Drive on Trussville Clay Road on Wednesday, Nov. 9, has caused the road to be closed. Trussville Fire and Rescue is on the scene extinguishing the fire. Trussville Police Department is also assisting with traffic control. The road will […]
ABC 33/40 News
Man charged in connection to multiple burglaries in Greystone community
HOOVER, Ala. (WBMA) — A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection to multiple burglaries in a Hoover community. The Hoover Police Department said it received reports of four residential burglaries between September 9 and October 8, 2022 in the Greystone area. Police said all four incidents happened...
wvua23.com
Fatal Crash on University Boulevard kills 1 early Saturday
One person is dead following an early-morning Saturday crash on University Boulevard East. Tuscaloosa Police were on the scene just after 4:30 a.m. after an SUV traveling east and a sedan traveling west were involved in a head-on collision near the road’s center line. The sedan’s driver was fatally injured and was pronounced dead at the scene. The sole occupant of the SUV was seriously injured and taken to DCH Regional Medical Center before being flown to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for treatment.
wvua23.com
Single-vehicle crash Monday kills 1 in Tuscaloosa County
A woman from Birmingham is dead in the wake of a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Tuscaloosa County. The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Sylvan Loop Road, about 10 miles south of Tuscaloosa in Tuscaloosa County. Jamarria E. Montgomery, 31, was seriously injured when the vehicle she was...
ABC 33/40 News
Woman found dead off road in Pell City
The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after finding a woman dead Sunday morning in Pell City. Officials responded to a call and located the woman off Cook Springs Road at approximately 11 a.m. The office said the woman had been shot. Police are now attempting to...
ABC 33/40 News
Search underway for missing woman last seen in Anniston in July 2022
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBMA) — The Anniston Police Department is searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Police said 36-year-old Miya Shavone Marshall was last seen in Anniston, Alabama. She is described as a Black female who stands around 5’2” and weighs around 160 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Family members searching for missing Hoover woman find unidentified human remains in Shelby County
Human remains were discovered over the weekend in Shelby County by a group searching for a missing Hoover woman. Family members and friends of Floriselda Milla Villanueva, who has been missing since Oct. 16, were carrying out a search Saturday in a wooded area near the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 260 in the Pea Ridge community.
Comments / 1