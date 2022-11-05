ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Out of action Saturday

Voracek (upper body) will not play Saturday against Colorado. Voracek will be replaced in the lineup by Mathieu Olivier as the Blue Jackets are playing their final game in Finland. Voracek scored his first goal of the season Friday in a 6-3 loss to the Avalanche and has six points in 11 games this season. Consider him day-to-day.
Red Wings’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Husso, Zadina & More

Welcome to the first edition of the Detroit Red Wings’ 3 Up, 3 Down series for the 2022-23 season. This column will be published each week and will discuss both the highs and lows from the previous seven days. The Detroit Red Wings’ latest week started horrendously, but boy,...
Capitals' John Carlson: Ruled out for Monday

Carlson (lower body) won't play Monday against Edmonton, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Carlson isn't ready to return yet despite being back on the ice recently for practices. He has been sidelined since Oct. 29 and remains on injured reserve for the time being.
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Four-point outburst in win

Kucherov scored a goal and added three assists in a 5-3 win over the Sabres on Saturday. The goal went into an empty net, extending his goal streak to six games. Kucherov also has a 10-game point streak (19 points; six goals, 13 assists). And it was his 20th four-point game, which set a Lightning record. Kucherov is among the NHL elite in points (20) and his playmaking rivals that of Leon Draisaitl, perhaps the best passer in the game.
Blue Jackets’ Prospect Dumais is Lighting Up the QMJHL

The Columbus Blue Jackets’ prospect pool is quite possibly the deepest that it’s ever been. Based on their current position in the standings, it’s likely that it will get a bit deeper after this season. While the Jackets have been getting some A-List prospects through their high draft picks in players like Kent Johnson and David Jiricek, they have also seen some pretty promising things from later-round picks lately as well.
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Pretty assist in win

Karlsson logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Canadiens. Karlsson put on the moves, dangling a bit before feeding Reilly Smith for a second-period go-ahead goal. This was Karlsson's third straight game with an assist. The center is up to four goals, six helpers, 24 shots on net, nine blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 13 contests this season. The Golden Knights' "Misfits" line is back together and productive, and Karlsson's keen vision and playmaking are a significant factor in that.
Avalanche top Blue Jackets 5-1 to sweep Finland series

TAMPERE, Finland -- — Artturi Lehkonen scored in his home country, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Saturday for a sweep of the NHL's two-game series in Finland. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each had three assists for the Stanley Cup champion Avalanche, who...
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Scores in loss

Girgensons potted his third goal of the season in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning. Girgensons tied the game at 1-1 late in the first period after taking advantage of a fortunate bounce in front of the Tampa Bay net. He has accounted for three of his five points this season in the past four games. That qualifies as a hot streak for a player who hasn't hit the 20-point plateau in the past six seasons.
Calgary Flames News & Rumors: Sutter, Lucic, Tanev & More

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Darryl Sutter is growing frustrated with his team’s current four-game losing streak, and as a result, chose to bench several players during Saturday night’s (Nov. 5) outing versus the New Jersey Devils. In other news, the organization is reportedly considering signing Milan Lucic to a contract extension. Meanwhile, both Chris Tanev and Michael Stone are out due to injury.
Kucherov posts goal, 3 assists as Lightning beat Sabres 5-3

TAMPA, Fla. -- — Nikita Kucherov had an empty-net goal and three assists, Nick Perbix added his first NHL goal, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Saturday night. Perbix, in his ninth career game, made it 4-3 on his shot from above the right...
Blue Jackets fans from near and far enjoyed Finland visit

The 5th Line showed up in force for the NHL Global Series games in Tampere. Jarkko Niemi had a problem. He knew one his favorite players, Patrik Laine, was coming with the Blue Jackets to play in his hometown of Tampere as part of this season's NHL Global Series games. A longtime hockey fan from the city, Niemi has supported the local legend since Laine helped one of the city's two top-level pro teams, Tappara, win the Finnish Liiga championship in 2016.
Bruins Lindholm Shining on Defense in McAvoy’s Absence

Entering the trade deadline last March, Boston Bruins general manager (GM) Don Sweeney was in the market for a top-pairing left-shot defenseman. The biggest names on the market was Hampus Lindholm with the Anaheim Ducks and Jakob Chychrun with the Arizona Coyotes. Boston was linked to both players, but in...
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Injuries Pile Up Again, Coyle, Krejci & More

Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. As the calendar turned to November last week, the Boston Bruins continued their...
Columbus brings losing streak into matchup with Colorado

Colorado Avalanche (5-4-1, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-8-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Avalanche -261, Blue Jackets +211; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets will try to break a four-game losing streak when they play the Colorado Avalanche.
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Sabres 3

This was a game in which both teams enjoyed strong segments and carried play. Although the shot totals weren't especially high - the Lightning outshot the Sabres, 30-24 - goaltenders Brian Elliott and Eric Comrie each had to deal with a number of scoring chances. In the end, however, the Lightning did hold an advantage. They owned more possession and out-chanced the Sabres. And they rallied from a 3-2 third period deficit to win the game in regulation.
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Nets 800th NHL point

Marchand scored a goal on a penalty shot in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Toronto. It was Marchand's 800th NHL point. He had been tripped by T.J. Brodie on a breakaway, and then deked starter Ilya Samsonov with a backhand that saw the goalie twist and fall awkwardly. Samsonov later left the game with a knee injury, although there is no word if the injury was related to this play. Marchand looks as fast and powerful as he was pre-surgery, but the Bruins would be smart to manage his ice time and avoid back-to-back games.
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Available Friday

Coach Monty Williams said Ayton (ankle) will be available for Friday's contest against Portland, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports. Ayton was listed as probable due to an ankle injury that sidelined him for the previous two contests, so it's not surprising to see him ultimately available Friday. Before his injury, the big man posted two double-doubles across the season's first four games and averaged 18.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 30.5 minutes during that stretch.
Canadiens visit the Red Wings after Suzuki's 2-goal game

Montreal Canadiens (5-6-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-3-2, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Detroit Red Wings after Nicholas Suzuki scored two goals in the Canadiens' 6-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Detroit has gone 7-3-2 overall with...
