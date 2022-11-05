Marchand scored a goal on a penalty shot in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Toronto. It was Marchand's 800th NHL point. He had been tripped by T.J. Brodie on a breakaway, and then deked starter Ilya Samsonov with a backhand that saw the goalie twist and fall awkwardly. Samsonov later left the game with a knee injury, although there is no word if the injury was related to this play. Marchand looks as fast and powerful as he was pre-surgery, but the Bruins would be smart to manage his ice time and avoid back-to-back games.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO