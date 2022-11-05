Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Season Preview: Next chapter beginning in 2022-23 season at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: Season Preview: No. 14 Buckeyes begin season with something to proveThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Massive Antique Mall in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensColumbus, OH
This is the Best Diner in Ohio According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenOhio State
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Out of action Saturday
Voracek (upper body) will not play Saturday against Colorado. Voracek will be replaced in the lineup by Mathieu Olivier as the Blue Jackets are playing their final game in Finland. Voracek scored his first goal of the season Friday in a 6-3 loss to the Avalanche and has six points in 11 games this season. Consider him day-to-day.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Husso, Zadina & More
Welcome to the first edition of the Detroit Red Wings’ 3 Up, 3 Down series for the 2022-23 season. This column will be published each week and will discuss both the highs and lows from the previous seven days. The Detroit Red Wings’ latest week started horrendously, but boy,...
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Ruled out for Monday
Carlson (lower body) won't play Monday against Edmonton, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Carlson isn't ready to return yet despite being back on the ice recently for practices. He has been sidelined since Oct. 29 and remains on injured reserve for the time being.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Four-point outburst in win
Kucherov scored a goal and added three assists in a 5-3 win over the Sabres on Saturday. The goal went into an empty net, extending his goal streak to six games. Kucherov also has a 10-game point streak (19 points; six goals, 13 assists). And it was his 20th four-point game, which set a Lightning record. Kucherov is among the NHL elite in points (20) and his playmaking rivals that of Leon Draisaitl, perhaps the best passer in the game.
Yardbarker
Blue Jackets’ Prospect Dumais is Lighting Up the QMJHL
The Columbus Blue Jackets’ prospect pool is quite possibly the deepest that it’s ever been. Based on their current position in the standings, it’s likely that it will get a bit deeper after this season. While the Jackets have been getting some A-List prospects through their high draft picks in players like Kent Johnson and David Jiricek, they have also seen some pretty promising things from later-round picks lately as well.
Husso, Red Wings snap Islanders' 5-game win streak, 3-0
Ville Husso made 26 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings snapped the New York Islanders’ five-game win streak with a 3-0 victory
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Pretty assist in win
Karlsson logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Canadiens. Karlsson put on the moves, dangling a bit before feeding Reilly Smith for a second-period go-ahead goal. This was Karlsson's third straight game with an assist. The center is up to four goals, six helpers, 24 shots on net, nine blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 13 contests this season. The Golden Knights' "Misfits" line is back together and productive, and Karlsson's keen vision and playmaking are a significant factor in that.
ESPN
Avalanche top Blue Jackets 5-1 to sweep Finland series
TAMPERE, Finland -- — Artturi Lehkonen scored in his home country, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Saturday for a sweep of the NHL's two-game series in Finland. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each had three assists for the Stanley Cup champion Avalanche, who...
CBS Sports
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Scores in loss
Girgensons potted his third goal of the season in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning. Girgensons tied the game at 1-1 late in the first period after taking advantage of a fortunate bounce in front of the Tampa Bay net. He has accounted for three of his five points this season in the past four games. That qualifies as a hot streak for a player who hasn't hit the 20-point plateau in the past six seasons.
Yardbarker
Calgary Flames News & Rumors: Sutter, Lucic, Tanev & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Darryl Sutter is growing frustrated with his team’s current four-game losing streak, and as a result, chose to bench several players during Saturday night’s (Nov. 5) outing versus the New Jersey Devils. In other news, the organization is reportedly considering signing Milan Lucic to a contract extension. Meanwhile, both Chris Tanev and Michael Stone are out due to injury.
ESPN
Kucherov posts goal, 3 assists as Lightning beat Sabres 5-3
TAMPA, Fla. -- — Nikita Kucherov had an empty-net goal and three assists, Nick Perbix added his first NHL goal, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Saturday night. Perbix, in his ninth career game, made it 4-3 on his shot from above the right...
NHL
Blue Jackets fans from near and far enjoyed Finland visit
The 5th Line showed up in force for the NHL Global Series games in Tampere. Jarkko Niemi had a problem. He knew one his favorite players, Patrik Laine, was coming with the Blue Jackets to play in his hometown of Tampere as part of this season's NHL Global Series games. A longtime hockey fan from the city, Niemi has supported the local legend since Laine helped one of the city's two top-level pro teams, Tappara, win the Finnish Liiga championship in 2016.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Lindholm Shining on Defense in McAvoy’s Absence
Entering the trade deadline last March, Boston Bruins general manager (GM) Don Sweeney was in the market for a top-pairing left-shot defenseman. The biggest names on the market was Hampus Lindholm with the Anaheim Ducks and Jakob Chychrun with the Arizona Coyotes. Boston was linked to both players, but in...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Injuries Pile Up Again, Coyle, Krejci & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. As the calendar turned to November last week, the Boston Bruins continued their...
FOX Sports
Columbus brings losing streak into matchup with Colorado
Colorado Avalanche (5-4-1, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-8-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Avalanche -261, Blue Jackets +211; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets will try to break a four-game losing streak when they play the Colorado Avalanche.
NHL
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Sabres 3
This was a game in which both teams enjoyed strong segments and carried play. Although the shot totals weren't especially high - the Lightning outshot the Sabres, 30-24 - goaltenders Brian Elliott and Eric Comrie each had to deal with a number of scoring chances. In the end, however, the Lightning did hold an advantage. They owned more possession and out-chanced the Sabres. And they rallied from a 3-2 third period deficit to win the game in regulation.
CBS Sports
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Nets 800th NHL point
Marchand scored a goal on a penalty shot in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Toronto. It was Marchand's 800th NHL point. He had been tripped by T.J. Brodie on a breakaway, and then deked starter Ilya Samsonov with a backhand that saw the goalie twist and fall awkwardly. Samsonov later left the game with a knee injury, although there is no word if the injury was related to this play. Marchand looks as fast and powerful as he was pre-surgery, but the Bruins would be smart to manage his ice time and avoid back-to-back games.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Available Friday
Coach Monty Williams said Ayton (ankle) will be available for Friday's contest against Portland, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports. Ayton was listed as probable due to an ankle injury that sidelined him for the previous two contests, so it's not surprising to see him ultimately available Friday. Before his injury, the big man posted two double-doubles across the season's first four games and averaged 18.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 30.5 minutes during that stretch.
FOX Sports
Canadiens visit the Red Wings after Suzuki's 2-goal game
Montreal Canadiens (5-6-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-3-2, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Detroit Red Wings after Nicholas Suzuki scored two goals in the Canadiens' 6-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Detroit has gone 7-3-2 overall with...
Buffalo Bills 'still evaluating' Josh Allen elbow injury, status for game vs. Vikings
ORCHARD PARK - The worst possible thing that could happen to the Buffalo Bills - and really, there isn’t a close second - is any injury to quarterback Josh Allen that would force him to miss a game, or, gasp, multiple games. And so the Bills will hold their breath this week to...
