Milbank, SD

gowatertown.net

Consulting contract approved for Prairie Lakes Ice Arena (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–The Watertown City Council on Monday night approved a consulting contract on the Prairie Lakes Ice Arena that’s under construction. The TEGRA Group will be paid $286,500 for their services. Additionally, the council approved language that allows City Manager Amanda Mack to execute any change orders of...
WATERTOWN, SD
gowatertown.net

Winter Storm Watch posted for central, northeast South Dakota (Audio)

ABERDEEN, S.D.–The first snowstorm of the system will move into our region later this week. National Weather Service forecaster Amy Parkin says precipitation will start out as rain in the Watertown area tomorrow night…. That’s also when winds kick in, creating travel issues…. Parkin says areas...
WATERTOWN, SD
gowatertown.net

Two vehicle collision in Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D.–A car and pickup had to be towed from the scene after they collided at a Watertown intersection this morning. It happened just before 8:00 a.m. at West Kemp Avenue and Highway 20. A Ford Edge driven by a 17 year-old girl from Watertown was westbound on Kemp,...
WATERTOWN, SD
gowatertown.net

Watertown police arrest three men in stolen check scheme

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown police arrested three Florida men in connection with a stolen check scheme. It happened last week when officers were called to the 800-block of 35th Street Circle Southeast on a report of a suspicious vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, police found around 100 stolen checks,...
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Two facing drug charges after Roberts County traffic stop

ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Two men were arrested after a traffic stop in Roberts County. The Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 12:30 Wednesday morning. During a search, needles and other items with meth inside were found. The driver, Sequoyah St. John, and passenger, Adam Backer,...
ROBERTS COUNTY, SD

