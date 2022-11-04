Read full article on original website
Related
gowatertown.net
Watertown City Council rejects land purchase for potential north bypass loop (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–On a split vote, the Watertown City Council rejected a recommendation from the CIty Engineering Department to purchase one acre of land from the South Dakota Department of Transportation for $10,900. City Engineer Heath VonEye says the land, just north of the city limits at 814 26th Avenue...
gowatertown.net
Consulting contract approved for Prairie Lakes Ice Arena (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The Watertown City Council on Monday night approved a consulting contract on the Prairie Lakes Ice Arena that’s under construction. The TEGRA Group will be paid $286,500 for their services. Additionally, the council approved language that allows City Manager Amanda Mack to execute any change orders of...
gowatertown.net
Winter Storm Watch posted for central, northeast South Dakota (Audio)
ABERDEEN, S.D.–The first snowstorm of the system will move into our region later this week. National Weather Service forecaster Amy Parkin says precipitation will start out as rain in the Watertown area tomorrow night…. That’s also when winds kick in, creating travel issues…. Parkin says areas...
gowatertown.net
Two vehicle collision in Watertown
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A car and pickup had to be towed from the scene after they collided at a Watertown intersection this morning. It happened just before 8:00 a.m. at West Kemp Avenue and Highway 20. A Ford Edge driven by a 17 year-old girl from Watertown was westbound on Kemp,...
gowatertown.net
Watertown police arrest three men in stolen check scheme
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown police arrested three Florida men in connection with a stolen check scheme. It happened last week when officers were called to the 800-block of 35th Street Circle Southeast on a report of a suspicious vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, police found around 100 stolen checks,...
KELOLAND TV
Two facing drug charges after Roberts County traffic stop
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Two men were arrested after a traffic stop in Roberts County. The Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 12:30 Wednesday morning. During a search, needles and other items with meth inside were found. The driver, Sequoyah St. John, and passenger, Adam Backer,...
