6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
ABC 33/40 News
Talk of Alabama | Artist Monier Emaish: Gallery Monier | 11.7
On Friday December 2nd at 5:00PM, Monier will be having an event at Gallery Monier with fellow artists Sarah Mason & Timothy Poe. Make sure to stop by!
$21M verdict, aging officials, Twitter cussing: Down in Alabama
A study found that Alabama’s elected officials (on the federal level) and residents have the fifth-highest age gap in the nation. Another study showed Alabama to be the 7th most prolifically cussing state on that social-media platform. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it...
wvtm13.com
Budweiser Clydesdale horses return to Alabama this week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdale horses will return to Alabama this week on a new tour. “This is a momentous occasion for Adams to have the opportunity to bring the World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales here to Birmingham,” said Adams Beverages General Manager Brendan Finnigan. Their tour...
wvtm13.com
Alabama teachers seek higher-paying jobs in neighboring states
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama is in a battle with neighboring states to hold on to teachers as some seek better jobs. The Central Alabama American Federation of Teachers says teachers in the state are moving to Georgia and Florida where teaching positions are more appealing. "Teachers are going to...
‘Trapped inside herself’: Alabama 3rd grader battles rare neurological disorder
A pet hedgehog is waiting at the end of the road for 8-year-old Pippa Daspit.
birminghamtimes.com
Woodfin, Two Other Alabama Mayors Say Vote YES on Amendment 6
Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
Alabama 1 of 3 states with heaviest flu outbreaks, CDC shows; widespread in every county
Alabama is one of three states currently experiencing very high levels of flu activity, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control. Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina are listed as having the highest amount of ILI – influenza like illnesses – in the U.S. The southeast in general has been hardest hit with minimal activity reported in New England and the northwest parts of the country.
apr.org
"No Stone Unturned: Preserving Slave Cemeteries in Alabama" An APR news documentary
Alabama voters head to the polls next week for the midterm elections. One ballot item would abolish slavery in the state. The vote takes place one hundred and fifty seven years after the thirteenth amendment ended the practice nationally. Historians say many of the estimated four hundred thousand enslaved people, who were freed in 1865, chose to live out their lives in Alabama. APR spoke to some of their descendants who say they’re still dealing with the impact of the slave trade. The Alabama Public Radio newsroom spent nine months investigating one aspect of that. Namely, the effort to preserve slave cemeteries in the state. APR's documentary is titled "No Stone Unturned."
Who wants to be a billionaire? Alabamians cross state lines to shoot their shot
TALLAPOOSA, GA (WIAT)– Tonight’s lottery drawing is now the largest Powerball jackpot in history, and Alabamians cross state lines to shoot their shot at becoming America’s next billionaire. Alabama is one of just five states without a lottery, but the Alabamians who bought tickets in Georgia tell CBS42 they won’t let a few hours of […]
jsuchanticleer.com
JSU student Leah Tarvin dies at UAB Hospital Friday afternoon
JSU student and victim of Wednesday’s accident, Leah Tarvin, died at UAB Hospital in Birmingham on Friday afternoon. Tarvin will be donating her organs so that others can live, according to a statement from Rick Karle at WVTM 13. UAB Hospital held an Honor Walk as Tarvin was taken...
As Flu cases rise and ERs are slammed, Birmingham doctors explain what patients should know about viruses
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As flu cases continue to rise and emergency rooms are slammed, doctors with Children’s of Alabama say there are things to consider when your child is sick. Michele Kong with Children’s of Alabama says they have seen an unprecedented amount of ER visits relating to flu and RSV, even more so than […]
Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6
Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
ABC 33/40 News
WATCH: Mayors meet to discuss Aniah's Law
The mayors from the largest cities in Alabama met in Birmingham Monday morning to discuss Aniah's Law. If passed, Aniah's Law (Amendement One) would allow judges to deny bail to dangerous offenders who are likely to reoffend when they are charged with felonies like murder, kidnapping, and rape. The law...
Alabama could flirt with record highs next week
Did you put the shorts away? You might be able to bring them back out for a few days next week. The National Weather Service said that record high temperatures are not out of the question during the early part of next week, when temperatures could make it into the 80s -- even the mid-80s -- for some.
Flu outbreak forces Alabama school district virtual for a week
Students and teachers in the Marshall County School District in north Alabama will switch to virtual learning from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10 due to an increase in flu cases. District officials announced the switch Friday with a tweet and a statement on the district website. Schools across the state will be closed for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
Election 2022: How much should Alabama Republicans celebrate on Tuesday?
Alabama Republicans will gather in hotels, banquet halls and event centers on Tuesday to celebrate the party’s General Election wins. But given the realities of Alabama politics, where the GOP has long dominated the big statewide contests, will the celebrating fall a little flat?. And if a party breaks...
Alabama Media Group to stop publishing newspapers, including print version of The Birmingham News
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Media Group is moving to all-digital delivery, ending publication in 2023 of its four newspapers in Alabama and Mississippi. The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register and Mississippi Press will be published through Feb. 26, 2023. Subscribers will continue to receive The Lede, a daily e-paper that reports on […]
You Don’t Need A Marriage License To Get Married In Alabama?
It's time we have that conversation and address the elephant in the room. You know, the conversation about people in Alabama and marriage. Like it or not, people who don't live in Alabama have a perception about Alabamians and marriage. Have you heard the common statement people say about people...
tdalabamamag.com
What Bryce Young said after Alabama loss to LSU
Bryce Young talked to the media after Alabama football was defeated by the LSU Tigers Saturday. Young completed 25 of his 51 passing attempts in the losing effort. He threw one touchdown and one interception. The California native said he feels his teammates understand the standard of Alabama football after the defeat.
