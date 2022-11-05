ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

$21M verdict, aging officials, Twitter cussing: Down in Alabama

A study found that Alabama’s elected officials (on the federal level) and residents have the fifth-highest age gap in the nation. Another study showed Alabama to be the 7th most prolifically cussing state on that social-media platform. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Budweiser Clydesdale horses return to Alabama this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdale horses will return to Alabama this week on a new tour. “This is a momentous occasion for Adams to have the opportunity to bring the World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales here to Birmingham,” said Adams Beverages General Manager Brendan Finnigan. Their tour...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama teachers seek higher-paying jobs in neighboring states

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama is in a battle with neighboring states to hold on to teachers as some seek better jobs. The Central Alabama American Federation of Teachers says teachers in the state are moving to Georgia and Florida where teaching positions are more appealing. "Teachers are going to...
ALABAMA STATE
birminghamtimes.com

Woodfin, Two Other Alabama Mayors Say Vote YES on Amendment 6

Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama 1 of 3 states with heaviest flu outbreaks, CDC shows; widespread in every county

Alabama is one of three states currently experiencing very high levels of flu activity, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control. Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina are listed as having the highest amount of ILI – influenza like illnesses – in the U.S. The southeast in general has been hardest hit with minimal activity reported in New England and the northwest parts of the country.
ALABAMA STATE
apr.org

"No Stone Unturned: Preserving Slave Cemeteries in Alabama" An APR news documentary

Alabama voters head to the polls next week for the midterm elections. One ballot item would abolish slavery in the state. The vote takes place one hundred and fifty seven years after the thirteenth amendment ended the practice nationally. Historians say many of the estimated four hundred thousand enslaved people, who were freed in 1865, chose to live out their lives in Alabama. APR spoke to some of their descendants who say they’re still dealing with the impact of the slave trade. The Alabama Public Radio newsroom spent nine months investigating one aspect of that. Namely, the effort to preserve slave cemeteries in the state. APR's documentary is titled "No Stone Unturned."
ALABAMA STATE
jsuchanticleer.com

JSU student Leah Tarvin dies at UAB Hospital Friday afternoon

JSU student and victim of Wednesday’s accident, Leah Tarvin, died at UAB Hospital in Birmingham on Friday afternoon. Tarvin will be donating her organs so that others can live, according to a statement from Rick Karle at WVTM 13. UAB Hospital held an Honor Walk as Tarvin was taken...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6

Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

WATCH: Mayors meet to discuss Aniah's Law

The mayors from the largest cities in Alabama met in Birmingham Monday morning to discuss Aniah's Law. If passed, Aniah's Law (Amendement One) would allow judges to deny bail to dangerous offenders who are likely to reoffend when they are charged with felonies like murder, kidnapping, and rape. The law...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama could flirt with record highs next week

Did you put the shorts away? You might be able to bring them back out for a few days next week. The National Weather Service said that record high temperatures are not out of the question during the early part of next week, when temperatures could make it into the 80s -- even the mid-80s -- for some.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Flu outbreak forces Alabama school district virtual for a week

Students and teachers in the Marshall County School District in north Alabama will switch to virtual learning from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10 due to an increase in flu cases. District officials announced the switch Friday with a tweet and a statement on the district website. Schools across the state will be closed for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Alabama Media Group to stop publishing newspapers, including print version of The Birmingham News

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Media Group is moving to all-digital delivery, ending publication in 2023 of its four newspapers in Alabama and Mississippi. The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register and Mississippi Press will be published through Feb. 26, 2023. Subscribers will continue to receive The Lede, a daily e-paper that reports on […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
tdalabamamag.com

What Bryce Young said after Alabama loss to LSU

Bryce Young talked to the media after Alabama football was defeated by the LSU Tigers Saturday. Young completed 25 of his 51 passing attempts in the losing effort. He threw one touchdown and one interception. The California native said he feels his teammates understand the standard of Alabama football after the defeat.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy