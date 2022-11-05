ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Monthly BBQ Fest in Lockhart this weekend

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — For the first time since its creation, Texas Monthly will bring its annual BBQ fest to the barbecue capital of the state — Lockhart.

We caught up with Texas Monthly barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn and Owner of Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ Miguel Vidal. Both will be on hand this weekend.

They talked about the importance of bringing this more than-a-decade-old event from Austin to a place people specifically visit to sample true, Texas barbecue.

“That’s something that is really exciting to us. The change in venue, going around all of those historic barbecue joints and bringing all of this new barbecue into there as well, I think is going to be really unique,” Vaughn said.

Austin’s oldest pit barbecue restaurant reopening after 2020 fire

“If I’m going to go, I’m looking forward to something I can’t produce — you know what I mean? I want to eat something else that people are putting out there, and if it’s not me, and it’s really great quality. It’s exciting, actually,” Vidal said.

Opening at noon Saturday in front of the Caldwell County courthouse will be the BBQ World’s Fair. That lasts until 7 p.m. and is free to the public.

Unless you bought a VIP wristband ahead of time, you will need to pay for food and drinks and anything else.

On Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., it’s the Top 50 Picnic. This will feature barbecue joints from Texas Monthly’s most recent top 50 list. Tickets to enter go on sale at 1 p.m.

Donations from this event will go toward Feeding Texas .

